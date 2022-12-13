WEST POINT, Ga (Dec. 15, 2022) - The Point University Women’s soccer team will host a Preview Day for the interest of players on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The event cost will be $15, and payments can be made upon arrival with either cash, Venmo, PayPal, or a check made out to Point University. Those interested in attending this camp should complete the preview day registration form online (CLICK HERE) and submit it to Coach Randy Douglas electronically. For further information or questions, please get in touch with head coach Randy Douglas at randy.douglas@point.edu.

WEST POINT, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO