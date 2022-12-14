Read full article on original website
Katie Kenyon: Axe killer jailed for murdering ex-girlfriend day after digging her grave
A “cruel and vindictive” murderer has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years after killing a mother-of-two. Andrew Burfield, 51, admitted to the murder of his ex-girlfriend Katie Kenyon, 33, whose body was found in a makeshift grave in a forest.Burfield changed his plea to admit the murder on the third day of his trial at Preston Crown Court.He was re-arraigned on the charge on Wednesday morning and the jury in the case formally found him guilty.His trial heard he killed Miss Kenyon, of Padiham, Burnley, on 22 April and buried her body in a grave,...
Bristol abattoir workers guilty of 'sadistic' double murder
Two abattoir workers are facing life sentences for the "sadistic" murder and mutilation of two men. Ionut-Valentin Boboc, 22, and Jacob-Bebe Chers, 46, repeatedly stabbed Denzil McKenzie and Fahad Pramanik in Bristol on 11 September 2021. Boboc admitted murdering Mr McKenzie but denied the killing of Mr Pramanik, while Chers...
Man jailed for murder of mother after searching for life insurance pay-outs
A man who murdered his own mother in a fire after carrying out internet searches for life insurance pay-outs has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 27 years.Andrew Wilding, 42, set fire to the flat he shared with his bedbound mother Elsie Pinder in Southend, Essex, on July 3, last year.Wilding had been the sole carer for his 66-year-old mother who had suffered a stroke.Ms Pinder died in the fire, as Wilding went to a nearby McDonald’s restaurant to buy a drink.Neighbours raised the alarm and had to evacuate the building.Wilding told police he had left a...
Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says
The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
Four arrested after police seize 230kg of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges
Four men have been arrested after police seized more than 230 kilos of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges.An investigation into the imports by South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) began in April, supported by the Metropolitan Police, UK Border Force, HMRC and the NCA.A shipment of animal feed from Colombia to a farm in Bridgewater, Somerset, was found to contain 189 kilos of the class A drug, leading to further discoveries of 49 kilos in a container filled with oranges imported from South Africa.Photos of the containers released by police show hundreds of bricks of cocaine, wrapped...
Indian tour guide and friend given life in prison for raping and murdering Latvian woman at Kerala resort
A tour guide and a drug peddler have been given life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a Lativian woman in the southern Indian state of Kerala.Liga Skromane, 33, who lived in Ireland, traveled to Kerala with her sister to seek ayurvedic treatment to cure depression.She went missing from a resort near the coastal town of Kovalam on 14 March 2018. Her sister Ilze said Skromane went to buy cigarettes, but never returned.Her decaying and decapitated body was found after 38 days by two fishermen in a forest nearly 30km away from the wellness resort where she was...
Student Arrested for Insulting First Lady on Twitter Is Freed From Prison
A student arrested for allegedly insulting Nigeria’s first lady in a tweet has been released from custody, days after activists threatened nationwide protests. Aminu Adamu Muhammed was detained for nearly a month after reportedly tweeting in June that Aisha Buhari had gotten “fatter by eating the masses’ money.” According to Amnesty International, Aminu was tortured after he was picked up on the campus of the Federal University Dutse in the northern state of Jigawa. In a statement, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) also claimed that the student had been “brutalised, beaten, maltreated and humiliated by the Police on the orders of Aisha Buhari.”
Man beat girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV
A man who beat his girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV has been found guilty of manslaughter. Yahya Aboukar, 27, was in a relationship with 29-year-old Kirsty Louise Ashley when he “violently” assaulted her on Christmas Day 2021 as they watched TV in bed. Just before midnight on Boxing Day, police were then called to the address in Earlham Grove, Newham.Inside the property, officers found signs of struggle in Aboukar’s bedroom, including a barbell weight, a claw hammer and clothing all stained with blood.Aboukar had fled officers by jumping out of a bedroom window. He was...
Bizarre twist as it's revealed woman who fell out of a Honda Civic in the middle of a major freeway at 100km/h and is now in a coma was arguing with her brother moments before, court hears
A woman in a coma who mysteriously ejected from a car traveling at 100km/h feared for her safety during an argument with her brother who was behind the wheel, a court heard. Police arrested David Fosita, 28, after the shocking alleged incident on the Princes Freeway near Little River, Victoria, on Sunday, and later charged him with criminal damage for allegedly punching her Honda Civic's stereo.
