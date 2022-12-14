Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
11-year-old Cornelius girl missing since November, police say
Officials said he died out of sight from students and staff. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened around 2:46 am. at a Circle K on Gillespie Street in Fayetteville. Two hurt in crash involving CATS bus in west Charlotte. Updated: 8 hours ago. It happened...
WBTV
Two people injured in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in custody
You've got to see it to believe it. Then, try to unsee it. Inspector finds defects in local builders’ homes. JEMA Builders customers said their homes had numerous problems, wall cracks, HVAC issues and more that the company was refusing to fix. Two people injured in shooting at Northlake...
WBTV
Parents and friend facing charges after boy's death in Gaston County
Police are trying to identify two people who robbed a Family Dollar in west Charlotte last week. Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer resigns after found guilty of death by motor vehicle in 2017 crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. Jurors in the trial of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer have reached a verdict. Updated:...
WBTV
CMPD: One killed in northeast Charlotte, homicide investigation underway
Police are trying to identify two people who robbed a Family Dollar in west Charlotte last week. Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer resigns after found guilty of death by motor vehicle in 2017 crash. Updated: 12 hours ago. Jurors in the trial of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer have reached a verdict. Thousands...
WBTV
Police searching for information after Statesville shooting victim dies
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Statesville man who was shot in November has died from his injuries, according to the Statesville Police Department. The investigation is now homicide and police have upgraded charges to first-degree murder. Derryck Turner, 32, was shot while riding a dirt bike near Lakeview Drive on...
WBTV
Witness recounts Northlake Mall shooting, ensuing fear
You've got to see it to believe it. Then, try to unsee it. Two people injured in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in custody. A person is in custody after two people suffered injuries during a shooting at Northlake Mall on Thursday. Inspector finds defects in local builders’ homes.
WBTV
Two hurt in crash involving CATS bus in west Charlotte
Part of Brookshire Blvd. in northwest Charlotte temporarily closed for road work. Part of Brookshire Boulevard is shut down in the area of Lawton Road, as CSX has to work on the railroad crossing there. Motorcyclist likely ran red light before deadly crash near Steele Creek, police say. Updated: Dec....
WBTV
‘This will scar me forever’: Parents charged with death of 4-year-old make court appearances
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Michael Ben Mendoza was just four years old when he died Tuesday in his Gaston County home after a loaded gun was left out. Now, his family is mourning his loss and is awaiting potential legal repercussions his parents could face. His mother, 22-year-old Savannah Brehm,...
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer resigns after found guilty of death by motor vehicle in 2017 crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Jurors in the trial of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer have reached a verdict. Phillip Barker was found guilty of misdemeanor death by vehicle Wednesday morning. He was sentenced to 12 months of unsupervised probation, 50 hours of community service and 12 months of suspension of his driver’s license.
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Detectives searching for men who robbed Family Dollar
Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer resigns after found guilty of death by motor vehicle in 2017 crash. Jurors in the trial of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer have reached a verdict. Updated: 6 hours ago. Officers say it happened near the intersection of Dalphon Jones Drive and Katherine Kiker Road in northeast Charlotte.
WBTV
Man dead after shooting, wreck in Matthews, officials say
Two people injured in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in custody. A person is in custody after two people suffered injuries during a shooting at Northlake Mall on Thursday. Town of Star, NC shining bright in December. Updated: 9 hours ago. There’s one post office right in the middle of...
WBTV
Gaston County man facing rape charges stemming from 2019 incident
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man in Gaston County is facing multiple rape charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted two women in October 2019, police said. According to Gaston County Police, they were made aware of the assault on Aug. 10, 2022. The reporting victim’s name and information will...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police looking for people who robbed west Charlotte Family Dollar
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are trying to identify two people who robbed a Family Dollar in west Charlotte. The incident just happened last week, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, around 10 p.m. at the Family Dollar near the intersection of Bradford Drive and Cantwell Street, right near Freedom Drive. Detective...
WBTV
Rutherford Co. men arrested after Bessemer City juvenile’s fatal overdose
A natural gas transmission main line was struck by a contractor on Barbees Grove Road near N.C. Highway 138 on Tuesday. Union Co. Public Schools academic calendar approved, despite discrepancies with state law. Updated: 3 hours ago. The calendar was approved during a special-called meeting Tuesday morning. Widespread gas outage...
WBTV
Gaston County authorities searching for 2 Family Dollar armed robbery suspects, offering $1K reward
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gaston County Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint. According to police, the armed robbery took place at the Family Dollar on Davis Park Road in Gastonia around 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 9. The two suspects fled...
WBTV
Custodian dies while working at York County high school, officials say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man passed away at a York County high school on Wednesday morning, officials said. Officials said he died out of sight from students and staff, but additional counselors were made available at the school. The man, identified as Al Palmer, was a custodian at...
WBTV
Deputies arrest suspect who allegedly robbed bank near Wingate University
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – The Wingate Police Department has charged a man in connection to a bank robbery suspect in Union County. Wingate University issued an immediate lockdown for the campus Wednesday afternoon but lifted it around 1:30 p.m. According to officials, Wingate Police asked campus officials to...
WBTV
Man accused of ‘swatting’ arrested in Charlotte, facing federal charges
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is facing federal charges for making hoax calls to police departments and schools across the country. 20-year-old James Thomas Andrew McCarty was arrested in Charlotte on Wednesday. He is facing nine counts of making a false statement, nine counts of false information and hoax,...
WBTV
Jurors reach verdict in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer’s trial
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Jurors in the trial of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer have reached a verdict. Phillip Barker was found guilty of misdemeanor death by vehicle Wednesday morning. Barker was reportedly driving his patrol car in 2017 when he hit and killed 28-year-old Central Piedmont Community College student...
WBTV
Thousands of customers without service after widespread gas outage in Stanly County
Police are trying to identify two people who robbed a Family Dollar in west Charlotte last week. Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer resigns after found guilty of death by motor vehicle in 2017 crash. Updated: 6 hours ago. Jurors in the trial of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer have reached a verdict. Updated:...
Comments / 0