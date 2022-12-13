It’s that time of the year again! Time for us to ask everyone who is able to donate blood or platelets to this worthy cause. Since December of 2015 we have been hosting this life-saving event, and every year the generosity of all of you donors out there never ceases to amaze us. This year’s date is December 21. We have collected hundreds of blood products and a “Be The Match” bone marrow transplant has been carried through.

SHINER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO