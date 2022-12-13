More than 120 years ago, Lavaca County journalist C.H. Waltersdorf published Geschichte von DeWitt County, a detailed history of DeWitt County and its early settlements. A University of Texas professor recently translated the antique publication into English for the first time after Yorktown resident Beverly Bruns discovered the 52-page paperback in her grandmother’s belongings.

DEWITT COUNTY, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO