Lafayette, IN

WLFI.com

Lafayette Master Chorale's Festival of Carols held this weekend

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — If you're looking for some traditional holiday music this weekend then be sure to check out the Lafayette Master Chorale's Festival of Carols. "There's nothing else like this offered in Greater Lafayette during the Christmas season," said Roger Bennett, President of Lafayette Master Chorale. "It is an echo of the world famous chorale event done every advent."
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the BP on Cheryl Lane has gas for $3.23 a gallon. In West Lafayette. the Circle K on Sagamore Parkway has gas for...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Yeager Road set to open all lanes

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Yeager Road has been down to one lane for a string of months now. Crews are hoping to have all lanes open by tomorrow night or definitely sometime this weekend. The original goal was to have construction fully done by the new year with...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Construction returns to downtown Lafayette with Streetscapes

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — More construction is coming to downtown as part of the ongoing Streetscapes project. The seventh phase of the project happens on the south side of Columbia from Fourth to Sixth streets. Work will also take place on Fifth between South and Columbia streets. Crews will...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

West Lafayette man awarded highest honor in the livestock industry

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— One local man was honored last month for his outstanding contributions to the agricultural and livestock industries. Darrell Anderson has been named the newest inductee of the prestigious. Saddle and Sirloin Portrait Gallery. According to his son, Ben Anderson, who also happens to be the...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Purdue University Fire Chief change of command

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — There has been some shake up in the Purdue University Fire Department with some positions changing. This past Friday, Purdue announced Fire Chief Kevin Ply was retiring. The change of command took place on Wednesday as Assistant Fire Chief Brad Anderson became the new...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

VisionThree launches first ever VR Career Lab

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — Something revolutionary is taking place down in Montgomery County. Crawfordsville and Indianapolis-based immersive experience company VisionThree is launching the first ever VR career lab. The project is named, "V3CONNECT." The goal of this project is to create jobs and keep degree programs in their hometowns...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Vigil to honor those who died while homeless in Tippecanoe County

Two local organizations want to remember the lives of those who died while homeless.

