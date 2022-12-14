Read full article on original website
Remains of North Carolina man missing since 2018 found in Nantahala National Forest
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The remains of a Winston-Salem man missing since 2018 were recently found in the Nantahala National Forest, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Christopher Peter Sexton, 48, was last seen during the evening hours of March 13, 2018, in Winston-Salem driving a blue Kia Sedona minivan. In April 2018, Sexton’s minivan […]
Custodian dies while working at York County high school, officials say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man passed away at a York County high school on Wednesday morning, officials said. Officials said he died out of sight from students and staff, but additional counselors were made available at the school. The man, identified as Al Palmer, was a custodian at...
