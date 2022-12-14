The Sturgeon Bay Clippers will play host to their neighboring Packerland conference rival as they host the Sevastopol Pioneers Thursday night. Sturgeon Bay has rebounded nicely after their slow start to the season, splitting their last 4 games evenly. Calvin Richard has been a big part of that success, as he has been able to stretch out the Clipper offense by hitting his three point attempts. Alongside two other good three point shooters, Isaak Aune and Garrett Ulberg, each of those players are able to get open shots when they want. Sturgeon Bay took down Sevastopol in both matchups last season, winning 79-43 and 91-59.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO