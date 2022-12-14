Read full article on original website
Intriguing Names to Enter the NCAA Transfer Portal: New names to note
Florida State’s recruiting board stabilized pretty quickly in the first several days of Portal Palooza. And while targets were established, and some secured, it’s worth keeping track of some recent entries. Here are some intriguing names who’ve entered or announced their intent to enter the Transfer Portal…
Clemson beats Notre Dame for three-star Georgia athlete Khalil Barnes
On Friday, Clemson landed commitment No. 25 in Class of 2023 when three-star athlete Khalil Barnes of Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee announced his commitment. The Tigers beat out Notre Dame to land Barnes, a former Wake Forest commitment. Clemson offered Barnes (6-1, 185) in September days before the Tigers beat...
Source: UCLA hosted Clemson transfer QB DJ Uiagalelei for visit
Clemson transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei took an unofficial visit to UCLA earlier this week, a source tells 247Sports. Uiagalelei, a former five-star recruit and Los Angeles native, needed to only make a short trip to the Bruins' Westwood campus. Uiagalelei won a state championship as the starting QB for local LA high school power St. John Bosco, emerging as one of the top high school quarterbacks in the country for the 2020 class.
What to expect, how to watch as ECU takes on South Carolina
Following a few extra days off to finish up exams and to recover from its most recent outing on the hardwood, East Carolina’s basketball team returns to action this weekend against South Carolina in a neutral site contest. The Pirates and Gamecocks are scheduled to tip things off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon in Greenville, S.C., inside the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Noles News: Former Seminoles recognized with Hall of Fame induction
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news. Four-star 2025 quarterback Cutter Boley recently announced that he’s received an offer from Florida State. The Seminoles received a surprise commitment from 2024 defensive lineman...
FSU is first to offer 2025 athlete Gregory Peacock
On Wednesday, Florida State became the first school to offer Brunswick (Ga.) Glynn Academy sophomore athlete Gregory Peacock. The offer was extended by area recruiter John Papuchis, who has worked through that area in recent days. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound prospect plays both running back and defensive back. He is not...
Clemson transfer announce his new destination
One of the Tigers who entered the transfer portal earlier this month has found a new home. On December 5, Clemson quarterback Billy entered the transfer portal. Wiles originally joined Clemson as a (...)
WATCH: 5-star FSU WR commit Hykeem Williams and 3-star DB target Edwin Joseph share latest with Noles247
Florida State five-star wide receiver commit Hykeem Williams and three-star defensive back target Edwin Joseph both spoke with Noles247's Dane Draper after watching St. Thomas Aquinas' state championship game on Thursday night. Here's everything Williams and Joseph had to say to Draper:
Clemson staff member gets head coaching gig
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The University of West Florida is naming Kaleb Nobles as the second head football coach in program history, as announced by University President Dr. Martha Saunders and (...)
Florida State pushing hard for 5-star RB Cedric Baxter Jr. | College Football Recruiting Show
In this segment from the College Football Recruiting Show, 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong tells us that Florida State is making a strong push at Cedric Baxter Jr. in their attempts to flip him away from Texas.
85 South returns to Tucker Center
TALLAHASSEE – The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center announces the return of 85 South with a new national tour. 85 South has announced new tour dates on their national tour running through December of 2023 that includes a stop at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on September 10th, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 16th at 10 am. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased online at tuckerciviccenter.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10 am to 5 pm. For more information, please visit tuckerciviccenter.com.
FAMU Commencement Speaker John Morgan Inspires Graduates With Humor and Wisdom
Florida A&M University Commencement Speaker Attorney John Morgan exhorted fall 2022 graduates with a mixture of humor and wisdom. Addressing approximately 600 graduates from the University’s dozen colleges and schools in the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center on Friday evening, the founder of Morgan & Morgan shared time-honored aphorisms he hoped graduates would use as they made their way in the world.
Masters of worm grunting vibrate like moles to harvest bait
Gary Revell is among the world's best worm grunters, which is a dying, and somewhat mysterious, art. Ken Catania/National Science FoundationThe power of 'worm charming' remained a mystery—until a biologist took a page out of Darwin's book.
New residential, retail, luxury auto businesses coming to Tallahassee
Tallahassee is becoming a hub of commercial activity from retail to manufacturing and healthcare.
Judge sets trial date for Charlie Adelson
UPDATE: Charlie Adelson is now set to stand trial in April 2023 for the murder of his former brother-in-law Dan Markel. A judge set the trial date Friday morning. Adelson sat next to his attorney in a blue jail jumpsuit but did not speak during the 15-minute hearing. Judge Robert...
Tallahassee Doctor Cleared In Medical Pot Probe
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A state medical board has cleared a doctor who ordered medical marijuana for two undercover investigators posing as patients, finding the Florida Department of Health failed to prove wrongdoing. The Department of Health sought to strip physician Joseph Dorn of his medical
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Thomasville
One Georgia customer is richer after playing the lottery. The Georgia Lottery Corporation posted to their social media account that Thomasville is on the map after the latest win. According to the post, the $10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Thomasville on December 2.
Tallahassee shopping plaza evacuated, roads closed due to gas leak
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A gas leak prompted the evacuation of an entire shopping plaza and shut down nearby roadways Wednesday night. The call came in around 5:30 near the intersection of Village Square Blvd. and Killearn Center. Blvd., according to the Tallahassee Police Online Statistics map. It prompted a large response by police, firefighters, and utility crews. Multiple concerned citizens called the WCTV newsroom asking about the police activity.
Prosecutor says Rebekah Jones mischaracterizes agreement in hacking plea deal
Former Florida congressional candidate and fired pandemic health manager Rebekah Jones agreed in a court document to admit she was guilty of a hacking-related felony. She now disputes prosecutors' claims that she illegally used a government messaging service to send mass texts criticizing Gov. Ron DeSantis' handling of the pandemic.
Staffing agencies and leaders offer support for former Trulieve Employees
At least 50 employees were laid off at Trulieve locations in Gadsden and Jefferson counties. The company says the layoffs were due to consolidating from its merger.
