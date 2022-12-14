Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Preston falls to Elkins, 54-30
KINGWOOD — A cold-shooting second half stifled the Preston Knights as they fell to the Elkins Tigers, 54-30, in Wednesday night’s high school girls’ basketball game at The Castle. After trailing by just six at the break, Preston went into a stretch of the second half where...
WVNews
Phoenix 111, L.A. Clippers 95
PHOENIX (111) Bridges 11-18 3-4 27, Craig 4-8 0-0 9, Biyombo 2-3 1-2 5, Booker 6-22 1-1 14, Paul 6-13 1-2 15, Wainright 1-1 0-0 2, Lee 3-4 0-0 7, Landale 5-10 4-5 15, Okogie 5-9 0-0 11, Shamet 1-7 4-4 6. Totals 44-95 14-18 111.
WVNews
Pistons' Cade Cunningham has season-ending shin surgery
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham had season-ending surgery on his left shin Friday. Cunningham, the No. 1 pick overall in 2021, is expected to be cleared for basketball activities in the offseason.
WVNews
Fields set to play for Bears against Eagles; Claypool out
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is set to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles after missing a practice this week because of an illness, while receiver Chase Claypool was ruled out due to a knee injury. Fields was a full participant in practice Friday...
WVNews
Former Syracuse star, Knicks player Louis Orr dies at 64
WASHINGTON (AP) — Louis Orr, a star forward at Syracuse who played eight NBA seasons before going into a lengthy career in coaching, has died. He was 64. Orr's family said Friday in a statement through Georgetown that he died Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Jalen Hurts news
With just a few games left in the regular season, Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts is the favorite to win the NFL MVP Award, even ahead of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And based on one insane stat, it’s pretty easy to see why. As NFL reporter...
WVNews
Clarkson scores 39 points, Jazz outlast Pelicans in OT
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 39 points and had eight rebounds in the Utah Jazz's 132-129 overtime victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night. Clarkson was 15 of 26 from the field and made seven 3-pointers to help Utah sweep the two-game...
WVNews
Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West
SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy never doubted he'd take the field for the 49ers with a chance at winning a division title. But how long Purdy would be able to play through his oblique injury lingered all night in the mind of San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan.
WVNews
Micah Parsons made valid point about Jalen Hurts, MVP debate
Micah Parsons took a lot of heat this week for expressing an opinion many people share. The Dallas Cowboys’ star linebacke r said the Philadelphia Eagles are 12-1 more because of the overall talent on the team than Jalen Hurts. The Eagles’ third-year quarterback is a frontrunner for NFL Most Valuable Player entering Week 15.
Comments / 0