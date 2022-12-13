ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

NBC News

Eyes on the 2024 campaign: Rick Scott passes on White House run

The 2024 Republican presidential field will be without one possible GOP candidate, with Florida Sen. Rick Scott ruling out a run. “I have no plans to run for president and I have a 100% plan to run for the U.S. Senate,” Scott said on the Hugh Hewitt Show, per Florida Politics. His decision comes after a failed run for GOP leader and after he led the National Republican Senatorial Committee in a disappointing election cycle for Republicans.
FLORIDA STATE
KIMT

Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, front right, gets Senate Democratic leaders for the 118th Congress to gather for a selfie following elections on Dec. 8, 2022. Back row, from left, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner. Front row, from left, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. (Photo by Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom)
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Growing number of Republicans view Trump unfavourably and want new leadership for GOP, poll finds

Republican voters appear to be shifting their gaze from Donald Trump as new polling shows the twice-impeached ex-president remaining at the centre of GOP politics was a significant motivating factor for voters who turned out for Democrats in last month’s midterm elections.A survey of 1,160 registered voters obtained by The Independent reveals that the attention still given to Mr Trump and his self-styled “Make America Great Again” movement a full two years after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden helped drive voters to the polls with the intent of stopping his allies from winning offices at the state...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Frustration swirls in House GOP over McCarthy Speakership opposition

Frustration and anxiety are bubbling up among House Republicans over opposition to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for Speaker from a small group of hard-line conservative GOP members that threatens to keep him from the gavel. McCarthy allies lined up at the mics to voice support for him at an internal House Republican Conference…
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Exclusive: Flynn deposition reveals questions about pressure on U.S. intelligence ahead of Jan. 6

New audio files obtained by CBS News reveal how a congressional investigator pushed retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, to testify about his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and questioned Flynn about whether he pressured military and intelligence officials to assist him with that endeavor.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

NotedDC — Democrats’ expanded Senate majority boosts Harris

NotedDC is a newsletter looking at the politics, policy and people behind the stories in Washington. Sign up here or in the box below. DEMOCRATS PULLED OFF a big win with the reelection of Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) this week, but it could also be a boon to Vice President Harris as she looks to build her political profile. With Democrats…
IOWA STATE
CBS News

Face The Nation: Cuellar, Strassmann, Bottoms, Gottlieb, Tyab

Missed the second half of the show? The latest on Henry Cuellar call for Biden to visit border; consumers watching holiday spending despite hopeful economic indicators; Keisha Lance Bottoms on how the end of Title 42 is an issue that "affects us all"; Scott Gottlieb thoughts on the tripledemic looms this holiday season; and life is desperate in Kherson as war in Ukraine passes its 300th day.
CBS News

Eye Opener: January 6 committee prepares criminal referrals, final report

The House Jan. 6 committee is expected to vote on recommending at least three criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. Also, towns along the U.S.-Mexico border are bracing for a spike in migrants with the upcoming end of the pandemic-era policy known as Title 42. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
CBS News

CBS News

