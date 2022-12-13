Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested in killing of Gwinnett correctional officer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County announced the arrest of a man in the killing of a 59-year-old corrections officer. The department said their SWAT team arrested Yahya Abdulkadir, 22, around 1:30 p.m. on Friday in Lithonia. He faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges concerning the officer's death.
Monroe Local News
Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
Former Atlanta officer charged with murder in FBI task force shooting
A former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot an unarmed man while working on an FBI task force nearly four years ago...
Man found fatally shot near entrance of his Gwinnett County home
A man was found shot to death Thursday evening at his Gwinnett County home, police said.
fox5atlanta.com
3 in custody after stealing car, fleeing from officers, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County say three people are in custody after stealing a car and then running from officers on Friday afternoon. SKYFOX 5 flew over Sonesta Simply Suites on Shackleford Road near Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth. The hotel is less than a two-mile drive from Gwinnett Place Mall.
Man jumps from 4th floor of DeKalb County building to avoid arrest, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was taken to the hospital after police say he jumped from the fourth floor of a parking lot to escape arrest Thursday night. Dunwoody Police told Channel 2 Action News officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute on Perimeter Center East. [DOWNLOAD:...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot near SW Atlanta apartment complex, police say
ATLANTA - Police went to a home in southwest Atlanta on Friday to investigate what led up to a man being shot. Officers responded at around 10:30 a.m. on Oakland Lane after someone reported a person shot. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. An ambulance took the man...
Porch pirate arrested for stealing holiday packages from several Ga. houses, deputies say
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Jackson County man is in custody after stealing packages off of porches across the county, according to deputies. Deputies say James William Ford, 39, nabbed holiday packages off of doorsteps in West Jackson, Hoschton, Pendergrass and Jefferson. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Alleged drug dealer indicted for death of Forsyth County teen
Photo by(Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) A suspected drug dealer who investigators say sold the drug that killed a Forsyth County teenager has been formally indicted on murder and drug charges.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Wigs and money stolen from a home; shots fired; cables brought down by truck and traffic stops result in arrests
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 1 – 8, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Traffic Stop –...
Pedestrian hit, killed by 81-year-old driver in Marietta, police say
An 81-year-old man who was driving in Marietta early Friday morning hit and killed a pedestrian, continued driving and was later found stopped on a highway in southeast Bartow County, according to police.
Video shows brutal attack of 14-year-old girl in Gwinnett County high school bathroom
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old girl ended up at the hospital after an attack in a high school bathroom in Gwinnett County. The victim’s family shared surveillance video of the brutal attack exclusively with Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Woman’s charges upgraded to 2nd-degree murder after toddler found dead in Canton
Charges have been upgraded against a woman arrested after a toddler was found dead, the Canton Police Department said Fr...
Cops: Man shot while sleeping in his car outside Buckhead hotel
A man spending the night in his car outside a Buckhead hotel was jolted from sleep Friday morning by the sounds of breaking glass and a gunshot.
Metro Atlanta gas station employees arrested for selling ‘Za Za Red’
Peachtree City police arrested two convenience store employees for selling an illegal, controlled substance over-the-counter. Officers were at the Glenlock Village store Friday morning to investigate complaints that employees of the store were selling Za Za Red (tianeptine). The drug was classified as a Schedule 1 controlled substance in July.
Monroe Local News
Cold case: Do you have the information to help solve a 1980 Walton County homicide
Each month as part of The Tribune’s public records section the newspaper will be working with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office to report on unsolved cases. This is shared from the series. On June 13, 1980, Monroe resident Ralph Ramey and several other individuals were present at a...
New Georgia House member arrested on drug and theft charges
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. More News from WRBL Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting […]
Authorities search for 3 suspects accused of shooting people with BB guns at Kroger, officials say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office asked the public to help identify three people accused of shooting BB guns at several people. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials said the assault occurred around 8:07 p.m. in the Kroger parking lot on...
1 dead, several others injured after fiery multi-vehicle accident in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is working a fatal accident on Tara Blvd at Old Dixie Road. Police said one person is dead and 10 others were seriously injured after four vehicles were involved in a crash around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said the crash resulted in vehicles catching on fire but they did not specify how many caught fire.