Woman jailed after dog attacks three-year-old girl in street
A 45-year-old woman has been jailed for 10 months after her Doberman dog mauled a three-year-old girl in a “terrifying and traumatic” attack in Hampshire.Lisa Garner pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control in connection with the attack in Havant which left the victim requiring surgery in hospital.The incident happened in the street where the defendant lives in Botley Drive on August 8.Martyn Booth, prosecuting, said the young victim was walking home from the shops with her grandmother and her partner when they started a conversation with the defendant and her dog called El...
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
Three bailed after being arrested when two babies were found dead in house
Three people have been bailed after being arrested when two babies were found dead in a South Wales house.They were held on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child after police were called to an end-terrace home in Maes-Y-Felin, Wildmill, Bridgend, at about 8pm on Saturday.All three – two men, 37 and 47, and a woman, 29 – were released on Thursday morning, though an investigation continues, South Wales Police said.We know this update will impact on the local community where this incident happened and beyond, and I’d encourage anyone with concerns or worries to speak to their local...
Pleasure boat owner accused of smuggling migrants from Normandy to Devon
A man has been arrested on suspicion of using his pleasure boat to smuggle migrants across the Channel.The 57-year-old was stopped by officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) while he was out with his dog in Lydford near Plymouth on Tuesday.He allegedly used his Sunseeker boat to transport at least 10 migrants from Normandy in France to Slapton Sands in Devon on June 15.Witnesses are said to have seen boat passengers running to waiting cars.NCA branch commander Matt Rivers said: “This arrest follows a lengthy investigation into an individual we think has been using his boat to bring migrants...
Police searching for man confirm dead woman was murdered
Police searching for a man after a woman was found dead have now said she was murdered.Officers have appealed for help finding Alexander Carr, 32, after a woman in her 40s was found dead at a property in Brady Street, Sunderland, on Saturday.Northumbria Police said they were treating the woman’s death as murder and an investigation has been launched.Police searching for Alexander Carr have released an additional photograph in a bid to find him.Efforts are ongoing to locate Carr who we want to speak to in connection with the murder of a woman in #Sunderland. He's believed to know he's...
Driver allegedly drove his luxury sports car straight into a creek in a desperate effort to evade police
A man has deliberately driven his car into a gully in an attempt to evade police after he was pursued for allegedly failing to pay for petrol in Central West NSW. The 33-year-old man allegedly left a service station on Medley St in Gulgong without paying on Thursday morning. Police...
Five facing jail for plot to fix drugs kingpin’s trial
A drugs kingpin, a nobbled juror, his mother, a one-legged mechanic and a winking witness called Del Boy are facing jail for attempting to fix a trial.Leslie Allen, 66, recruited a team of stooges to help him get off charges of having £150,000 of cannabis and cocaine and a pepper spray in 2018.The plot backfired after other jurors in the Warwick Crown Court case became suspicious of juror Damien Drackley’s behaviour as they deliberated on verdicts.They reported him to the judge who went on to convict Allen without the jury and jail him for 13 years.After a trial at the...
Minutes to death: Itaewon Halloween selfies help families piece together tragedy that killed 158
"She's smiling, look at her smile, her face." Oh Il-seok looks lovingly at a photograph of his daughter taken in the last hours of her life. As he takes off his glasses to wipe his eyes, his wife whispers, "Ji-min is my friend, she is my best friend." Oh Ji-min,...
Rapper Pa Salieu jailed for his part in ‘mob’ attack on lone victim
Rap star Pa Salieu has been jailed for two years and nine months for his part in an attack on a lone victim launched shortly after his best friend was stabbed to death.The award-winning singer was jailed at Warwick Crown Court despite a judge accepting the 25-year-old had “done a good deal more than just behave himself” since getting involved in the violence four years ago.Salieu admitted violent disorder at a previous hearing, having been caught on CCTV using a tree branch to repeatedly hit a 23-year-old man who spent ten days in hospital.The Coventry-based artist, who was named the...
Jan Mustafa: Finding my voice after mum's brutal murder
Speaking at a vigil to remember her murdered mother, "it feels like I'm being heard for once," a teenager says. "I can't say I'm completely fine because that's going to be a lie." The 15-year-old is the daughter of Mihrican Mustafa, known as Jan, who was murdered in London in...
Oxford school shooter's mom said her 'biggest fear was that he was gonna turn the gun on himself,' prosecutors say
Prosecutors in Michigan disclosed more evidence in recent court filings they say shows the mother of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley knew about his unhealthy mental state when the parents bought him a gun last November. "You know my biggest fear was that he was gonna turn the gun...
