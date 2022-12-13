ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, GA

11Alive

Suspect arrested in killing of Gwinnett correctional officer

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County announced the arrest of a man in the killing of a 59-year-old corrections officer. The department said their SWAT team arrested Yahya Abdulkadir, 22, around 1:30 p.m. on Friday in Lithonia. He faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges concerning the officer's death.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

3 in custody after stealing car, fleeing from officers, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County say three people are in custody after stealing a car and then running from officers on Friday afternoon. SKYFOX 5 flew over Sonesta Simply Suites on Shackleford Road near Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth. The hotel is less than a two-mile drive from Gwinnett Place Mall.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot near SW Atlanta apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA - Police went to a home in southwest Atlanta on Friday to investigate what led up to a man being shot. Officers responded at around 10:30 a.m. on Oakland Lane after someone reported a person shot. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. An ambulance took the man...
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

New Georgia House member arrested on drug and theft charges

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. More News from WRBL Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting […]
BARROW COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

1 dead, several others injured after fiery multi-vehicle accident in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is working a fatal accident on Tara Blvd at Old Dixie Road. Police said one person is dead and 10 others were seriously injured after four vehicles were involved in a crash around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said the crash resulted in vehicles catching on fire but they did not specify how many caught fire.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

