Sitting in his Spanish 1 class, sophomore Yamin Shaikh looks down at his paper filled with unfamiliar vocabulary terms. He wants to ask for help from his Spanish teacher, Carole Cadoppi, but is hesitant when he sees many of his 38 classmates also needing support. He looks next to him and notices that a student with a learning disability also needs assistance on their work. Shaikh realizes this is not a problem unique to him alone, but one many of his classmates are also experiencing. Lacking the help he needs during class, he doesn’t feel motivated to succeed in Spanish. To Shaikh, there are too many students and only one teacher.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO