ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valentine, NE

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City man sentenced for voluntary manslaughter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota U.S. Attorney’s Office says that 24-year-old Perry Joseph Fogg has been sentenced to 8 years in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release after a conviction for voluntary manslaughter. According to the release announcing the sentence, in July 2021...
RAPID CITY, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Eye-popping numbers reported from snowy Tuesday, with more to come

KIMBALL, Neb. -- It's the one question everyone wonders the day after a major precipitation event..."How much did we get?" While snowfall numbers can be difficult to pinpoint, in particular when conditions are as windy as they've been, there are eye-popping numbers being reported in Nebraska. A storm spotter at...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy