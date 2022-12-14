ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Source: UCLA hosted Clemson transfer QB DJ Uiagalelei for visit

Clemson transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei took an unofficial visit to UCLA earlier this week, a source tells 247Sports. Uiagalelei, a former five-star recruit and Los Angeles native, needed to only make a short trip to the Bruins' Westwood campus. Uiagalelei won a state championship as the starting QB for local LA high school power St. John Bosco, emerging as one of the top high school quarterbacks in the country for the 2020 class.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

What to expect, how to watch as ECU takes on South Carolina

Following a few extra days off to finish up exams and to recover from its most recent outing on the hardwood, East Carolina’s basketball team returns to action this weekend against South Carolina in a neutral site contest. The Pirates and Gamecocks are scheduled to tip things off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon in Greenville, S.C., inside the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
GREENVILLE, NC
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: Former Seminoles recognized with Hall of Fame induction

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news. Four-star 2025 quarterback Cutter Boley recently announced that he’s received an offer from Florida State. The Seminoles received a surprise commitment from 2024 defensive lineman...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU is first to offer 2025 athlete Gregory Peacock

On Wednesday, Florida State became the first school to offer Brunswick (Ga.) Glynn Academy sophomore athlete Gregory Peacock. The offer was extended by area recruiter John Papuchis, who has worked through that area in recent days. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound prospect plays both running back and defensive back. He is not...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

85 South returns to Tucker Center

TALLAHASSEE – The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center announces the return of 85 South with a new national tour. 85 South has announced new tour dates on their national tour running through December of 2023 that includes a stop at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on September 10th, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 16th at 10 am. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased online at tuckerciviccenter.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10 am to 5 pm. For more information, please visit tuckerciviccenter.com.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Commencement Speaker John Morgan Inspires Graduates With Humor and Wisdom

Florida A&M University Commencement Speaker Attorney John Morgan exhorted fall 2022 graduates with a mixture of humor and wisdom. Addressing approximately 600 graduates from the University’s dozen colleges and schools in the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center on Friday evening, the founder of Morgan & Morgan shared time-honored aphorisms he hoped graduates would use as they made their way in the world.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Judge sets trial date for Charlie Adelson

UPDATE: Charlie Adelson is now set to stand trial in April 2023 for the murder of his former brother-in-law Dan Markel. A judge set the trial date Friday morning. Adelson sat next to his attorney in a blue jail jumpsuit but did not speak during the 15-minute hearing. Judge Robert...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfxl.com

Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Thomasville

One Georgia customer is richer after playing the lottery. The Georgia Lottery Corporation posted to their social media account that Thomasville is on the map after the latest win. According to the post, the $10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Thomasville on December 2.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee shopping plaza evacuated, roads closed due to gas leak

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A gas leak prompted the evacuation of an entire shopping plaza and shut down nearby roadways Wednesday night. The call came in around 5:30 near the intersection of Village Square Blvd. and Killearn Center. Blvd., according to the Tallahassee Police Online Statistics map. It prompted a large response by police, firefighters, and utility crews. Multiple concerned citizens called the WCTV newsroom asking about the police activity.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wuwf.org

Prosecutor says Rebekah Jones mischaracterizes agreement in hacking plea deal

Former Florida congressional candidate and fired pandemic health manager Rebekah Jones agreed in a court document to admit she was guilty of a hacking-related felony. She now disputes prosecutors' claims that she illegally used a government messaging service to send mass texts criticizing Gov. Ron DeSantis' handling of the pandemic.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

66K+
Followers
408K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy