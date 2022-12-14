ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Remains of North Carolina man missing since 2018 found in Nantahala National Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The remains of a Winston-Salem man missing since 2018 were recently found in the Nantahala National Forest, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Christopher Peter Sexton, 48, was last seen during the evening hours of March 13, 2018, in Winston-Salem driving a blue Kia Sedona minivan. In April 2018, Sexton’s minivan […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

