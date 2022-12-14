ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

shorelocalnews.com

Celebrate New Years Eve down the Shore

Another year has flown by, and there are many things to celebrate and be thankful for. We made it through COVID stronger than ever and are set for an amazing 2023. It is also time to start planning how we will be celebrating the New Year! Whether you want to party at one of Atlantic City’s hottest nightclubs or would prefer something chilled out in Cape May, there are plenty of options.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Crown Bank Building in Ocean City Draws Second Bid

There is a bidding war of sorts going on for the landmark Crown Bank building at the corner of Eighth Street and Asbury Avenue in downtown Ocean City. The building listed for $7 million is in bankruptcy court in Camden before Judge Andrew B. Altenburg Jr. Eustace Mita, of Icona...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Toys For Kids continues charitable work for 39th year in Atlantic County

The Atlantic County Toys For Kids program has been in existence now for thirty-nine years, tirelessly run as a true labor of love on a year-round basis by retired former Atlantic County Jail Corrections Sergeant Greg DiPiano. I had the opportunity to attend a Toys-For-Kids event at longtime Margate establishment Maynard’s last week, where a nicely-mixed crowd of local business owners, friends, past and present Atlantic City Police Department and Atlantic City Fire Department members (including newly-sworn-in ACPD Chief of Police James Sarkos) came out in support of DiPiano and the program, many with checks in hand, only too happy to help.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Doo Wop Drive In Wildwood Crest is SOLD

The real estate online listing includes the building, an upstairs apartment and the business for 1 million dollars. Our research shows the sale is pending and once the number is released, we will post the sale price. According to our inside sources the property will continue to run as a...
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Military tree brings joy while honoring those that serve

The Ocean City community has embraced a concept that started on the North Street Beach three years ago. The trees on the beach are not only bringing lots of joy but smiles aplenty to residents and visitors of all ages. Just seeing the decorated shells and ornaments can provide an overwhelming sense of excitement to just about anybody.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Contests offer roadmap to the Mainland’s best holiday displays

Looking to see some area’s outstanding lighting displays this holiday season? You don’t have to hunt around; they’re easy to find and all mapped out for you, courtesy of two decorating competitions in Northfield and Linwood. Entry dates have closed for both contests, but addresses and maps...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Live & Local Music Calendar

A Tony Mart Christmas feat. Billy Walton, Destinee Monroe & the Tony Mart Allstars 7pm. Josie Kelly’s Public House. 908 Shore Rd. Somers Point. Karaoke Hosted by Eric Johnston 8:30pm. Caroline’s by the Bay. 450 Bay Ave. Somers Point. Friday, December 16th. Beth Tinnon Party Duo 5-8pm Bar...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Somers Point resident surprised with new roof

In a sincere and grand gesture, East Coast Roofing, Siding and Windows surprised 80-year young Somers Point resident Carol Bird with a brand-new roof, just in time for the holidays. Carol’s widow, Ronald Bird Sr. was an active member of the community, having served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was the Somers Point Fire Captain for 52 years, and an active member of the American Legion and VFW. While not working, Bird Sr. volunteered his plumbing services for the firehouses, VFW, and Legion.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

It’s a busy and wonderful life

Last week was a whirlwind of festivities, gatherings, and celebrations. As I look back, my heart is full of love and gratitude for the friends, family, and neighbors that have filled my life. Our second annual ‘Christmas at the Mansion’ holiday market and festival was a resounding success. After an...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ

