UT professor translates antique history of DeWitt County into English for the first time
More than 120 years ago, Lavaca County journalist C.H. Waltersdorf published Geschichte von DeWitt County, a detailed history of DeWitt County and its early settlements. A University of Texas professor recently translated the antique publication into English for the first time after Yorktown resident Beverly Bruns discovered the 52-page paperback in her grandmother’s belongings.
