LA Council approves Little Tokyo funding in motion filed by de León

Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de León may have been chased from the council chamber Tuesday, but was able to vote on several items — including on a motion that he filed himself last week calling for funding to assist businesses in Little Tokyo.

De León, who appeared in the chamber for the second consecutive meeting on Tuesday, again sparked protests and a prolonged recess. But this time, he stayed in the building and cast votes despite not being in the chamber.

One of the items he voted on authorized funding for the Little Tokyo Business Improvement District to switch from a merchant-based to a property-based district. The motion, seconded by Joe Buscaino — who departed the council on Sunday — said the members of the district proposed the transition.

The funding passed 8-3, with council members Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Hugo Soto-Martinez and Eunisses Hernandez voting against it. Council members Curren Price, Nithya Raman and Monica Rodriguez were not present for the vote. Similar items usually pass the council without opposition.

Before arriving in the chamber, de León in an interview on CNN Tuesday said he was “here to do the business of my constituents.”

He urged his colleagues — who unanimously voted to censure him in October — to work with him.

“Tens of millions of Americans go to work every single day with folks that they don’t like,” de León told anchor Kate Bolduan. “But you know what they do every morning? They get up and go to work.”

“That’s what I’ve worked for tirelessly,” de León said. “That’s what I’ll continue to do.”