The biggest story this year may be what has not happened. We did not once again freeze to death in our beds, nor live through a grid collapse in the hottest summer on record (since the last hottest one, which was only a few years ago). We did not see a continuation of the January 6 insurrection into an ongoing shooting war, for the most part. We did not get yet another special session or two of the Endless 87th Texas Legislature to make it a felony to host a drag queen storytime, or be a drag queen, or teach kids to read. We did not see a red wave wash over the country in November.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO