How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?
Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...
Benzinga
Where Do EV Batteries Go When They Die?
As car makers invest more in electric vehicles (EVs), environmentalists and scientists are raising alarms about what happens when the batteries have run their course. The International Energy Agency predicts that there will be between 148 and 230 million battery-powered vehicles on the road by 2030, which would account for up to 12% of automobiles globally. While this is a fantastic projection for the environment, not all aspects of EVs are environmentally friendly.
US News and World Report
How Long Do Electric Car Batteries Last?
The first question most electric car shoppers ask when they're considering an EV is, "How far can I drive?" Certainly, in the top five questions, though, is "How long do electric car batteries last?" It's an important question, as an electric vehicle's battery pack is the most expensive single component of an EV.
notebookcheck.net
Mass sodium-ion battery production rolls off GWh-class factory as it paves the way for affordable cells without lithium
The world's first mass production of sodium-ion batteries, developed by HiNa Battery, has reportedly begun with an initial 1 GWh capacity, scheduled to reach 3-5 GWh next year. The most obvious advantage of sodium-ion batteries is that they don't use expensive lithium whose price has shot up 700% in the past two years or so, making electric vehicles and storage systems way more expensive to produce, with the increase in costs passed on to consumers.
A novel sodium-sulphur battery has 4 times the capacity of lithium-ion batteries
To realize the universal goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, the world is keenly looking at advancements in battery technology. Lower costs, higher capacity, and optimal utilization of scarce natural resources are expected to play a major role in taking the mission forward. Helping to realize the goal, a group...
ScienceBlog.com
New battery tech could massively cut energy storage costs
An international team of researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical...
electrek.co
Honda just secured enough battery capacity to put 1 million EVs on the road
Honda is teaming up with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology, or CATL as its best known, to supply batteries for over 1 million electric vehicles. CATL supplying 123 GWh of batteries to power Honda EVs. The Japanese automaker and CATL jointly announced Thursday that Honda would purchase 123 GWh of...
Toyota Refuses To Go All-Electric To Meet 2040 Carbon Neutrality Goals
Toyota has announced it is moving up its emissions goals for Europe, now aiming to be carbon neutral on the continent by 2040 instead of its original 2050 goal. But unlike other manufacturers which have pledged to go electric to make it happen, Toyota is adamant that a mix of hybrid, electric, and hydrogen is the best way to achieve these ambitions.
Hyundai, SK to build new battery plant in Georgia
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group and SK On said Thursday they will build a new battery manufacturing plant in the U.S. state of Georgia to supply the Korean automaker's U.S. assembly plants.
insideevs.com
Ford To Have One Of The Largest DC Fast-Charging Networks In US
Ford's recent announcement that 65 percent of its US dealers (1,920 of a total of 2,968) have accepted the company's terms and conditions to sell EVs is significant in two major ways. Firstly, the dealerships that accepted Ford Model e's strict terms will be able to sell and service the...
insideevs.com
Honda Signs Deal To Purchase 123 GWh Of EV Batteries From CATL
Honda Motor Company announced an agreement with China's Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) to purchase 123 GWh of batteries for pure electric vehicles from 2024 through 2030. The deal follows a 2020 agreement signed between CATL and Honda to form a comprehensive strategy alliance on new energy vehicle (NEV) batteries. The...
insideevs.com
StoreDot's Extreme Fast-Charging EV Batteries Validated By Third Party
StoreDot claims it has taken electric car battery charging from hours to minutes. Of course, after all these years of reporting on EVs, we remain skeptical. However, now the company has announced that a third party has successfully validated StoreDot's EV battery technology. If you've been following the electric car...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Solar Power World editors pick the Top Solar Products of 2022
The editorial team at Solar Power World had the great opportunity to mingle with 27,000 friends at this year’s RE+ tradeshow in Anaheim, California. Besides stopping by happy hours and food truck lunches, we filled our time visiting as many booths as possible to check out the newest products on display.
freightwaves.com
ATRI findings challenge quick transition to electric trucks
The stunningly big numbers tied to electric infrastructure from the American Transportation Research Institute this week reinforce the chicken-and-egg cliche about electric trucks. Yet even as they were being digested, more announcements of battery-powered trucks rolled in. Interrupting the dream. Is it wishful thinking to imagine roadways and cities filled...
Carscoops
BMW Supplier Invests $810M In South Carolina Plant For Faster-Charging, Longer-Lasting Gen 6 Batteries
Envision AESC will invest $810 million to build a battery manufacturing plant in Florence, South Carolina that will supply batteries to BMW. The factory will span some 1.5 million square feet and have an annual capacity of 30 GWh, enough to supply the batteries for 300,000 EVs annually. BMW’s new Gen 6 lithium-ion cells will be manufactured by Envision AESC at the new site, initially creating 1,170 new jobs.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Certified Waste Solutions acquires FRG Waste Resources
Anaheim, California-based Certified Waste Solutions, a leading sustainability-oriented recycling and waste solution services provider, has announced it has acquired FRG Waste Resources Inc. Founded in 1996 and based in Napa Valley, California, FRG has more than 26 years of sustainability expertise and provides customized waste diversion and recycling solutions across...
conceptcarz.com
It's Electrifying! Ford Pro Helps Levi Roots and Electric Avenue Market Traders Make the Electric Vehicle Switch
• Ford Pro is helping Brixton's famous market street illuminate the path towards electric commercial vehicles with the new E-Transit all-electric van. •Electric Avenue traders are making the switch to electric commercial vehicles to prepare for the government's 2030 zero emissions deadline for the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles.
wastetodaymagazine.com
PPRC Europe 2022: Green intentions, uncertain results
Government and corporate goals are aligning to support fully recyclable packaging, according to panelists at a session on the topic at the 2022 Paper & Plastic Recycling Conference Europe, which was held in Rotterdam. Although the world’s major institutions, supported by the public, are in favor of recyclable packaging, challenges...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Mobile Mini Tank and Pump Solutions relaunches business under new brand
Following its recent acquisition of Mobile Mini Tank and Pump Solutions from WillScot Mobile Mini, Kinderhook Industries, New York City, has announced a rebranding of the company with the launch of Ironclad Environmental Solutions. Headquartered in Baytown, Texas, Ironclad Environmental Solutions is an industry-leading provider of waste management solutions for...
wastetodaymagazine.com
US PET recycling rate posts modest increase in 2021
The U.S. recycling rate for postconsumer polyethylene terephthalate (PET) increased to 28.6 percent in 2021, up from 27.1 percent in 2020, while the North American rate (U.S., Canada and Mexico) increased to 36.8 percent, up from 34.2 percent in 2020, according to a report released by the National Association for PET Container Resources (NAPCOR), Charlotte, North Carolina.
