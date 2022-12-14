ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold's Miss America Journey Comes To End

Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold's journey for the Miss America crown has come to an end. Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke won the title for 2023. Although she didn't make the Top 10, Megan was recognized this week for her fundraising efforts. Megan won the Miss Oklahoma title in June of 2022...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Department of Labor Recovers Almost $60,000 In Lost Wages

The Department of Labor recovered almost $60,000 in lost wages from an Oklahoma City restaurant. The department said Eliseo Enterprises, which runs Chile Verde Mexican Grill in Oklahoma City, illegally kept a part of workers' tips and ignored overtime pay. The Department of Labor also said Eliseo Enterprises violated child...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

15-Year-Old Westmoore Student Killed, Multiple Injured In SW OKC Crash

At least one student was killed and multiple other students were injured following a crash Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Moore Public Schools confirmed that Westmoore High School students were involved in the crash. Oklahoma City Police said the crash happened at around 12:45 p.m. near...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC Van Gogh Exhibit Opens Thursday

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt will be cutting the official ribbon at the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at the Oklahoma City Convention Center. The experience has been seen by more than 5 million visitors across the country. The exhibit will play on repeat throughout the day in Downtown Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Investigators Release Details On Suspected OKC Bomb-Maker

Investigators have released new details on a man police said was making bombs at his Oklahoma City job. Troy Lee was arrested on Dec. 2 after police said they found a dozen bombs in various stages of completion, six of which were finished at his place of employement near Southwest 29th Street and South Portland Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Man Killed In Kay County Crash

An Oklahoma City man has died from his injuries after a crash in Kay County on Monday. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Darrel Warren was driving westbound on State Highway 15 towing a 24-foot bumper pull-style trailer. At some point, the truck veered off the roadway causing Warren to overcorrect which troopers say steered the truck into a broadside and enter the eastbound lane. Then, a second vehicle slammed into Warren's car spinning it almost 180 degrees.
KAY COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Firefighters: NW OKC Building Collapses During Fire

Oklahoma City firefighters responded to the scene of a three-alarm commercial fire Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Firefighters said the fire happened at around 8:26 a.m. at a vacant two-story building near Northwest 39th Street and North Young Boulevard. The building affected collapsed and was a total loss, firefighters...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Announces Death Of Detective Following Medical Emergency

Oklahoma City Police announced the death of Master Sgt. Loc Nguyen on Wednesday. Nguyen, a 20-year veteran of the department, had served as a detective in the Sex Crimes Unit. OCPD said due to a "medical emergency," Nguyen was transported to the hospital, where he died Tuesday night. " We...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Fire Breaks Out At Abandoned Home In SE Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City firefighters say a fire broke out at an empty house overnight in Southeast Oklahoma City. According to officials, the blaze broke out around 11 p.m. on Wednesday near Southeast 30th Street and South Lindsay Avenue. Crews say the flames grew so large that an additional structure also caught...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Make Second Arrest In November Shooting Case

Oklahoma City Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to a deadly shooting at a metro apartment in November. Police arrested Kevin Kees Thursday night after investigators said he and Akevia Davis are accused of shooting and killing Dillard Tornes at his apartment near North Rockwell Avenue and Northwest Expressway on Nov. 13.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

EF2 Tornado Causes Damage In Wayne, Okla.

The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday morning that an EF2 tornado hit the town of Wayne, Okla., in McClain County. It's a storm News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope had been tracking since 4 a.m. on News 9 This Morning. Tornado warnings were issued in several counties across Oklahoma, dominating much of the western and southern parts of the state Monday night through Tuesday morning.
WAYNE, OK
News On 6

State Board Of Education Approves Nearly 100 Emergency Teaching Certificates

The Oklahoma State Board of Education approved nearly 100 more emergency teaching certificates on Thursday to fill open positions across the state. Nearly 3,800 people have requested emergency certifications this year. About two-thirds of those are for renewals. According to the state board, nearly 1,000 of those requests are for...

