Read full article on original website
Related
Two years after Covid vaccines rolled out, researchers are calling for newer, better options
Two years after the first Covid shots went into arms, a growing chorus of researchers is calling for a new generation of vaccines that provide broader and more long-term protection against the disease. The U.S. is currently recording around 430 Covid deaths per day, on average, according to NBC News’...
CNBC
Omicron BQ, XBB subvariants are a serious threat to boosters and knock out antibody treatments, study finds
Scientists, in a study published online in the journal Cell, found that the BQ and XBB subvariants are "barely susceptible to neutralization" by the vaccines, including the new omicron boosters. This could result in a surge of breakthrough infections and reinfections, though the vaccines have been shown to hold up...
Medical staff in China's hospitals say COVID-19 ripping through their ranks
HONG KONG, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A growing number of China's doctors and nurses are catching COVID-19 and some have been asked to keep working, as people showing mostly moderate symptoms throng hospitals and clinics, according to medical staff and dozens of posts on social media.
China says spread of Covid ‘impossible’ to track as infections soar in Beijing
The spread of Covid-19 in China is now “impossible” to track, the country’s health authorities have said, announcing they have stopped recording asymptomatic cases in their daily tallies. The admission comes amid soaring presentations to hospitals and clinics as Covid-19 spreads rapidly through the population in the...
WebMD
COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'
Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
scitechdaily.com
New Research: Your Choice of COVID Vaccine Can Increase Your Risk of Myocarditis
The study found that Moderna had greater rates of heart inflammation than Pfizer, although the overall risk remained extremely low. In comparison to the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine has a two- to three-fold greater incidence of myocarditis, pericarditis, or myopericarditis following a second dose; nonetheless, overall cases of heart inflammation with either vaccine are very rare. Males under 40 who got the Moderna vaccine had the greatest incidence of myocarditis, according to the research, which, according to the scientists, may have consequences for choosing certain vaccines for particular populations.
DeSantis targets Covid vaccine manufacturers and CDC in latest anti-vaccine moves
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday asked his state's Supreme Court to green-light an investigation of "any and all wrongdoing in Florida with respect to Covid-19 vaccines," his latest move to cast doubt on the vaccines' effectiveness and amplify fears about side effects.
CNBC
China readying $143 billion package for its chip firms in face of U.S. curbs, sources say
China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, three sources told Reuters. It signals, as analysts have expected, a more direct approach by China in shaping the future of an industry which has become a geopolitical hot button due to soaring demand for chips and which Beijing regards as a cornerstone of its technological might.
CNBC
You can get 4 more free Covid-19 tests mailed to your door—here's how
You can now get four more free Covid-19 at-home test kits delivered to your door, the Biden administration announced Thursday. As part of a plan to "stay ahead of an increase in Covid-19 cases this winter," the White House announced in a press briefing that it revived the free test kit program that ended in September due to an "absence" of Congressional funding.
natureworldnews.com
Monkeys Vaccinated With Experimental COVID Vaccine Shows Promising Results Againt Lung Diseases
A new follow-up study discovered that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that boosts immune responses, continue to protect rhesus macaques against lung disease one year after they were vaccinated as infants. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection. In 2021, a...
China's COVID spike not due to lifting of restrictions - WHO director
GENEVA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - COVID-19 infections were exploding in China well before the government's decision to abandon its strict "zero-COVID" policy, a World Health Organization director said on Wednesday, quashing suggestions that the sudden reversal caused a spike in cases.
TODAY.com
How a primary care physician stays healthy as winter viruses spread
With a tripledemic of flu, RSV and COVID-19 sickening kids and adults across the U.S., primary care doctors are on the front lines of viral illnesses causing all the misery. Dr. Gary LeRoy, a family physician in Dayton, Ohio, and past president of the American Academy of Family Physicians, actually calls it a “quadremic” because he adds the common cold into the mix of ailments circulating right now.
Freethink
Moderna’s mRNA cancer vaccine reduces risk of recurrence or death by 44%
Moderna’s new mRNA cancer vaccine significantly reduced skin cancer patients’ risk of recurrence or death compared to a standard treatment alone, according to the newly announced topline results of a phase 2 trial. “mRNA has been transformative for COVID-19, and now, for the first time ever, we have...
MedicalXpress
Japanese dengue vaccine becomes second approved by EU
Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda said the European Union had given the green light to its dengue fever vaccine, making it the second jab preventing the disease to be approved by the bloc. Mosquito-borne dengue can cause hemorrhagic fever and infects an estimated 100 to 400 million people yearly, although over...
As respiratory viruses strain US health care systems, Biden administration tells states how it's ready to help
MIAMI – Nearly 20,000 people in the United States were admitted to the hospital for flu last week, almost double the number of admissions from the week before, according to data updated Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The CDC estimates that there have been at least 8.7 million illnesses, 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths from influenza this season.In a letter to the nation's governors Friday, US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra notes that flu and other respiratory viruses are "increasing strain" on the country's health care systems.In a letter obtained exclusively by CNN, Becerra...
CNBC
Biden administration makes at-home Covid tests available for free again this winter
Households can now order a total of four rapid Covid tests for free at CovidTests.gov. Orders will start shipping next week, just days before families gather for the Christmas holiday. The Biden administration shut down the free at-home Covid test program in September because Congress did not pass additional funding.
CNBC
U.S. slaps restrictions on Chinese chipmaker and other companies over national security worries
The Biden administration said it added mostly Chinese organizations to a so-called Entity List intended to restrict efforts to use advanced technologies to modernize China's military. The new designations also take aim at Russia-linked entities supporting that country's military invasion of Ukraine, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security...
COVID-19 tests recalled over false negatives
Several production lots of COVID-19 tests are being recalled because there is an increased chance they may give false negative results.
When will flu and RSV peak?
Tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows both illnesses ramping up quickly since early fall — shaking up the transmission patterns we've seen the past few years.
WHO chief hopes COVID will no longer be emergency next year
GENEVA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday he is "hopeful" that the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be considered a global emergency some time next year.
Comments / 0