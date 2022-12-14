Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Pro-law enforcement funding Democrat wins Austin mayoral race, despite city's previous effort to defund police
Pro-police funding Democrat Kirk Watson won the mayoral runoff election in Austin, Texas, despite the city pushing to cut off law enforcement spending.
KVUE
Kirk Watson wins Austin's mayoral runoff election
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin voters have chosen Kirk Watson as their next mayor, in a tight race decided by a few hundred votes. In November, neither Watson nor State Rep. Celia Israel received more than 50% of the vote in the race for Austin mayor, forcing a Dec. 13 runoff.
Kirk Watson lost Travis County, but won tightest Austin mayoral race in decades
It's the slimmest margin in an Austin mayoral race in decades.
fox7austin.com
Austin elects new mayor, three city council members
Kirk Watson was elected Austin mayor in a tight race with Celia Israel. In the City Council races, Jose Velasquez won District 3, Ryan Alter won District 5, and Zo Qadri won District 9.
Yahoo Sports
Austin runoff election results: Who won race for mayor, City Council seats?
In Austin's mayoral runoff election, Kirk Watson held off a late surge from Celia Israel to narrowly win the race to be the city's next mayor. José Velásquez, Ryan Alter and Zohaib Qadri appeared to secure enough votes on Tuesday night to join the Austin City Council in January, according to final but unofficial election results.
Austin Chronicle
The Top 10 Austin News Stories of 2022
The biggest story this year may be what has not happened. We did not once again freeze to death in our beds, nor live through a grid collapse in the hottest summer on record (since the last hottest one, which was only a few years ago). We did not see a continuation of the January 6 insurrection into an ongoing shooting war, for the most part. We did not get yet another special session or two of the Endless 87th Texas Legislature to make it a felony to host a drag queen storytime, or be a drag queen, or teach kids to read. We did not see a red wave wash over the country in November.
Austin Chronicle
Round Rock ISD Repels Invasion by Worm People
"You're about to go down the most interesting rabbit hole of your life," RRISD Vice President Tiffanie Harrison told me in the first of several long interviews we conducted in September, as we learned how far-right activists in RRISD – which includes a large part of North Austin along with its Williamson County namesake – were trying to take over the district's public schools.
Texas Democrats After Beto
Joaquin Castro? Colin Allred? Lina Hidalgo? Clay Jenkins? Anyone?. In the fall of 2021, a national reporter from Politico was in Austin writing another profile of Beto O’Rourke as the El Paso Democrat geared up to follow a failed presidential campaign with a run for governor. The reporter asked Mayor Steve Adler whether it was a sustainable political strategy for Texas Democrats for O’Rourke to keep running for statewide office again and again—in 2022 and beyond.
fox34.com
Report by Texas nonprofit reveals tens of thousands of Texans are arrested unnecessarily despite Texas law
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A study conducted by Texas Appleseed, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, reveals that despite a cite-and-release law passed by the state legislature in 2007, more than 15,000 people in Texas have been unnecessarily arrested for minor offenses. The study compiled data from 2019 as it...
Inside the ghost kitchens haunting Austin’s restaurant industry
Since the pandemic forced restaurants to close their dining rooms, a new, lucrative business model began haunting Austin's food industry...but the concept isn't as ominous as it's name sounds.
Case against UT's Chris Beard could prove to be drawn-out, experts say
The legal proceedings for Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard, who was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge, might take more than a year to reach its conclusion, several legal experts told ESPN.
Work begins on first phase of $2B Pearson Ranch development
AUSTIN, Texas — Work is officially underway for a new, $2 billion development in the northwestern portion of Austin in Williamson County. According to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, developers have started working on the first phase of the project with a 306-unit apartment complex that is expected to be wrapped up in 2024.
Austin Chronicle
Austin's Top 10 Barbacoa Joints
This unassuming little taco truck serves the best barbacoa in town. Get it on a hand-made flour tortilla (thick, textured, and almost pita-like), and with their creamy salsa verde, which has the mild creamy consistency of a salsa de aguacate. (No website, located at 1512 E. 6th St.) El Borrego...
This Texas vineyard is ranked one of the world’s best
A Texas winery has been ranked one of the world's best vineyards, one of only six wineries based in the United States to earn the distinction.
Austin Chronicle
Ten Chronicle Music Writers on Their Favorite Austin Albums of 2022
Wringing out the rest of pandemic-recorded albums around a flurry of returning live musical activity, local music in 2022 felt like a plurality. Whereas past years' isolated listening lent to long hours replaying LPs, more albums overall earned moments of my attention in the past 12 months. Back to the clubs, the car radio, the conversational recommendations; back to exposure. No one capital city collection reigned (especially as Black Pumas remain on hiatus, though producer Adrian Quesada threw in two), so, as always, we had a lot to consider: many a second LP evolution or best yet from a burgeoning favorite. Below, 10 Chronicle Music contributors expand on one of their favorite records from the year – unnumbered, not voted on, but delineated. A handful of much-loved selections from each writer follow, alphabetically, to pack in even more abundance from Austin. – Rachel Rascoe.
Cajun Claws to serve Louisiana-style seafood in Northwest Austin
Renovations are underway at Cajun Claws, a more than 5,000-square-foot Louisiana-style restaurant next to the FedEx Office Print and Ship Center in Lake Creek Festival Shopping Center. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Cajun Claws, a restaurant serving Louisiana-style cuisine, is expected to open in Lake Creek Festival Shopping Center at the intersection...
Austin Chronicle
Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week
ABA MEDITERRANEAN: HANUKKAH DINE-IN AND CHRISTMAS EVE TO-GO We recently dined at Aba – thanks to the generosity of the bourbon masters at Garrison Brothers – and were, yeah, pretty much blown away by the excellence of the food there. No wonder people are ordering in advance to get this Christmas Eve Package for two that features wild mushroom hummus (pictured), whipped feta with persimmon, village salad, grilled chicken kebab, braised short rib, crispy brussels sprouts, and sticky date cake. ($118.) And, if you're dining in from Dec. 18-26, you can feast on such Hanukkah specials as parmesan and potato brussels sprout latkes, shawarma spiced brisket confit with sesame pumpkin puree currant gremolata, and more. Aba, 1011 S. Congress, Bldg. 2 #180, 737/273-0199. abarestaurants.com/austin.
Austin Chronicle
Top Embarrassing Moments of Our Worst Residents
1) Elon Musk. Elon Musk just really wants to dig impractical tunnels all over Austin and the country for reasons that we don't fully understand. Also for unclear reasons, some city staffers met with Boring Co. in April in Las Vegas about public transit. Seems this communication is behind us now. Just as well, as Boring Co. has delivered on pretty much nothing despite the many projects it has agreed upon with cities around the U.S.
fox44news.com
Belton mayor encouraging Texans to ‘End the Streak’
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter is the latest public official to help the Texas Department of Transportation End the Streak. TxDOT says December is one of the darker months of the year – pedestrian traffic deaths are higher during the darker months of fall and winter. In front of the Bell County Courthouse, Belton Mayor Carpenter urged Texans to be more aware of bike-riders and pedestrians on roadways.
Burnet CISD confirms student died in Wednesday car crash
“We want to help our students and staff deal with and process through their emotions,” the statement said.
