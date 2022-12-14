Read full article on original website
Tiffany Valiante, Did She Take Her Own Life or Did Someone Else?Sam H ArnoldMays Landing, NJ
20 Ton Humpback Whale Washes Ashore Near ACBridget MulroyUpper Township, NJ
Wisdom, Soul Knowledge and You -Free VerseBrooklyn MuseCape May, NJ
This New Jersey Town has Been Named One of the Friendliest in the United StatesTravel MavenCape May, NJ
Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Atlantic City, New Jersey to close soonMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlantic City, NJ
shorelocalnews.com
Celebrate New Years Eve down the Shore
Another year has flown by, and there are many things to celebrate and be thankful for. We made it through COVID stronger than ever and are set for an amazing 2023. It is also time to start planning how we will be celebrating the New Year! Whether you want to party at one of Atlantic City’s hottest nightclubs or would prefer something chilled out in Cape May, there are plenty of options.
Step into Christmas at Harbaugh Village in Mullica Hill, NJ
In Mullica Hill, holiday cheer fills the air at Harbaugh Village. It's a place where you can find fun for the whole family while also giving back to those in need this holiday season.
ocnjdaily.com
Crown Bank Building in Ocean City Draws Second Bid
There is a bidding war of sorts going on for the landmark Crown Bank building at the corner of Eighth Street and Asbury Avenue in downtown Ocean City. The building listed for $7 million is in bankruptcy court in Camden before Judge Andrew B. Altenburg Jr. Eustace Mita, of Icona...
shorelocalnews.com
Toys For Kids continues charitable work for 39th year in Atlantic County
The Atlantic County Toys For Kids program has been in existence now for thirty-nine years, tirelessly run as a true labor of love on a year-round basis by retired former Atlantic County Jail Corrections Sergeant Greg DiPiano. I had the opportunity to attend a Toys-For-Kids event at longtime Margate establishment Maynard’s last week, where a nicely-mixed crowd of local business owners, friends, past and present Atlantic City Police Department and Atlantic City Fire Department members (including newly-sworn-in ACPD Chief of Police James Sarkos) came out in support of DiPiano and the program, many with checks in hand, only too happy to help.
Popular Chain Restaurant Closes a NJ Shore Location After 45 Years
It's the end of the line for one location of a national chain restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been around for well over a generation. And, at this point, if you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one.
New Restaurant Taking Former Golden Corral Location in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
The Golden Corral in Egg Harbor Township closed its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened. However, it looks like there will be a new restaurant taking over the location, which sits in the Boscov's parking lot at the Harbor Square Shopping Center (still locally known as the old Shore Mall) in Egg Harbor Township.
Fun City Adventure Park to Become Newest Anchor at Union Lake Crossing Shopping Center in Millville
(MILLVILLE, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- Irgang Group announced on December 15th that it has signed Fun City Adventure Park to a lease for a 36,500-square-foot anchor position at Union Lake Crossing, a 393,000-square-foot power center serving the greater Millville-Vineland market in southern New Jersey. Occupying most of the former Dick's store,...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Doo Wop Drive In Wildwood Crest is SOLD
The real estate online listing includes the building, an upstairs apartment and the business for 1 million dollars. Our research shows the sale is pending and once the number is released, we will post the sale price. According to our inside sources the property will continue to run as a...
shorelocalnews.com
Military tree brings joy while honoring those that serve
The Ocean City community has embraced a concept that started on the North Street Beach three years ago. The trees on the beach are not only bringing lots of joy but smiles aplenty to residents and visitors of all ages. Just seeing the decorated shells and ornaments can provide an overwhelming sense of excitement to just about anybody.
shorelocalnews.com
Contests offer roadmap to the Mainland’s best holiday displays
Looking to see some area’s outstanding lighting displays this holiday season? You don’t have to hunt around; they’re easy to find and all mapped out for you, courtesy of two decorating competitions in Northfield and Linwood. Entry dates have closed for both contests, but addresses and maps...
shorelocalnews.com
Live & Local Music Calendar
A Tony Mart Christmas feat. Billy Walton, Destinee Monroe & the Tony Mart Allstars 7pm. Josie Kelly’s Public House. 908 Shore Rd. Somers Point. Karaoke Hosted by Eric Johnston 8:30pm. Caroline’s by the Bay. 450 Bay Ave. Somers Point. Friday, December 16th. Beth Tinnon Party Duo 5-8pm Bar...
Philly man indicted in killing of EHT man inside casino hotel room
A Philadelphia man has been indicted on charges he stabbed a man to death inside the victim’s hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort. Andrew Osborne, 34, allegedly fled the room in the victim’s clothing, and then left the Atlantic City casino with his wife less than an hour later.
Legendary NYC Steak House Reopening at Borgata Atlantic City
Old Homestead Steak House, which has been a fine dining choice at Borgata Hotel and Casino Atlantic City since it opened in 2003, will reopen after renovations on Thursday, Dec. 22. Reservations are now being accepted. The restaurant has been closed throughout the fall for remodeling. It will reopen with...
Why Has NJ Route 41 Been “Temporary” for Decades? Here’s the Answer
Here's a question that you may have thought about once or twice: why is a part of Route 41 in Camden County "temporary?" For the answer, we need to go back almost 100 years. Route 41 was created way back in 1927 to run between Deptford and Moorestown, which it does as a 14-mile-long highway.
Food Experts Say This Place Serves Up New Jersey’s Most Amazing Burger
New Jersey clearly has some of the best burger joints in America, and now a major publication has revealed what they think is the best burger place in the entire state. We are accustomed to getting the absolute best burgers we've ever had on a regular basis here in the Garden State, mainly because we are the diner capital of the world.
shorelocalnews.com
Somers Point resident surprised with new roof
In a sincere and grand gesture, East Coast Roofing, Siding and Windows surprised 80-year young Somers Point resident Carol Bird with a brand-new roof, just in time for the holidays. Carol’s widow, Ronald Bird Sr. was an active member of the community, having served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was the Somers Point Fire Captain for 52 years, and an active member of the American Legion and VFW. While not working, Bird Sr. volunteered his plumbing services for the firehouses, VFW, and Legion.
Be On The Lookout For Porch Pirates In Atlantic And Cape May Counties
Isn't it so funny how much people think they can get away with in this day and age? What's wild is the fact that we're all monitored now more than ever before in the history of mankind. Think about it. Almost everyone has, at the very least, a Ring camera...
shorelocalnews.com
It’s a busy and wonderful life
Last week was a whirlwind of festivities, gatherings, and celebrations. As I look back, my heart is full of love and gratitude for the friends, family, and neighbors that have filled my life. Our second annual ‘Christmas at the Mansion’ holiday market and festival was a resounding success. After an...
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner will be retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia in just a matter of days. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he...
New Retail Coming To Mall Property In Toms River
TOMS RIVER – You might have noticed land being cleared on Bay Avenue near the Ocean County Mall. This is the start of a proposed retail building that will be built there. However, the tenants are not yet set in stone. The 12,000 square foot retail building will have...
