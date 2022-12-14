ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA Council approves Little Tokyo funding in motion filed by de León

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=201uHl_0jhn3Iya00

Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de León may have been chased from the council chamber Tuesday, but was able to vote on several items — including on a motion that he filed himself last week calling for funding to assist businesses in Little Tokyo.

De León, who appeared in the chamber for the second consecutive meeting on Tuesday, again sparked protests and a prolonged recess. But this time, he stayed in the building and cast votes despite not being in the chamber.

One of the items he voted on authorized funding for the Little Tokyo Business Improvement District to switch from a merchant-based to a property-based district. The motion, seconded by Joe Buscaino — who departed the council on Sunday — said the members of the district proposed the transition.

The funding passed 8-3, with council members Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Hugo Soto-Martinez and Eunisses Hernandez voting against it. Council members Curren Price, Nithya Raman and Monica Rodriguez were not present for the vote. Similar items usually pass the council without opposition.

Before arriving in the chamber, de León in an interview on CNN Tuesday said he was “here to do the business of my constituents.”

He urged his colleagues — who unanimously voted to censure him in October — to work with him.

“Tens of millions of Americans go to work every single day with folks that they don’t like,” de León told anchor Kate Bolduan. “But you know what they do every morning? They get up and go to work.”

De León added that he was “here to do the business of my constituents.”

“That’s what I’ve worked for tirelessly,” de León said. “That’s what I’ll continue to do.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

LA council members seek temporary permits for street vendors

Several City Council members are seeking to provide street vendors awaiting approval to operate under Senate Bill 972 with temporary permits. SB 972, authored by state Sen. Lena Gonzalez, D-Long Beach, streamlines the process for vendors to apply for health permit and was signed into law in September. But it will take “significant time” for the county to update its permitting process, according to the motion filed on Tuesday by Council members Hugo-Soto Martinez, Curren Price and Eunisses Hernandez and seconded by Nithya Raman.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Paul Krekorian reelected LA City Council president

Paul Krekorian was reelected president of the Los Angeles City Council Tuesday, keeping the role that he started in October, following Nury Martinez’s resignation. Krekorian kept his position on a 13-0 vote, with Councilman Kevin de León absent. Krekorian has attempted to steer the council through a turbulent stretch the last two months, with fallout from the City Hall racism scandal continuing to impact the council.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Parris: Homeless ‘invasion’ is coming

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles. The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles...
LANCASTER, CA
getnews.info

On Saturday, December 17th, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Office is presenting Contract Ready LA & Building LA Today

It is a free event at Westin Hotel for minority business owners interested in local contracts. Over 500+ small business owners attend each month. The Office of the Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass invites local business owners to a free event that focuses on preparing minority businesses for contracting opportunities in the City and County. The event is on Saturday, December 17th, at the WESTIN HOTEL, LAX.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy