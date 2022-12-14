ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, PA

Spring-Ford's balanced game leads to resounding win over Norristown

ROYERSFORD, Pa. - Most games in the region affected by the inclement weather, one game that still went on as scheduled, Spring-Ford and Norristown. The Rams with a flurry of offense in this one, 78-16. The Rams jumped out to a commanding 33-2 lead though the first quarter of play. They were getting production from everywhere on the court, Mackenzie Pettinelli with 10.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Oley Valley heads into League play as one of the top teams

OLEY, Pa. - Opening night for division play pushed back due to the weather affecting the area. One of those teams, Oley Valley is off to a 3-1 start heading into league play. The Lynx has turned to some younger talent to jump out to this fast start. They're currently led by Ben Debalko, a sophomore leading the team in scoring.
OLEY, PA
Emmaus rolls past previously unbeaten Whitehall for 5th straight win

EMMAUS, Pa. - Early season showdown between two of the current top-teams within the EPC. Emmaus continuing to motor right along against Whitehall on Tuesday night though, 69-39. The Green Hornets picking up their fifth straight win in the rout, while the Zephyrs suffer just their first loss of the season.
EMMAUS, PA
Emmaus vs. Whitehall boys basketball, 12.13.22

EMMAUS, PA
Emmaus vs. Northampton wrestling, 12.14.22

Emmaus playing host to Northampton on the mat, looking to make a statement in the early portion of the season. Wednesday night would go the way of the Konkrete Kids though, 52-24.
EMMAUS, PA
Schuylkill Valley's balanced attack is helping to flip the script from last season to this season

LEESPORT, Pa. - Schuylkill Valley boys basketball is off to a strong start in the new campaign, currently tied for first in Berks III at, 4-1. A total reverse from a season ago when they started off, 1-4. The offensive side of the ball has been one of the biggest reasons for the Panthers turnaround in 2022 so far. Through five games they are averaging 62 points per game.
LEESPORT, PA
Crash closes Route 145 in Whitehall Twp.

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A crash in Lehigh County shut down a major road for several hours Thursday night. Whitehall Township Police were called to the area of Route 145 and Mickley Road at about 9:30 p.m. A bicycle was lying in the street with a bent wheel. Police...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Schuylkill County buildings, courthouse closed Thursday

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Winter weather has Schuylkill County buildings closed on Thursday. All county buildings and the courthouse are closed for the day, the county emergency management agency said. Employees of essential operations should keep their normal schedules. A wintry mix is moving across the region Thursday.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Lehigh County to welcome new diner in the new year

MACUNGIE, Pa. - Coffee, crab cakes and club sandwiches are returning to a decades-old restaurant site in Lehigh County. Macungie Diner, a family-run eatery offering breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, is expected to open in early 2023 at 202 E. Main St. in Macungie, co-owner Will Perez said. The property...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
FedEx van veers off road in Schuylkill amid wintry conditions

WALKER TWP., Pa. - A FedEx van veered off the road amid wintry conditions in Schuylkill County Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at Wildcat Road and Clamtown Road in Walker Township shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. Dispatchers say no injuries were reported. No word on what led...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
'Free Bridge' connecting NJ to Pa. gets back its century-old monuments

EASTON, Pa. - An important piece of the puzzle is back in place, amid ongoing repairs to the "Free Bridge" connecting Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Monuments, more than a century old, were restored this year. Right on that Northampton Street Bridge connecting Easton, Pa. to Phillipsburg, N.J., two shiny, golden...
EASTON, PA
Fire damages former VFW post in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Fire damaged part of a building that was once a VFW post in Pottstown, Montgomery County. Firefighters responded to the 500 block of East High Street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. It appears the fire started in the rear of the building, though officials are not sure what...
POTTSTOWN, PA
ASD in market for new school board member with Miller resignation

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown School District's Board of School Directors is in the market for a new member. The board announced Thursday night that board member Nicholas Miller has submitted his resignation to the board, effective Jan. 2. Miller is leaving because he's been elected to the Pennsylvania State...
ALLENTOWN, PA

