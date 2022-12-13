Read full article on original website
thegrowlingwolverine.org
Aliso Niguel Shelter in Place
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, at approximately 12:20 pm, a threat was made in a classroom by a substitute teacher. The threat was reported by a student, and the Sheriff’s responded and took the suspect into custody. During the incident, the school was put in a shelter-in-place for about 40 minutes.
California school board scandal: Students subjected to "adult party"
The president of a California school district board appears to have resigned after he was accused of paying high school choir students to perform at a "private adult party" at his residence. During that party, according to the complaining parents, the students were offered alcohol and subject to inappropriate comments from a "dirty Santa," among other things. Steven Llanusa was the president of Claremont Unified School District in Los Angeles County, a district representing two high schools, an intermediate school and six elementary schools. He had just been reelected as a school board trustee in the November election after campaigning as...
shssharkattack.com
Strike Shuts Down Bus Service in Orange County
On November 3rd of 2022, bus station workers in Orange County conducted a strike. More than 50 Orange County Transportation Authority buses were shut down, causing transportation to be difficult for some individuals. The maintenance workers went back to work to ensure they could still vote in the congress election but continued the strike a couple of days later.
fox10phoenix.com
How to tip your mail carrier during Christmas, holiday season
LOS ANGELES - As the Christmas holiday quickly approaches, many may be wondering: Can you tip your mailer carrier?. While you can give your mail carrier a gift as a holiday thank-you, there are certain rules federal workers must follow when it comes to receiving gifts, per the United States Postal Service.
thegrowlingwolverine.org
A Breakdown of the Girls Water Polo Team
As a new season of sports begins, the Girls Water Polo Team is one of the teams to start playing. The anticipated wait for their season by fellow friends and family is over and the competition is starting. At the moment, the team holds a current record of 3 losses...
NBC Los Angeles
Dentist Office and Pharmacy Broken Into in Fountain Valley
One hole and now two businesses have been burglarized while the owners say it's clear this was a well planned break in. It is not the kind of drill normally heard at a dentist's office but on Tuesday it's the drill heard as a construction workers starts repairing a hole in the wall between two adjoining businesses.
foxla.com
Thousands of Californians eligible for restitution in loan debt relief lawsuit
LOS ANGELES - More than 6,500 people in California are eligible for restitution in a lawsuit over student loan debt relief, with Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announcing Wednesday that her office will be distributing part of $95 million in payments to customers across the country who alleged that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
One California City Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
thedowneypatriot.com
"There's always somebody on the bus"
DOWNEY - I couldn’t help but let a nervous, wry smile spread across my face as I read the email from my editor, Eric. “This may sound a little goofy, but what about a feature-type story on the Downey Link? What I mean is, you ride the bus and document your experience. Is it empty, are there students, etc. Many people may not even know how to ride the bus. Just a thought.”
4 Great Steakhouses in California
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these steakhouses before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
Report for OC supervisors criticizes new power authority
An audit of the newly formed Orange County Power Authority released Monday showed the utility had twice as many as the state average of customers opting out of it and questioned whether it could deliver competitive rates. City News Service obtained the report through a public records act request. The...
montanaoutdoor.com
Unexpected visitor at shopping center
When you go shopping, the last thing you expect is to be confronted by in a store is a mountain lion. Check out this footage taken at a shopping center in California this spring. Here is the caption:. A mountain lion entered a building in Irvine, where it was tranquilized...
Four California Cities Named Among 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
After school program closes as turf war spills onto its doorstep
A popular after-school program in Compton after a violent turf war between two rival gangs spilled onto its doorstep. "I have to know that some type of truce or some type of protection is going to happen here in Compton," said Coach Derrick Cooper. Cooper, the founder of Wildcat Youth Academy, has been working with kids in the area for 27 years. The Wildcats started as a youth sports program and expanded to include after-school activities and even childcare. He has dozens of kids on the waiting list for his Compton facility but Cooper lacks the funding to help them."I've stopped them...
argonautnews.com
What Happened to the Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project?
The Ballona Wetlands have inspired passionate debate and environmental activism on the Westside for over 40 years. When the California Department of Fish and Wildlife certified their final Environmental Impact Report for the Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project in 2020, one thing seemed clear: Los Angeles' final stretch of coastal wetlands would finally have a centralized plan for restoration.
fullertonobserver.com
Brea Dam Trail Allows Access to Creek and Fullerton Wilderness
After talking to Mike Ritto at the Fullerton Observer’s 45th Anniversary celebration, I decided to follow a suggestion of his and look into a lesser known hiking trail that runs from Brea Dam Park to the Fullerton Municipal Golf Course. Partly located behind St. Jude Medical Center, this pathway is officially called the Brea Dam Trail, and is popular among bicyclists.
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling Racism
Staying true to her word, Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency on L.A's homeless crisis, in an effort to rapidly get unhoused people off the streets. Bass was sworn in ceremonially this weekend as the new Mayor of Los Angeles, by US vice-president Kamala Harris at the Microsoft Theater. The ceremony was widely attended by Los Angeles residents, eager to witness the first Black and woman Mayor of L.A be sworn-in.
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. California is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Granny's Attic in Temecula. Keep reading to learn more.
thepearlpost.com
Watch your bank account ‘Crumbl’ with these cookies
Crumbl Cookies has become nothing less than a sensation in Los Angeles with its weekly changing flavors for its residents with a sweet tooth. What was once just a family recipe that got its first cookie bakery located in Logan, Utah, in 2017, Crumbl Cookies now has its very own franchise of 600+ bakeries in 47 states thanks to the hard-working cousins Jason McGowan (CEO) & Sawyer Hemsley (COO).
Skiing in Orange County? Here's how a group of friends made it happen
Spencer Buchanan found a winter wonderland Monday when he decided to go skiing. The Newport Beach resident and his friends didn't have to travel far to find snow.
