ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
foxwilmington.com

New York bans the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at retail pet stores

That doggy in the window is no longer for sale. On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that bans the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at retail pet stores. The governor’s office said the law aims to end the “puppy-mill-to-pet-store pipeline” and prevent animal abuse from breeders.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy