Blood drive in memory of Matthew Pohler slated for December 21
It’s that time of the year again! Time for us to ask everyone who is able to donate blood or platelets to this worthy cause. Since December of 2015 we have been hosting this life-saving event, and every year the generosity of all of you donors out there never ceases to amaze us. This year’s date is December 21. We have collected hundreds of blood products and a “Be The Match” bone marrow transplant has been carried through.
Shiner Rotary Club donates to Anna's Angels
Anna’s Angels stopped by the Shiner Rotary Club meeting last week to discuss their goals this year. “This awesome organization touches the hearts of many local families every Christmas season,” Shiner ISD superintendent and club member Alex Remschel said. “Keep up the good work.” Before the two groups parted ways, local Rotarians presented them with an $800 donation to apply toward those goals.
Shiner Catholic School donates toys
Students from Shiner Catholic School collected toys for the Deputy Santa program. Officers from the Shiner Police Department and the Lavaca County Sheriff’s office came to the school to pick up the toys. All the toys collected filled nearly an entire sheriff’s van. Students of all ages donated to the program which was kicked off by the elementary students. In the picture are students from kindergarten through fourth grade along with the officers and deputies.
Playday Fundraiser brings roping chute to Yoakum Rodeo Arena
Volunteers with the Yoakum Rode Arena recently purchased a roping chute for the facility with funds raised through a benefit playday in late October. Fundraiser organizers plan to introduce the $2,650 chute to the arena after some maintenance, hoping to attract more rodeo sports enthusiasts. Kim Chandler, one of the...
Moulton girls basketball: Kittens win first district game
Torin Langston scored 12 points to lead the Bobkittens to a 33-20 win at Pettus Dec. 13 to commence the district campaign. Moulton took a 12-2 lead after the first frame and outscored Pettus 8-6 in the second quarter. for a 20-8 halftime advantage. Pettus outscored Moulton 8-6 in the...
Yoakum girls basketball: Lady Bulldogs romp over Rice in district opener
The Yoakum Lady Bulldogs basketball team ran away with their district opener Friday at Rice Consolidated, winning 50-9. The Lady ‘Dogs started well with 10 of 14 points in the first frame and outscored the Lady Raiders 15-2 in the second period to hold a commanding 25-6 halftime lead.
Victoria man charged with felony marijuana possession
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Tyler Charles Painter, 21 of Victoria. Painter is charged with felony marijuana possession. Deputies arrested him early Tuesday morning at the intersection of Salem Road and Dairy Road. He was pulled over for a vehicle equipment violation. The deputy smelled marijuana and reported Painter admitted he had just smoked marijuana...
Shiner girls basketball: Shiner wins first district game of season against Weimar
Normally, Shiner sophomore Morgan Lenehan will not attempt a ton of threes. Nov. 13 in Shiner’s home and first district game with Weimar, she knocked down four of them and scored 24 points as the Lady Comanches had to fend off Weimar 58-57. “In this game, I was just feeling it. I had some open looks and the shots were falling,” she said. “Weimar players were not in my face and if they had been,…
Four vehicle crash on the causeway bridge into Port Lavaca
PORT LAVACA, Texas – A four-vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday night. It occurred on the causeway bridge going into Port Lavaca. No injuries were reported; however, State Highway 59 was shut down in Calhoun County. This caused traffic to back up into Jackson County. The road is now open, but traffic is slow moving. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY....
Drainage district changes name after 108 years
Drainage district changes name after 108 years News Staff Mon, 12/12/2022 - 17:24 Image DeWitt County Drainage District No. 1 logo. County Judge Daryl Fowler and commissioners discuss agenda items Monday, Nov. 28. Yorktown water tower. ...
Moulton boys basketball: Katz split four games at home tournament
The Katz took third place at the Katz Klassic Tournament last week with a 2-2 record. Trenton Meisetschleager, Edgar Mendiola and Kaddin Tesch all made the All-Tournament Team. Seth Lopez was crowned the Three-point Champion and the Free-Throw Champion.Moulton 42, Weimar 39 Down 36-27 against Weimar in their first game, the Katz rallied with a 15-3 run to edge the Wildcats 42-39 Thursday morning…
Yoakum football: Bulldogs football All District award winners
Several Bulldog football players made the 12-3ADI All-District list. Highlighting the awards was freshman X’avier Barnett who was named Newcomer of the Year. Names to the First Team Offense is junior quarterback Ty Gordon, senior running back Jayden Jones, junior receiver Kadarius Price, senior lineman Elijah Lemons. Selected to...
Victoria Police investigating an accidental shooting
VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, at 4:30 p.m., Victoria police confirmed one person was injured in an accidental shooting. As a result, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The shooting took place on the 1500 block of Navidad Street and is currently under investigation. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
Name of woman who died in house fire on Kingwood Forest Drive released
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Fire Marshal’s Office has released the name of the woman who died in a house fire Dec. 2, 2022. Sherry Hohensee, 61, died of asphyxiation from smoke. It happened in the 200 block of Kingwood Forest Drive around 9 a.m. that Friday morning. A neighbor who saw the fire called 911. No one else...
Victoria County deputies search for undocumented persons following vehicle pursuit
VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – At approximately 8:45 a.m., Victoria County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported an ongoing search in the field north of Perimeter Road and U.S. BUS 59. Approximately six undocumented persons bailed from a vehicle after a short pursuit. The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office had received information about two vehicles traveling together. The vehicles were suspected of carrying undocumented...
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES
An Austin man was arrested Saturday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 7:10, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Prairie Lea Street on a vehicle for driving on the wrong side of roadway and a license plate violation. Cpl. Ha made contact with the driver, Antolin Urquiza Orozco, 24 of Austin, and smelled the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and Cpl. Ha located Marijuana, mushrooms, and THC vape pens. Orozco was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz, and 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was transported to the Washington County Jail.
Record meth bust recorded in county￼
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and the Hays. County SWAT conducted an operation on Thursday, Dec. 8 in cooperation with Texas Department of Public Safety and the Bastrop County Sheriff’s office, at a residence in rural Caldwell County where the sole occupant of the dwelling was arrested after the largest seizure of methamphetamine in the history of Caldwell County was discovered.
Border Patrol take several undocumented people in custody
VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Border Patrol arrested undocumented people near Perimeter Rd. in Victoria. Two Ford Explorers sped down U.S. 59 starting at Hanselman Rd. until the cars crashed near Perimeter Rd. The passengers ran into the fields near the road. U.S. Border Patrol took 6 of the people into custody at Corpus Christi. However,...
Out of state fugitive caught in Guadalupe County
(Seguin) – A fugitive from Miami might just be regretting his travels into Guadalupe County. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s officials say Hector Francisco Guifarro Jr., 22, of Miami, Fl. was apprehended sometime after 3:15 p.m. Saturday along a stretch of Interstate 10. They say sheriff’s deputies received information that Guifarro was traveling in a blue 2017 Subaru Impreza.
