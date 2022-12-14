ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antwerp Family Health Center Has Moved!

The Antwerp Family Health Center of Community Memorial Hospital has moved. Dr. Todd Wiley’s office along with Megan Ashbacher, CNP moved to their new location in Antwerp on November 1, 2022. Their new office is located at 107 Buffalo St., Antwerp, OH. For any questions, please call 419-258-5195.
ANTWERP, OH
wfft.com

Indiana Tech to host MLK community celebration in January

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana Tech will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration Breakfast on Thursday, Jan. 19. The event will be at the Indiana Tech Snyder Academic Center Multi-Flex Theater, 1600 East Washington Boulevard, starting at 8:30 a.m., with check-in at 8 a.m. Steve...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

FWCS Career Academy fruit sale starts Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The FWCS Career Academy fruit sale starts Thursday. The event will be at the Bill C. Anthis Automotive Center at the corner of Lafayette and Lewis Streets. People should enter from Lewis Street. Fruit will be sold Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5...
FORT WAYNE, IN
woodworkingnetwork.com

Advanced Cabinet Systems seeks lean/plant manager

MARION, IN -- Advanced Cabinet Systems, a leading manufacturer of plastic laminate casework for the K -12 school environment, is looking to the industry to add an experienced Lean/Plant Manager to their team. The company, based in Marion, Indiana, has been manufacturing cabinets for nearly 40 years. To keep up with a record backlog of orders, the ownership team said it is trying to recruit outside talent to help manage the growing company.
MARION, IN
News Now Warsaw

Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament

INDIANAPOLIS – Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
LEESBURG, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD holds second “Kops 4 Kids” event in as many weeks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Members of the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) participated in the second Kops 4 Kids event in as many weeks Monday at the Meijer located on Maysville Road. The goal of Kops 4 Kids is to find families in need and provide Christmas to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Dupont, Lutheran hospitals receive praise for infant, maternal health care

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), along with Gov. Eric Holcomb and Health Commissioner Kristina Box, recognized Dupont and Lutheran hospitals last week for their commitment to infant and maternal health care. The recognition took place at the third annual “INspire” Hospital of Distinction program....
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Goshen Nights of Lights invites community members out for grand opening

GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Goshen Parks & Recreation Department is inviting community members out to Goshen's Nights of Lights grand opening on Thursday. The lights display will debut at 6 p.m. at Shanklin Park and is free to anyone to view. The display includes over 60 lit silhouettes and several...
GOSHEN, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for southeast roundabout renovations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the completion of a roundabout project at the intersection of Pontiac Street and Wayne Trace. The Pontiac/Wayne Trace Roundabouts Renovation & Beautification Project renovated a multi-point intersection that was originally a two...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

A variety of food options at Wild Crab

Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams heads back to Wild Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar to sample some of their appetizers and an entrée with the General Manager of wild Crab, Ranee Zeider. Learn more here or visit them at 6282 West Jefferson Blvd in Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
hhsspartana.com

Fort Wayne Collapses After 800 Dollar Pedestrian Infrastructure Initiative

Fort Wayne, IN — A city in chaos: Mayor Thomas Henry announces an economic collapse in the aftermath of a precedent-shattering 800-dollar investment into pedestrian infrastructure. While no immediate effects have taken place in the economy, the Mayor preemptively sent a bold apology to the people of Fort Wayne. “Without those 800 bucks, our car-dependent city can’t invest in 11-lane roads with unsafe sidewalks that encourage jaywalking. This brought an unbelievable collapse in the local economy,” Mayor Henry said in a statement Monday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Data expert: City’s ‘low cost of living’ doesn’t hold true

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For years, Fort Wayne has been touted for the city’s low cost of living. That, however, is offset by the Summit City’s low wages, according to one statistics expert. The Bureau of Economic Analysis recently released the 2021 regional price parities report,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Demolition of former Byron Health Center underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A fixture on Allen County’s north side for more than 100 years is in the process of being demolished. Crews began the tear down of the former Byron Health Center facility located just north of Carroll Road off of Lima Road Tuesday evening. Back in...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
boatingindustry.com

Brunswick announces Fort Wayne expansion

Brunswick Corporation announced the expansion of its Fort Wayne manufacturing facility with a new 17,000 square feet freestanding building next to its existing facility, where the company will produce fiberglass parts for its Harris and Cypress Cay pontoon brands. The multi-million-dollar investment will reduce lead times, help manage costs and bring nearly 50 new jobs to the Fort Wayne community. The expansion is expected to be completed by May 2023.
