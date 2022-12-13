Read full article on original website
Related
thelowell.org
Overcrowded, understaffed, and overwhelmed
Sitting in his Spanish 1 class, sophomore Yamin Shaikh looks down at his paper filled with unfamiliar vocabulary terms. He wants to ask for help from his Spanish teacher, Carole Cadoppi, but is hesitant when he sees many of his 38 classmates also needing support. He looks next to him and notices that a student with a learning disability also needs assistance on their work. Shaikh realizes this is not a problem unique to him alone, but one many of his classmates are also experiencing. Lacking the help he needs during class, he doesn’t feel motivated to succeed in Spanish. To Shaikh, there are too many students and only one teacher.
Berkeley shelter sees results in housing homeless with different approach
BERKELEY – In a small tent in Southwest Berkeley, Jamie Morry strums his guitar, one of the few things he has left from his former life. "Living on the streets is hell," Morry told KPIX 5. "It's a daily, physical torture that grinds a person down mentally and emotionally." He's tried more than his fair share of shelters. But that, he said, turned out to be a whole other nightmare. "A lot of shelters that I've been in they kick you out at 5 o'clock in the morning and you have to take all your stuff with you," Morry said....
Muni union prez booted, accused of racially derogatory language
The executive board of the San Francisco branch of the Transport Workers Union last week unanimously voted to remove its president, Roger Marenco, from office, and ban him for three years. While the official reason given in a Dec. 8 letter to union members was opaque, multiple sources said that...
tpgonlinedaily.com
CASA Welcomes New Advocates
On Nov. 10, Santa Cruz County Superior Court Timothy Schmal swore in six community members as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for children in foster care. They are Diane Morgenstern, Peter Cooper, Susan Maroun, Melissa Hutchinson, Rebekah Herrick, Daniela Suarez and Ian Gillies. CASA of Santa Cruz County recruits, trains,...
‘They don’t care about us’: Future doctors are fleeing Santa Clara County
Doctors in training are fleeing Santa Clara County, and they blame ongoing workload issues and dismissive leadership at Valley Medical Center. Their complaints about being overworked and undervalued, along with numerous issues brought up by other health care workers at VMC, are raising concerns for some elected officials—with one vowing to get to the root... The post ‘They don’t care about us’: Future doctors are fleeing Santa Clara County appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Nearly 400K Californians eligible for medical insurance through free service
Hundreds of thousands of Californians are now eligible for medical insurance through the free service Covered California under the Affordable Care Act.
KTVU FOX 2
'Tripledemic' prompts change to CDC masking guidance
SAN JOSE, Calif. - At San Jose’s Christmas in the Park event, families enjoyed dazzling lights, kiddie rides, and festive performances. The outdoor event is a holiday favorite but this year, some people chose to enjoy the celebration masked up. Michael Clinkscales of San Jose said, "Flu numbers I...
losgatan.com
County: ‘Urgent need’ for dog adoptions
Santa Clara County officials say there is an “urgent need” for fostering and adopting dogs. The county’s Animal Services Center in San Martin is over capacity, and officials there have announced that the public can help by adopting and fostering dogs. Lisa Jenkins, program manager of the...
NBC Bay Area
Some Kids Forced to Wait 6-7 Months to See Valley Medical Center Doctor: Internal Email
"It’s not a checkup. If they’re seeing us, there’s a problem," said Dr. Christopher Fink, a pediatric gastroenterologist at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. He and two other doctors, including Dr. Rachel Ruiz, wrote a letter to hospital leaders on Dec. 8 requesting “an urgent meeting” to talk about the state of the facility’s pediatric gastroenterology department.
Three California Cities Named Among 'Hardest Working Cities' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the hardest working cites across the country.
berkeleyside.org
It’s ‘time to mask’: COVID cases are on the rise in Berkeley
Case rates of COVID-19 are rising in Berkeley and Alameda County, in line with trends from previous pandemic winters. Public health officials are urging the community to approach the holiday season with the same caution they did last year during the omicron surge — by wearing tight-fitting, effective masks when going to indoor places like restaurants, bars, and stores, and by testing and handwashing regularly. Residents are urged to get vaccinated for both COVID-19 and seasonal flu, if they haven’t already.
COVID Dashboard: CDC data shows high community transmission in SC County, but mask mandate unlikely
Local and state data on COVID-19
svvoice.com
Grand Jury Recommendations Rejected by Santa Clara, Sunnyvale
A second grand jury report issued by the current Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury is being called into question, this time by cities and local governments across Santa Clara County. During its Dec. 6 meeting, the Sunnyvale City Council approved a letter in response to the Civil Grand Jury...
spectrumnews1.com
California may not see a recession next year, UCLA Anderson Forecast says
LOS ANGELES — Despite increasing interest rates and inflation continuing to run at a 40-year high, California isn’t likely to enter a recession next year, according to UCLA Anderson Forecast Director Jerry Nickelsburg. What You Need To Know. Unlike the tech meltdown in 2001, when layoffs were concentrated...
Daily Californian
Human trafficking, aggravated assault reported at campus residence hall
UCPD is currently investigating a case of human trafficking and aggravated assault that occurred at a UC Berkeley student residence hall earlier this month, according to the UCPD crime log. The incident occurred on Dec. 3 at approximately midnight and was reported on Dec. 7 by a secondhand source. The...
calmatters.network
Health officials reinstate more stringent masking rules in Alameda County
More stringent masking rules have been reinstated in Alameda County to protect against the spread of COVID-19, county health officials said Friday. State officials are again requiring masking for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters, and cooling and heating centers, while county correctional and detention centers must now comply with both state and local guidance.
Poets and Quants
In The Heart Of Silicon Valley, A Soft Landing For The Laid-Off
Hundreds of tech companies are based in the Bay Area of California, with concentrations in San Francisco and the South Bay’s Silicon Valley. As tens of thousands of tech workers lose their jobs in a major industry bloodletting, it makes sense that business schools in the area would step up and offer to help the jobless get back on their feet.
richmondconfidential.org
STORY AND VIDEO — Firefighters hard to recruit in Contra Costa: ‘It’s a stressful business and that is the nature of it.’
Crackling sounds fill the air as the flames eat up the building, the trees, the land. The smoke is so thick you cannot see where you are going. Your helmet blocks the view further, pressing down on you like the rest of the 45 pounds of gear protecting you from the intense heat and toxic fumes. A wave of claustrophobia and fear rises. That’s when your training kicks in.
buffalonynews.net
Indian origin teen jumps off San Francisco bridge; Doctors say children rarely show depression but can have strong suicidal thoughts
San Francisco [US], December 15 (ANI): Depression in children and adolescents are harder to detect than in adults and are often seen as anxiety, disruptive behaviour and personality disorders in younger people, according to mental health professionals. The symptoms of depression in adolescents, say experts, can differ from the adult...
San Francisco Examiner
Could the Pacific Ocean be California’s savior?
From the earliest exploration by European explorers of what became California, its position on the western coast of the North American continent has been its most important attribute. Its coastline allowed that exploration and the development of outposts while most of the continent was still a mysterious wilderness. It fostered...
Comments / 0