Blood drive in memory of Matthew Pohler slated for December 21
It’s that time of the year again! Time for us to ask everyone who is able to donate blood or platelets to this worthy cause. Since December of 2015 we have been hosting this life-saving event, and every year the generosity of all of you donors out there never ceases to amaze us. This year’s date is December 21. We have collected hundreds of blood products and a “Be The Match” bone marrow transplant has been carried through.
Shiner Catholic School donates toys
Students from Shiner Catholic School collected toys for the Deputy Santa program. Officers from the Shiner Police Department and the Lavaca County Sheriff’s office came to the school to pick up the toys. All the toys collected filled nearly an entire sheriff’s van. Students of all ages donated to the program which was kicked off by the elementary students. In the picture are students from kindergarten through fourth grade along with the officers and deputies.
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in Texas
“I’ve activated emergency response resources ahead of severe storms expected across Texas starting today & continuing into tomorrow.” Governor Abbott shared on Twitter Monday afternoon, letting Texans know that they should prepare for the winter front arriving overnight, affecting most of the state.
Texas Democrats After Beto
Joaquin Castro? Colin Allred? Lina Hidalgo? Clay Jenkins? Anyone?. In the fall of 2021, a national reporter from Politico was in Austin writing another profile of Beto O’Rourke as the El Paso Democrat geared up to follow a failed presidential campaign with a run for governor. The reporter asked Mayor Steve Adler whether it was a sustainable political strategy for Texas Democrats for O’Rourke to keep running for statewide office again and again—in 2022 and beyond.
Texas Monthly dubs Austin its 2023 ‘Bum Steer of the Year’
In its toast to the "dopes, villains, and terrible ideas that bedeviled our beloved state over the past twelve months," Texas Monthly crowned the city of Austin its 2023 Bum Steer of the Year.
Case against UT's Chris Beard could prove to be drawn-out, experts say
The legal proceedings for Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard, who was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge, might take more than a year to reach its conclusion, several legal experts told ESPN.
Moulton basketball: 2022 Katz/Kittens Klassic result
Result from the Moulton Katz/Kittens Klassic Tournament. Girls : Champions, Sacred Heart 4-0; Runner up, Moulton 3-1; Third place, Schulenburg 2-2, Fourth place, Lexington 1-3; Fifth place, Lockhart JV 0-4. MVP: Bailey Haas, Sacred Heart. All-Tournament Team: Aubrie Matthews, Lexington; Estefania Colchado, Moulton; Addison Simper, Moulton; Mary-Claire O’Leary; Jessalyn Gipson,...
Dorothy Marie Zaruba
Dorothy Marie Zaruba, 85, of Hallettsville, was called home on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. She was born on Nov. 16, 1937, to Tom J. and Anna Cinadr Kanak, at their home in St. Mary’s. Dorothy was a member of the KJZT, Chamber of Commerce, where she was a big...
Del Valle ISD, FBI investigating after recording device found in faculty restroom
DEL VALLE, Texas — District police and the FBI are now investigating after a recording device was discovered in a Del Valle ISD faculty restroom. According to Christopher Weddle, executive director of communications at Del Valle ISD, the device was found hidden in a restroom at the Del Valle Opportunity Center.
Report: This is the best ice cream shop in Texas & it has locations in Austin, Houston & San Antonio
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest sweet treats known to mankind is the ever-so-delicious ice cream and in the state of Texas, there’s no bad time for a bowl, cone or a milkshake if that tickles your fancy. It’s that time of the year, again, as Tuesday,...
Victoria County deputies search for undocumented persons following vehicle pursuit
VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – At approximately 8:45 a.m., Victoria County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported an ongoing search in the field north of Perimeter Road and U.S. BUS 59. Approximately six undocumented persons bailed from a vehicle after a short pursuit. The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office had received information about two vehicles traveling together. The vehicles were suspected of carrying undocumented...
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES
An Austin man was arrested Saturday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 7:10, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Prairie Lea Street on a vehicle for driving on the wrong side of roadway and a license plate violation. Cpl. Ha made contact with the driver, Antolin Urquiza Orozco, 24 of Austin, and smelled the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and Cpl. Ha located Marijuana, mushrooms, and THC vape pens. Orozco was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz, and 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was transported to the Washington County Jail.
Opening Date For Texas' Newest 2-Story H-E-B Revealed
This marks the first multi-level store in Austin.
Shiner girls basketball: Shiner wins first district game of season against Weimar
Normally, Shiner sophomore Morgan Lenehan will not attempt a ton of threes. Nov. 13 in Shiner’s home and first district game with Weimar, she knocked down four of them and scored 24 points as the Lady Comanches had to fend off Weimar 58-57. “In this game, I was just feeling it. I had some open looks and the shots were falling,” she said. “Weimar players were not in my face and if they had been,…
Yoakum football: Bulldogs football All District award winners
Several Bulldog football players made the 12-3ADI All-District list. Highlighting the awards was freshman X’avier Barnett who was named Newcomer of the Year. Names to the First Team Offense is junior quarterback Ty Gordon, senior running back Jayden Jones, junior receiver Kadarius Price, senior lineman Elijah Lemons. Selected to...
Moulton girls basketball: Kittens win first district game
Torin Langston scored 12 points to lead the Bobkittens to a 33-20 win at Pettus Dec. 13 to commence the district campaign. Moulton took a 12-2 lead after the first frame and outscored Pettus 8-6 in the second quarter. for a 20-8 halftime advantage. Pettus outscored Moulton 8-6 in the...
Yoakum girls basketball: Lady Bulldogs romp over Rice in district opener
The Yoakum Lady Bulldogs basketball team ran away with their district opener Friday at Rice Consolidated, winning 50-9. The Lady ‘Dogs started well with 10 of 14 points in the first frame and outscored the Lady Raiders 15-2 in the second period to hold a commanding 25-6 halftime lead.
