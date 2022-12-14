Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
doorcountydailynews.com
Boys basketball round-up: Kewaunee douses Blazers' hot start
The Kewaunee boys' basketball team knocked one of the Packerland Conference's undefeated teams off their pedestal Thursday night. The final score being 73-50 Storm victory. Sturgeon Bay handled Sevastopol 87-38. Gibraltar's game against Oconto and Algoma's contest against Peshtigo were postponed due to canceled classes at Oconto and Peshtigo. Southern...
doorcountydailynews.com
Boys Basketball Preview: Sturgeon Bay hosts Sevastopol on 103.3 The Clipper
The Sturgeon Bay Clippers will play host to their neighboring Packerland conference rival as they host the Sevastopol Pioneers Thursday night. Sturgeon Bay has rebounded nicely after their slow start to the season, splitting their last 4 games evenly. Calvin Richard has been a big part of that success, as he has been able to stretch out the Clipper offense by hitting his three point attempts. Alongside two other good three point shooters, Isaak Aune and Garrett Ulberg, each of those players are able to get open shots when they want. Sturgeon Bay took down Sevastopol in both matchups last season, winning 79-43 and 91-59.
seehafernews.com
A Lengthy Boys High School Basketball Slate Tonight
It’ll be a full night of action for area Boys High School Basketball teams in the Big East and Eastern Wisconsin Conferences. In the EWC, Kiel invades Two Rivers for the all-Raiders matchup, Roncalli visits Sheboygan Falls, state-ranked Brillion (#2 in the state division-3 Coaches poll) is at Valders to tangle with the Vikings and New Holstein seeks a win at Chilton.
doorcountydailynews.com
Girls Basketball Roundup: Rikkola scores 1000th point, Sevastopol and Algoma wins in OT, Kewaunee falls
The Packerland Conference girls basketball action was busy on Tuesday for area teams. The Sevastopol Pioneers rolled over the Sturgeon Bay Clippers 95-23 in Institute, as Bailey Rikkola scored her 1000 career point while leading the Pioneers with 26 points. The Algoma Wolves nipped Peshtigo Bulldogs 57-54 in a close...
doorcountydailynews.com
Luxemburg-Casco wrestling kicks off busy stretch with Denmark dual
The Luxemburg-Casco wrestling team will get a lot of matches and together time over the next few days beginning on Thursday night against Denmark. The Luxemburg-Casco wrestling team scored 481 points en route to a team title at the Battle on the Bay Wrestling Tournament at Bay Port on Saturday.
doorcountydailynews.com
Gamblers prepare for weekend set against Fighting Saints, Rough Riders
The Green Bay Gamblers hope to start a winning streak on Friday when they welcome the Dubuque Fighting Saints and the Cedar Rapids Roughriders to the Resch Center for a weekend set. The Gamblers broke a three-game losing streak on December 9th when they beat the Madison Capitols 4-2. Jayden...
doorcountydailynews.com
Phoenix women knock off Badgers
The Green Bay Phoenix women's team put it all together in their 70-60 victory over Wisconsin on Wednesday night. The Phoenix went into the second quarter down by a single point only to slowly build their final margin of victory the rest of the way. Maddy Schreiber led the Phoenix with a career-high 19 points, while the team also received double-digit contributions from Bailey Butler (15 points) and Sydney Levy (13 points). Despite the Badgers posting a better shooting percentage from the free throw line, the Phoenix' Butler went 11-11 from the line, which set a program record. The injury-riddled Badgers saw Julie Pospislova and Brooke Schramek combine for 34 points in the loss.
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Announces Head Coaches for 2023 WFCA All-Star Game
The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association has announced the head coaches for the 2023 WFCA All-Star Games to be held Friday, July 14th and Saturday, July 15th at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh. The full coaching staffs will be announced in December, with player nominations to begin January 2nd. The WFCA had...
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Eventually a significant player in the Midwest’: Appleton International sets big goals for the future
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Airport officials held a community report event on Wednesday morning to talk about the economic impact of the improvements made over the past few years. The airport is now the third busiest airport in the state of Wisconsin, respectively behind Milwaukee and Madison. 2022...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rain turns to snow in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night
MILWAUKEE - Snow and sleet is expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. It has been expanded and now includes Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. Rain will continue...
WBAY Green Bay
Standoff on Green Bay's west side
After more than 7 hours, SWAT and K9s forced their way into the house. Drivers, be cautious in the morning. Areas seeing rain will see it freeze and switch over to snow as temperatures drop.
94.3 Jack FM
One Pulaski Area Bonfire Victim to Undergo Another Surgery Wednesday
MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brandon Brzeczkowski has received a lot of support since he was one of several people injured in a bonfire explosion in the Town of Maple Grove in Shawano County in mid-October. Officials say someone took a drum of diesel fuel and rolled into the fire,...
WBAY Green Bay
Student fight leads to 911 call to Oshkosh North High School
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police responded to a fight at Oshkosh North High School Wednesday afternoon. According to a letter to parents, the fight involved a small number of students but staff needed more help so 911 was called. The school placed a “hold” keeping students in classrooms. Officials said...
wpr.org
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay's second Kwik Trip gets hearing
You will learn more about Sturgeon Bay's long-rumored second Kwik Trip location at the Aesthetic Design and Site Plan Review Board meeting. Located near the intersection of Green Bay Road (State Highway 42/57) and Duluth Avenue, the proposed Kwik Trip will occupy much more space than the recently opened location along Egg Harbor Road. The 20.7-acre development will include gas station pumps, a convenience mart, a car wash, and an area for diesel trucks to fill up and rest. To make room for the development, a commercial building and a home with its outbuildings would have to be demolished.
WBAY Green Bay
Man rescued at Pierce Manufacturing meets his out-of-state heroes
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A life-saving incident comes full circle at Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton Wednesday as a cardiac arrest survivor gets to thank his out-of-state heroes. Back in February, Director of Manufacturing Mike Lyle suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at work. Three Arkansas firefighter paramedics were in the...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the winter storm
With a break from classes, St. Norbert College seniors Kayla, Lily, Brianne and Kelly can’t wait to head next door. Three were displaced from the home on University Ave. Wednesday and Thursday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 42 reopens following jackknifed semi
EPHRAIM, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 42 in Door County has reopened after a jackknifed semi closed all lanes of the highway for nearly two hours. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, WIS 42 has been reopened and all lanes are clear. The incident was cleared around 8 a.m.
wtaq.com
Opening of Menasha’s Racine Street Bridge Delayed Again
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The opening of Menasha’s Racine Street Bridge is delayed again. The bridge is now expected to open in mid-January, the state Department of Transportation says. Adverse weather is being blamed for the delay. When the $33 million project began, the bridge was initially scheduled...
