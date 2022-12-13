Read full article on original website
Related
NBC News
Eyes on the 2024 campaign: Rick Scott passes on White House run
The 2024 Republican presidential field will be without one possible GOP candidate, with Florida Sen. Rick Scott ruling out a run. “I have no plans to run for president and I have a 100% plan to run for the U.S. Senate,” Scott said on the Hugh Hewitt Show, per Florida Politics. His decision comes after a failed run for GOP leader and after he led the National Republican Senatorial Committee in a disappointing election cycle for Republicans.
Kevin McCarthy says Democrats could select the next speaker if Republicans 'play games' on the House floor
"We will only be successful if we work together, or we'll lose individually," McCarthy said of dissent within the GOP conference.
Watergate Lawyer John Dean Predicts Legacy Of Jan. 6 Investigation Into Trump
The House panel leading the probe is "taking such a historic look at the presidency at such an important time," said Nixon's former counsel.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
KIMT
Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, front right, gets Senate Democratic leaders for the 118th Congress to gather for a selfie following elections on Dec. 8, 2022. Back row, from left, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner. Front row, from left, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. (Photo by Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom)
Growing number of Republicans view Trump unfavourably and want new leadership for GOP, poll finds
Republican voters appear to be shifting their gaze from Donald Trump as new polling shows the twice-impeached ex-president remaining at the centre of GOP politics was a significant motivating factor for voters who turned out for Democrats in last month’s midterm elections.A survey of 1,160 registered voters obtained by The Independent reveals that the attention still given to Mr Trump and his self-styled “Make America Great Again” movement a full two years after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden helped drive voters to the polls with the intent of stopping his allies from winning offices at the state...
House Democrat group claims party 'will retake the majority in 2024,' reveals GOP seats it hopes to flip
The House Majority PAC dropped a report Tuesday that looked back on the Democrats' 2022 performance and put several newly elected GOP candidates on notice.
What will happen with migrants as Title 42 pandemic-era border policy ends
A D.C. appeals court declined to delay the end of the Title 42 border policy, which will end on Dec. 21 if the Supreme Court does not step in. Ruben Garcia, director of Annunciation House, discusses how his organization helps migrants as they cross into the U.S.
House Jan. 6 committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson calls for accountability in opening statement
Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, opened the panel's final public session by calling for accountability to help ensure nothing like it happens again. Watch his opening statement.
Frustration swirls in House GOP over McCarthy Speakership opposition
Frustration and anxiety are bubbling up among House Republicans over opposition to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for Speaker from a small group of hard-line conservative GOP members that threatens to keep him from the gavel. McCarthy allies lined up at the mics to voice support for him at an internal House Republican Conference…
Exclusive: Flynn deposition reveals questions about pressure on U.S. intelligence ahead of Jan. 6
New audio files obtained by CBS News reveal how a congressional investigator pushed retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, to testify about his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and questioned Flynn about whether he pressured military and intelligence officials to assist him with that endeavor.
House Dems on GOP's thin majority: Welcome to hell
After two years of late-night phone calls and countless painful negotiations, they're ready to watch Republicans navigate their own barely-there majority.
Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and subordinates go to trial in Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy case
Washington — Enrique Tarrio, the founder of the right-wing Proud Boys, and several of his lieutenants are to stand trial on Monday for conspiring to use force to stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power on Jan. 6, 2021. Before members of another far-right group, the Oath Keepers —...
NotedDC — Democrats’ expanded Senate majority boosts Harris
NotedDC is a newsletter looking at the politics, policy and people behind the stories in Washington. Sign up here or in the box below. DEMOCRATS PULLED OFF a big win with the reelection of Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) this week, but it could also be a boon to Vice President Harris as she looks to build her political profile. With Democrats…
Watch Live: House Jan. 6 committee to vote on criminal referrals, final report at last meeting
Washington — The House Jan. 6 committee is holding what is expected to be its final meeting on Monday, when members will vote on formally adopting the committee's final report and possible criminal referrals to the Justice Department. The proceedings mark the culmination of the panel's nearly 18-month-long investigation...
POLITICO
Congressional Republicans were largely silent after POLITICO revealed Donald Trump dined with white supremacist Nicholas Fuentes.
On Sunday, when asked directly about Trump's decision to dine with Fuentes, incoming House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) only told NBC's "Meet the Press" that the former president "certainly needs better judgment in who he dines with." The Senate: The chamber is forging ahead on a bill...
Face The Nation: Cuellar, Strassmann, Bottoms, Gottlieb, Tyab
Missed the second half of the show? The latest on Henry Cuellar call for Biden to visit border; consumers watching holiday spending despite hopeful economic indicators; Keisha Lance Bottoms on how the end of Title 42 is an issue that "affects us all"; Scott Gottlieb thoughts on the tripledemic looms this holiday season; and life is desperate in Kherson as war in Ukraine passes its 300th day.
Eye Opener: January 6 committee prepares criminal referrals, final report
The House Jan. 6 committee is expected to vote on recommending at least three criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. Also, towns along the U.S.-Mexico border are bracing for a spike in migrants with the upcoming end of the pandemic-era policy known as Title 42. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
CBS News
582K+
Followers
75K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0