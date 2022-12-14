ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout

By Ross Williams | Georgia Recorder
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 2 days ago

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock kicked off his runoff campaign in Atlanta last month beneath a mural of his friend and former parishioner, the late Congressman John Lewis with an introduction not by a fellow senator or other powerful surrogate, but by Morehouse student RJ Jackson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14AXr6_0jhmyD4G00
Hercules the donkey visits with a Georgia State University student Nov. 29. Warnock supporters made big moves to secure the 18-24 vote, including bringing farm animals to major college campuses for students to pet. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

Heading into last week’s runoff, Warnock’s final campaign events of the cycle were joined by Florida Congressman-elect Maxwell Frost, the 25-year-old hailed as the first member of Generation Z elected to Congress.

Warnock’s campaign and the subsequent four-week runoff were characterized by stops at college campuses across the state.

“They’re concerned about student debt, they’re concerned about the existential crisis of climate change,” Warnock told reporters at his alma mater Morehouse College ahead of Election Day. “And they struggle to see themselves in the conversation. And so I spend a lot of time with young people on these campuses, young people in my church, because I think what we need in this moment is the idealism of youth. This idea that the country can be better, that the world can be better.”

The senator’s bid for the youth vote seems to have paid off.

While detailed voter data from the runoff is still being compiled, data from the Nov. 8 general election shows that nationwide, 27% of voters between 18 and 29 cast a ballot in 2022, marking the midterm with the second-highest voter turnout in nearly three decades, according to CIRCLE, the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts University.

Georgia’s young voters topped that high mark with 30.4% turnout in November, and young Georgia voters favored Warnock over Republican Herschel Walker by nearly two to one.

“The net difference in votes that Warnock received from young people made up more than the margin of victory of the entire race, which indicates that young people turning out in the numbers they did with the preferences they did had a decisive impact in sending this race to a runoff,” said CIRCLE election coordinator Ruby Belle Booth.

Early voting data suggests that youth turnout remained high for the runoff, especially among the youngest voters, those between 18 and 24.

Warnock’s heavy targeting of Georgia universities is partially to credit for his high performance among youth voters, Booth said.

“Warnock having events that speak directly to young people, that’s the kind of work that a candidate has to do to appeal to young voters. It’s the same as any other constituent, you want to talk to young people, find out what issues matter to them and then make sure that you fight for them when you actually get into office, make those issues central to your campaign.”

Walker was criticized for seeming to dismiss the issues of youth voters in a series of statements. In one interview, he was asked what he would say to young people who want to change the country.

“We’re not showing our kids that most of the people today haven’t earned the right to change America, and what I mean by that is there are people who have died, who have given their life up for this flag, they’ve given their life up for the national anthem, they’ve given their life up for our freedom and the liberties that we have in this country today, and we’re taking that for granted,” he said. “I don’t want that to happen. I’m not being tough, but I’m saying if you know a place better, you go there, but you’ll lose your citizenship here.”

In another, he suggested that young people are not capable of detecting racism:

“Why are you asking an 18-year-old if something is racist? They don’t even know what it is. Go to your grandparents. Go to them and start asking them.” he said.

In the early days of the campaign, it seemed that Walker’s son, conservative commentator Christian Walker, may have been an asset in bringing in younger voters, but Christian Walker’s role in the campaign went from mostly silent to openly hostile as negative stories mounted.

But the candidates themselves cannot take all the credit or the blame. An army of youth organizers spent the four weeks leading up to the runoff getting out the vote. Among them was Alex Ames, Georgia Tech student and founder of the Georgia Youth Justice Coalition.

The coalition and its partners targeted state colleges and HBCUs with more than 300 young canvassers. Together, they reached out to more than 150,000 young voters.

A big part of their job was explaining how, when and where to vote in the abbreviated runoff under the state’s new election law, Ames said.

“These are all kids who go to those schools that aren’t necessarily activist types, they’re just kids who understood this election was a big deal and it is hard to vote,” she said. “This is an entirely new election law. So even if you’re like me and voted for the first time in 2020 so this is your second time having a big runoff, it’s an entirely different runoff with entirely different laws. Particularly things like vote by mail and early voting, which are particularly important if you’re a college student and a worker who can’t necessarily take time off to get to the polls on Election Day.”

