orangecountytribune.com
Teachers get 9 percent raise
Teachers and other certificated employees will get a 9 percent pay increase, as the Garden Grove Unified School District Board of Education approved a tentative agreement with the Garden Grove Education Association on Tuesday night. The increase in base pay is effective as of July 1, 2022. Also on Tuesday...
thepanthernewspaper.org
Chapman reimplements COVID-19 protocols after county moves to ‘medium’ risk tier
Chapman University has brought back some COVID-19 policies as the Orange County Health Care Agency (OCHCA) announces that the county moved to the “medium” risk tier. One protocol that has been brought back is having monitors from Allied Universal check the daily health screenings at the entrances for the Leatherby Libraries, Argyros Forum and other areas that experience a high amount of traffic.
Police: Former UC Irvine student threw elderly mother from building
Authorities have identified the two people killed in an apparent murder-suicide on the campus of University of California-Irvine Tuesday as an elderly woman and her son. According to Irvine Police, Andrew Nguyen Doan, 36, picked up his mother, 77-year-old Thao Thai Nguyen, and “threw her off the landing of a multi-story building.” Doan then jumped […]
shssharkattack.com
Strike Shuts Down Bus Service in Orange County
On November 3rd of 2022, bus station workers in Orange County conducted a strike. More than 50 Orange County Transportation Authority buses were shut down, causing transportation to be difficult for some individuals. The maintenance workers went back to work to ensure they could still vote in the congress election but continued the strike a couple of days later.
KTLA.com
Students asked to shelter-in-place after mountain lion sighting in Mission Viejo
A Mission Viejo resident captured video of a mountain lion behind her home in the Pacific Hills community Thursday morning, prompting a brief shelter-in-place order at a nearby middle school. The footage, taken by Eve De Anda-Lang, shows the big cat moving up the hillside and pausing for a short...
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Gary McKnight of Mater Dei heads list of top 50 active coaches with most wins
Gary McKnight begins his 41st year at Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and he begins it as the winningest active high school boys basketball coach in the country. With the retirement of Steve Smith of Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) at the conclusion of the 2022 season, McKnight takes over as the coach with the most wins, coming in at 1,214 wins. He ranks No. 4 all-time behind Robert Hughes of Dunbar (Fort Worth, Texas) with 1,333 wins, Morgan Wooten of DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) with 1,274 and Smith with 1,230.
NBC Los Angeles
Dentist Office and Pharmacy Broken Into in Fountain Valley
One hole and now two businesses have been burglarized while the owners say it's clear this was a well planned break in. It is not the kind of drill normally heard at a dentist's office but on Tuesday it's the drill heard as a construction workers starts repairing a hole in the wall between two adjoining businesses.
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana gordito arrested for Irvine theft
On Friday, with the assistance of community tips, an IPD officer located a suspect, Salvador Beltran, 34, of Santa Ana, and arrested him. The officer knew he had the right guy because the New Santa Ana post about the suspect had been texted to him by his friends. On the...
Countywide DUI crackdown begins Wednesday, continues to end of year
Riverside County sheriff’s stations countywide initiated an anti-DUI campaign Wednesday that will continue to New Year’s Day, utilizing saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and other measures to nab drunk and drug-impaired drivers. The winter mobilization is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober, or Get Pulled...
2urbangirls.com
La Habra woman accused of DUI with child in car
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 36-year-old convicted drunken driver was charged Monday with assaulting a woman who followed her after a collision and suspected drunken driving with a child in the vehicle in La Habra. Witnesses called police when they saw the property-damage collision about 7:30 p.m. Thursday at...
Man gets 15 years to life in fatal Mission Viejo crash
A 28-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years to life in prison for a speeding death that killed a driver in Mission Viejo. Afiff Kevin Doaifi was convicted Nov. 14 of second-degree murder in the March 25, 2017, death of 33-year-old Judith Noval. Noval’s father, Joseph Noval, told Orange...
Ex-UC Irvine student threw his mother off a campus building and then jumped to his death, police say
A former University of California, Irvine, student threw his mother off a campus building before jumping to his death earlier this week in a case police are investigating as a murder-suicide, authorities said. The bodies were found on the ground outside 214 Pereira Drive, a plaza in the School of...
Former CVUSD employee accused of inappropriate relationship with teen to stand trial
A Coachella man accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage student over a social media app while employed as a substitute teaching assistant must stand trial on a felony and misdemeanor charge, a judge ruled today. Edward Noel Alvarado-Valadez, 28, was charged with one felony count of sending harmful matter to seduce a The post Former CVUSD employee accused of inappropriate relationship with teen to stand trial appeared first on KESQ.
Calif. man convicted of killing girlfriend and their two sons because she was 'ruining his life'
ORANGE, Calif. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old father was convicted of fatally stabbing his 31-year-old girlfriend and their two young sons, both under 2 years old, approximately a decade ago. According to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, on April 12, 2012, Arlet Hernandez Conteras brought her...
Man accused of inappropriate relationship with girl, 15, to stand trial
A Coachella man accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage student over a social media app while employed as a substitute teaching assistant must stand trial on a felony and misdemeanor charge, a judge ruled Tuesday. Edward Noel Alvarado-Valadez, 28, was charged with one felony count of sending...
oc-breeze.com
DUI Checkpoint scheduled for December 17, 2022
The Cypress Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) Checkpoint on December 17, 2022 from 7:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city limits. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI...
Female resident awoken, threatened by home-invasion suspect in Rialto: Sheriff’s Department
A suspected burglar who broke into a home in Rialto and allegedly threatened a female resident Sunday night has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday. The incident occurred in the 19300 block of Easton Street around 2 a.m. Sunday. Deputies were sent to the home following a 911 call reporting a man broke in while the […]
newsantaana.com
The Costa Mesa Police will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint this Friday
COSTA MESA, Calif. (Dec. 14, 2022) – The Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) will be conducting a driving under the influence (DUI) and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, from 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.within the city limits. Checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing...
foxla.com
Arrows mysteriously appear in Huntington Beach neighborhood
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Officials with the Huntington Beach Police Department are investigating after at least six arrows were discovered in residential areas in the Orange County city. Authorities said over the past two weeks, the arrows have been found in areas west of Indianapolis Avenue and Brookhurst Street, located...
vvng.com
Meth and fentanyl-laced oxycodone seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 3rd-9th
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 3, 2022, and December 9, 2022, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 9 search warrants at various locations in Victorville, Yucaipa, San Bernardino, Lucerne Valley, Norco, and Fontana.
