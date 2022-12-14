LEESPORT, Pa. - Schuylkill Valley boys basketball is off to a strong start in the new campaign, currently tied for first in Berks III at, 4-1. A total reverse from a season ago when they started off, 1-4. The offensive side of the ball has been one of the biggest reasons for the Panthers turnaround in 2022 so far. Through five games they are averaging 62 points per game.