CIRCLE data shows that young people have been increasing their civic participation beyond the ballot box.

“I think that this is a shift that’s happening in young people seeing their power within a political system,” Booth said. “It’s no surprise that it started in 2018, for the most part alongside the March for our Lives movement and the young people who were getting politically engaged after the Parkland shooting. I think that offered an example of how you can connect the issues you face in your community as a young person to politics and to elections.”

This story comes to Reporter Newspapers + Atlanta Intown through a content-sharing partnership with Georgia Recorder .

The post Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Indy100

Trump calls the US 'a mess' after Herschel Walker loses Georgia runoff election

Donald Trump has said the US is in “big trouble” after yet another one of his electoral endorsements flopped in a midterm elections runoff.Democrat Raphael Warnock beat the MAGAGA king’s handpicked Republican candidate Herschel Walker to hold on to his Georgia seat.This means that Joe Biden’s party has gained a 51-49 majority in the Senate, and the person who’s really in “big trouble” now is Trump.It’s more proof that his backing holds little currency with voters. Or, indeed, that it puts people off.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe former president has largely been blamed for costing the Republicans...
GEORGIA STATE
Rome News-Tribune

Floyd County chooses Walker; Warnock holds small lead statewide in U.S. Senate runoff

Floyd County's election results are in and, as expected, Republican Herschel Walker trounced U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock with 70.5% of the vote. The Democratic incumbent, however, held a slight lead statewide as of 9:45 p.m., with 133 of Georgia's 159 counties reporting. You can view the local results here: https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/GA/Floyd/116622/web.307039/#/summary?v=315669%2F and the statewide results here:...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Washington Examiner

Michelle Obama jumps into Georgia runoff with robocalls for Raphael Warnock

Former first lady Michelle Obama is harnessing her popularity to help Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the final stretch of his runoff against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Obama recorded two robocalls asking Georgians to vote for the incumbent Democrat. In the first, she encourages Georgians to get their votes in...
GEORGIA STATE
People

Georgia's Lieutenant Governor Says He Didn't Vote for Herschel Walker or Raphael Warnock in Senate Runoff

Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said he spent "about an hour" waiting in line to vote before facing "the most disappointing ballot I've ever stared at in my entire life" Georgia's Senate runoff election might be one of the most hotly contested in the country, but the state's lieutenant governor says he is unimpressed with both candidates. In a Wednesday interview, Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan told CNN's John Berman that he spent "about an hour" waiting in line to vote and, once he made it to the...
GEORGIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Warnock (D) defeats Walker (R) in the runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia

Incumbent Raphael Warnock (D) defeated Herschel Walker (R) in the runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia on December 6, 2022. Warnock and Walker were the top-two vote-getters in the November 8, 2022, general election, with Warnock winning 49.4% of the vote to Walker’s 48.5%. Libertarian Chase Oliver won 2.1% of the vote and did not advance to the runoff. In Georgia, a runoff is held between the two top finishers if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia could get earlier Democratic presidential primary in 2024

The Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee voted Friday to recommend shuffling the 2024 presidential primary schedule to give Georgia and several other states earlier primaries. Under the proposed schedule, Iowa and New Hampshire – historically the first Democratic caucus and primary states – would give way to South Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, and Michigan. […] The post Georgia could get earlier Democratic presidential primary in 2024 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Kemp bans use of TikTok on state agency devices

An unusual memo went out to state agencies from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office Thursday morning. The Republican governor notified executive branch heads that use of the popular social media app TikTok is banned from state systems and devices — including employee-issued laptops and cellphones. The memo cites “government cybersecurity” concerns related to the app being […] The post Kemp bans use of TikTok on state agency devices appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Gov. Kemp suspends state gas tax for the last time

Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Thursday suspending the state sales tax on gasoline for the seventh and final time since March, when pump prices began climbing after the outbreak of war in Ukraine. The latest suspension will run through Jan. 10, the day after Georgia lawmakers convene under the Gold Dome for the […] The post Gov. Kemp suspends state gas tax for the last time appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
554K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy