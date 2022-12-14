Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Antwerp Family Health Center Has Moved!
The Antwerp Family Health Center of Community Memorial Hospital has moved. Dr. Todd Wiley’s office along with Megan Ashbacher, CNP moved to their new location in Antwerp on November 1, 2022. Their new office is located at 107 Buffalo St., Antwerp, OH. For any questions, please call 419-258-5195.
wfft.com
Indiana Tech to host MLK community celebration in January
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana Tech will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration Breakfast on Thursday, Jan. 19. The event will be at the Indiana Tech Snyder Academic Center Multi-Flex Theater, 1600 East Washington Boulevard, starting at 8:30 a.m., with check-in at 8 a.m. Steve...
wfft.com
FWCS Career Academy fruit sale starts Thursday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The FWCS Career Academy fruit sale starts Thursday. The event will be at the Bill C. Anthis Automotive Center at the corner of Lafayette and Lewis Streets. People should enter from Lewis Street. Fruit will be sold Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5...
wfft.com
Fremont High School social media threat deemed false, students responsible taken in for questioning
FREMONT, Ind. (WFFT) - Fremont High School has deemed a possible social media threat received Thursday to be false. The possible threat "originated from an old picture that included a Fremont student" with a weapon that appeared to be "associated with an old online Tik Tok challenge," according to a release from Fremont Community Schools.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Advanced Cabinet Systems seeks lean/plant manager
MARION, IN -- Advanced Cabinet Systems, a leading manufacturer of plastic laminate casework for the K -12 school environment, is looking to the industry to add an experienced Lean/Plant Manager to their team. The company, based in Marion, Indiana, has been manufacturing cabinets for nearly 40 years. To keep up with a record backlog of orders, the ownership team said it is trying to recruit outside talent to help manage the growing company.
Your News Local
Surgeon returns to local roots, strengthens orthopedic surgery options at Parkview Wabash
WABASH, IN – Local residents in need of orthopedic care now have the option of visiting a specialist in the Parkview Wabash Hospital outpatient clinic. Orthopedic surgeon Jason Ummel, DO, Ortho Northeast (ONE), is now welcoming patients. “We are extremely fortunate that Dr. Ummel has chosen to practice at...
News Now Warsaw
Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
INDIANAPOLIS – Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
WANE-TV
FWPD holds second “Kops 4 Kids” event in as many weeks
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Members of the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) participated in the second Kops 4 Kids event in as many weeks Monday at the Meijer located on Maysville Road. The goal of Kops 4 Kids is to find families in need and provide Christmas to...
WANE-TV
Dupont, Lutheran hospitals receive praise for infant, maternal health care
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), along with Gov. Eric Holcomb and Health Commissioner Kristina Box, recognized Dupont and Lutheran hospitals last week for their commitment to infant and maternal health care. The recognition took place at the third annual “INspire” Hospital of Distinction program....
abc57.com
Goshen Nights of Lights invites community members out for grand opening
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Goshen Parks & Recreation Department is inviting community members out to Goshen's Nights of Lights grand opening on Thursday. The lights display will debut at 6 p.m. at Shanklin Park and is free to anyone to view. The display includes over 60 lit silhouettes and several...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Rescue Mission to hold "Longest Night Memorial Service and Walk" on first day of winter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission invites the public to the "Longest Night Memorial Service and Walk" on Wednesday, December 21, the first day of winter and the longest night of the year. The event commemorates the lives and deaths of people from the homeless community...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for southeast roundabout renovations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the completion of a roundabout project at the intersection of Pontiac Street and Wayne Trace. The Pontiac/Wayne Trace Roundabouts Renovation & Beautification Project renovated a multi-point intersection that was originally a two...
wfft.com
Striking musicians speak out against Fort Wayne Philharmonic wages and hours
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne Philharmonic musician strike hit its eighth day Thursday. Strikers say they want to return to work, but not under the current conditions. Vivianne Belenger has been a musician with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic for 10 years. Over those years, she’s seen the...
WANE-TV
A variety of food options at Wild Crab
Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams heads back to Wild Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar to sample some of their appetizers and an entrée with the General Manager of wild Crab, Ranee Zeider. Learn more here or visit them at 6282 West Jefferson Blvd in Fort Wayne.
hhsspartana.com
Fort Wayne Collapses After 800 Dollar Pedestrian Infrastructure Initiative
Fort Wayne, IN — A city in chaos: Mayor Thomas Henry announces an economic collapse in the aftermath of a precedent-shattering 800-dollar investment into pedestrian infrastructure. While no immediate effects have taken place in the economy, the Mayor preemptively sent a bold apology to the people of Fort Wayne. “Without those 800 bucks, our car-dependent city can’t invest in 11-lane roads with unsafe sidewalks that encourage jaywalking. This brought an unbelievable collapse in the local economy,” Mayor Henry said in a statement Monday.
WANE-TV
Data expert: City’s ‘low cost of living’ doesn’t hold true
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For years, Fort Wayne has been touted for the city’s low cost of living. That, however, is offset by the Summit City’s low wages, according to one statistics expert. The Bureau of Economic Analysis recently released the 2021 regional price parities report,...
WANE-TV
Demolition of former Byron Health Center underway
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A fixture on Allen County’s north side for more than 100 years is in the process of being demolished. Crews began the tear down of the former Byron Health Center facility located just north of Carroll Road off of Lima Road Tuesday evening. Back in...
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported one death and 514 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 121,714 cases and 1,220 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
Grant to help DeKalb County add housing units
A $1.5 million grant from the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority is going toward housing projects in DeKalb County.
boatingindustry.com
Brunswick announces Fort Wayne expansion
Brunswick Corporation announced the expansion of its Fort Wayne manufacturing facility with a new 17,000 square feet freestanding building next to its existing facility, where the company will produce fiberglass parts for its Harris and Cypress Cay pontoon brands. The multi-million-dollar investment will reduce lead times, help manage costs and bring nearly 50 new jobs to the Fort Wayne community. The expansion is expected to be completed by May 2023.
