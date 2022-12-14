ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Kirk Watson wins Austin's mayoral runoff election

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin voters have chosen Kirk Watson as their next mayor, in a tight race decided by a few hundred votes. In November, neither Watson nor State Rep. Celia Israel received more than 50% of the vote in the race for Austin mayor, forcing a Dec. 13 runoff.
AUSTIN, TX
Yahoo Sports

Austin runoff election results: Who won race for mayor, City Council seats?

In Austin's mayoral runoff election, Kirk Watson held off a late surge from Celia Israel to narrowly win the race to be the city's next mayor. José Velásquez, Ryan Alter and Zohaib Qadri appeared to secure enough votes on Tuesday night to join the Austin City Council in January, according to final but unofficial election results.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

The Top 10 Austin News Stories of 2022

The biggest story this year may be what has not happened. We did not once again freeze to death in our beds, nor live through a grid collapse in the hottest summer on record (since the last hottest one, which was only a few years ago). We did not see a continuation of the January 6 insurrection into an ongoing shooting war, for the most part. We did not get yet another special session or two of the Endless 87th Texas Legislature to make it a felony to host a drag queen storytime, or be a drag queen, or teach kids to read. We did not see a red wave wash over the country in November.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Round Rock ISD Repels Invasion by Worm People

"You're about to go down the most interesting rabbit hole of your life," RRISD Vice President Tiffanie Harrison told me in the first of several long interviews we conducted in September, as we learned how far-right activists in RRISD – which includes a large part of North Austin along with its Williamson County namesake – were trying to take over the district's public schools.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Texas Observer

Texas Democrats After Beto

Joaquin Castro? Colin Allred? Lina Hidalgo? Clay Jenkins? Anyone?. In the fall of 2021, a national reporter from Politico was in Austin writing another profile of Beto O’Rourke as the El Paso Democrat geared up to follow a failed presidential campaign with a run for governor. The reporter asked Mayor Steve Adler whether it was a sustainable political strategy for Texas Democrats for O’Rourke to keep running for statewide office again and again—in 2022 and beyond.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Work begins on first phase of $2B Pearson Ranch development

AUSTIN, Texas — Work is officially underway for a new, $2 billion development in the northwestern portion of Austin in Williamson County. According to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, developers have started working on the first phase of the project with a 306-unit apartment complex that is expected to be wrapped up in 2024.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin's Top 10 Barbacoa Joints

This unassuming little taco truck serves the best barbacoa in town. Get it on a hand-made flour tortilla (thick, textured, and almost pita-like), and with their creamy salsa verde, which has the mild creamy consistency of a salsa de aguacate. (No website, located at 1512 E. 6th St.) El Borrego...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Ten Chronicle Music Writers on Their Favorite Austin Albums of 2022

Wringing out the rest of pandemic-recorded albums around a flurry of returning live musical activity, local music in 2022 felt like a plurality. Whereas past years' isolated listening lent to long hours replaying LPs, more albums overall earned moments of my attention in the past 12 months. Back to the clubs, the car radio, the conversational recommendations; back to exposure. No one capital city collection reigned (especially as Black Pumas remain on hiatus, though producer Adrian Quesada threw in two), so, as always, we had a lot to consider: many a second LP evolution or best yet from a burgeoning favorite. Below, 10 Chronicle Music contributors expand on one of their favorite records from the year – unnumbered, not voted on, but delineated. A handful of much-loved selections from each writer follow, alphabetically, to pack in even more abundance from Austin.  – Rachel Rascoe.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

ABA MEDITERRANEAN: HANUKKAH DINE-IN AND CHRISTMAS EVE TO-GO We recently dined at Aba – thanks to the generosity of the bourbon masters at Garrison Brothers – and were, yeah, pretty much blown away by the excellence of the food there. No wonder people are ordering in advance to get this Christmas Eve Package for two that features wild mushroom hummus (pictured), whipped feta with persimmon, village salad, grilled chicken kebab, braised short rib, crispy brussels sprouts, and sticky date cake. ($118.) And, if you're dining in from Dec. 18-26, you can feast on such Hanukkah specials as parmesan and potato brussels sprout latkes, shawarma spiced brisket confit with sesame pumpkin puree currant gremolata, and more. Aba, 1011 S. Congress, Bldg. 2 #180, 737/273-0199. abarestaurants.com/austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Top Embarrassing Moments of Our Worst Residents

1) Elon Musk. Elon Musk just really wants to dig impractical tunnels all over Austin and the country for reasons that we don't fully understand. Also for unclear reasons, some city staffers met with Boring Co. in April in Las Vegas about public transit. Seems this communication is behind us now. Just as well, as Boring Co. has delivered on pretty much nothing despite the many projects it has agreed upon with cities around the U.S.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Belton mayor encouraging Texans to ‘End the Streak’

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter is the latest public official to help the Texas Department of Transportation End the Streak. TxDOT says December is one of the darker months of the year – pedestrian traffic deaths are higher during the darker months of fall and winter. In front of the Bell County Courthouse, Belton Mayor Carpenter urged Texans to be more aware of bike-riders and pedestrians on roadways.
BELTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy