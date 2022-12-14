Read full article on original website
New York bans the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at retail pet stores
That doggy in the window is no longer for sale. On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that bans the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at retail pet stores. The governor’s office said the law aims to end the “puppy-mill-to-pet-store pipeline” and prevent animal abuse from breeders.
Women’s group optimistic for NCAA female athletes after Charlie Baker’s appointment, invokes Lia Thomas
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was named Mark Emmert’s successor as president of the NCAA on Thursday as the organization looks to navigate through some murky waters in 2023 and beyond. One of the issues the NCAA faced over the course of the 2021-2022 athletics season was the rise of...
‘I’d never won anything big before’: Lowcountry lottery winner bags big prize
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) – A Lowcountry woman needed extra verification to confirm she took home a big prize playing the South Carolina Education Lottery. “I wasn’t sure if I actually won,” the woman said. She matched 11 words on her $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket...
