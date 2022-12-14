Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Spring-Ford's balanced game leads to resounding win over Norristown
ROYERSFORD, Pa. - Most games in the region affected by the inclement weather, one game that still went on as scheduled, Spring-Ford and Norristown. The Rams with a flurry of offense in this one, 78-16. The Rams jumped out to a commanding 33-2 lead though the first quarter of play. They were getting production from everywhere on the court, Mackenzie Pettinelli with 10.
WFMZ-TV Online
Oley Valley heads into League play as one of the top teams
OLEY, Pa. - Opening night for division play pushed back due to the weather affecting the area. One of those teams, Oley Valley is off to a 3-1 start heading into league play. The Lynx has turned to some younger talent to jump out to this fast start. They're currently led by Ben Debalko, a sophomore leading the team in scoring.
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus rolls past previously unbeaten Whitehall for 5th straight win
EMMAUS, Pa. - Early season showdown between two of the current top-teams within the EPC. Emmaus continuing to motor right along against Whitehall on Tuesday night though, 69-39. The Green Hornets picking up their fifth straight win in the rout, while the Zephyrs suffer just their first loss of the season.
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus vs. Whitehall boys basketball, 12.13.22
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus vs. Northampton wrestling, 12.14.22
Emmaus playing host to Northampton on the mat, looking to make a statement in the early portion of the season. Wednesday night would go the way of the Konkrete Kids though, 52-24.
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill Valley's balanced attack is helping to flip the script from last season to this season
LEESPORT, Pa. - Schuylkill Valley boys basketball is off to a strong start in the new campaign, currently tied for first in Berks III at, 4-1. A total reverse from a season ago when they started off, 1-4. The offensive side of the ball has been one of the biggest reasons for the Panthers turnaround in 2022 so far. Through five games they are averaging 62 points per game.
WFMZ-TV Online
IronPigs ballpark construction project will be funded in its entirety, construction on time for Opening Day 2023
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in conjunction with Lehigh County, announced Friday the ballpark construction project has been funded in its entirety and the construction remains on time for Opening Day on April 4, 2023. The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Lehigh County made the announcement at a news...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash closes Route 145 in Whitehall Twp.
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A crash in Lehigh County shut down a major road for several hours Thursday night. Whitehall Township Police were called to the area of Route 145 and Mickley Road at about 9:30 p.m. A bicycle was lying in the street with a bent wheel. Police...
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular Wilson pub opening 2nd location at former 21 Crafthouse in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular Northampton County pub is expanding its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. Pints & Pies Neighborhood Pub, which opened 10 years ago at 2049 Northampton St. in Wilson, is planning to open a second location in early spring at 21 E. Elizabeth Ave. in Bethlehem, co-owner John Kehm said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Salisbury Township's Honeysuckle Road closed due to downed utility pole
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Drivers will have to find another way to get around part of Salisbury Township in Lehigh County. Police say Honeysuckle Road is closed between Emmaus Avenue and Black River Road because of a downed utility pole and power lines. According to a post on the department's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County buildings, courthouse closed Thursday
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Winter weather has Schuylkill County buildings closed on Thursday. All county buildings and the courthouse are closed for the day, the county emergency management agency said. Employees of essential operations should keep their normal schedules. A wintry mix is moving across the region Thursday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County to welcome new diner in the new year
MACUNGIE, Pa. - Coffee, crab cakes and club sandwiches are returning to a decades-old restaurant site in Lehigh County. Macungie Diner, a family-run eatery offering breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, is expected to open in early 2023 at 202 E. Main St. in Macungie, co-owner Will Perez said. The property...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton teen cured of cancer plays bass during concert in Philadelphia
A Northampton County teen was on stage at Union Transfer Station in Philadelphia. She was picked out of the crowd to play bass guitar at an indie pop concert. But what's even more amazing is a milestone she's set to hit later this month. It's been quite a big month...
WFMZ-TV Online
FedEx van veers off road in Schuylkill amid wintry conditions
WALKER TWP., Pa. - A FedEx van veered off the road amid wintry conditions in Schuylkill County Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at Wildcat Road and Clamtown Road in Walker Township shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. Dispatchers say no injuries were reported. No word on what led...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wintry mix of rain, ice and snow before changing to rain for most this afternoon
Wintry mix changing to rain (except in the Poconos where it will mainly snow and sleet). High: 37. Breezy with rain, mixing with snow and sleet north. Low: 35. Rain ending by early afternoon (snow and sleet north). High: 40 Low: 27. FORECAST SUMMARY. Today's much advertised storm won't be...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Free Bridge' connecting NJ to Pa. gets back its century-old monuments
EASTON, Pa. - An important piece of the puzzle is back in place, amid ongoing repairs to the "Free Bridge" connecting Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Monuments, more than a century old, were restored this year. Right on that Northampton Street Bridge connecting Easton, Pa. to Phillipsburg, N.J., two shiny, golden...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages former VFW post in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Fire damaged part of a building that was once a VFW post in Pottstown, Montgomery County. Firefighters responded to the 500 block of East High Street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. It appears the fire started in the rear of the building, though officials are not sure what...
WFMZ-TV Online
Republicans interested in running for Schuylkill County commissioner attend event
MOUNT CARBON — Republicans interested in running for Schuylkill County commissioner were invited to a Wednesday evening event at the American Hose Fire Company No. 2 station. Howard Merrick, chairman of the county party, had asked those who had told him they might be interested in seeking a board...
WFMZ-TV Online
ASD in market for new school board member with Miller resignation
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown School District's Board of School Directors is in the market for a new member. The board announced Thursday night that board member Nicholas Miller has submitted his resignation to the board, effective Jan. 2. Miller is leaving because he's been elected to the Pennsylvania State...
