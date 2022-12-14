Read full article on original website
‘Ghost Owners’: Oklahoma Becomes An Illegal Marijuana Supply Leader
Oklahoma is now a leading supplier of illegal marijuana in the U.S., according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Officials said this isn’t just a drug problem but a major safety issue. “They’re very good at what they do,” Mark Woodward, spokesman for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, said....
Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold's Miss America Journey Comes To End
Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold's journey for the Miss America crown has come to an end. Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke won the title for 2023. Although she didn't make the Top 10, Megan was recognized this week for her fundraising efforts. Megan won the Miss Oklahoma title in June of 2022...
OCPD Clears Scene After Reports Of Armed Man In Downtown Oklahoma City
UPDATE 2 p.m.: Oklahoma City Police have cleared the scene after reports of an armed man Friday afternoon in downtown Oklahoma City. The roadways have reopened, and police said they didn't find anybody in connection to the reports. Oklahoma City Police Capt. Valerie Littlejohn said it was reported that a...
Department of Labor Recovers Almost $60,000 In Lost Wages
The Department of Labor recovered almost $60,000 in lost wages from an Oklahoma City restaurant. The department said Eliseo Enterprises, which runs Chile Verde Mexican Grill in Oklahoma City, illegally kept a part of workers' tips and ignored overtime pay. The Department of Labor also said Eliseo Enterprises violated child...
Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold Shares Passions At Miss America Competition
We’re just one day away from the crowning of the new Miss America, and News On 6 Meteorologist and Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is there! News On 6’s Chinh Doan is at the competition in Connecticut with a look behind the scenes.
15-Year-Old Westmoore Student Killed, Multiple Injured In SW OKC Crash
At least one student was killed and multiple other students were injured following a crash Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Moore Public Schools confirmed that Westmoore High School students were involved in the crash. Oklahoma City Police said the crash happened at around 12:45 p.m. near...
OKC Van Gogh Exhibit Opens Thursday
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt will be cutting the official ribbon at the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at the Oklahoma City Convention Center. The experience has been seen by more than 5 million visitors across the country. The exhibit will play on repeat throughout the day in Downtown Oklahoma City.
9 Days Of Christmas: David & Jed Get Wild With WildCare Oklahoma
It's an annual tradition for News 9 to partner with special organizations around town in hopes of spreading a little Holiday cheer. On this first day of our 9 Days of Christmas, our own David Payne and Jed Castles are getting a little wild with WildCare Oklahoma. .
Investigators Release Details On Suspected OKC Bomb-Maker
Investigators have released new details on a man police said was making bombs at his Oklahoma City job. Troy Lee was arrested on Dec. 2 after police said they found a dozen bombs in various stages of completion, six of which were finished at his place of employement near Southwest 29th Street and South Portland Avenue.
Innovation Hall, Hotel And More Coming To Innovation District In 2024
Developers broke ground on a new development coming to the Innovation District in 2024. “Today is the beginning of creating a place to stand up a new ecosystem that will reshape our community,” Mark Beffort said. Beffort said the space is geared towards bringing innovation to life by focusing...
Oklahoma City Man Killed In Kay County Crash
An Oklahoma City man has died from his injuries after a crash in Kay County on Monday. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Darrel Warren was driving westbound on State Highway 15 towing a 24-foot bumper pull-style trailer. At some point, the truck veered off the roadway causing Warren to overcorrect which troopers say steered the truck into a broadside and enter the eastbound lane. Then, a second vehicle slammed into Warren's car spinning it almost 180 degrees.
Firefighters: NW OKC Building Collapses During Fire
Oklahoma City firefighters responded to the scene of a three-alarm commercial fire Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Firefighters said the fire happened at around 8:26 a.m. at a vacant two-story building near Northwest 39th Street and North Young Boulevard. The building affected collapsed and was a total loss, firefighters...
Norman City Councilmember Raises Concerns Following Arrest, Death Of Well-Known Baker
Body camera video of the arrest of a well-known baker, who later died in the Cleveland County Detention Center, is shedding light on what state Shannon Hanchett was in leading up to her death. A Norman City councilmember now has a call to action following the arrest report and footage...
OCPD Announces Death Of Detective Following Medical Emergency
Oklahoma City Police announced the death of Master Sgt. Loc Nguyen on Wednesday. Nguyen, a 20-year veteran of the department, had served as a detective in the Sex Crimes Unit. OCPD said due to a "medical emergency," Nguyen was transported to the hospital, where he died Tuesday night. " We...
Fire Breaks Out At Abandoned Home In SE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City firefighters say a fire broke out at an empty house overnight in Southeast Oklahoma City. According to officials, the blaze broke out around 11 p.m. on Wednesday near Southeast 30th Street and South Lindsay Avenue. Crews say the flames grew so large that an additional structure also caught...
OCPD Make Second Arrest In November Shooting Case
Oklahoma City Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to a deadly shooting at a metro apartment in November. Police arrested Kevin Kees Thursday night after investigators said he and Akevia Davis are accused of shooting and killing Dillard Tornes at his apartment near North Rockwell Avenue and Northwest Expressway on Nov. 13.
MAPS 4 Breaks Ground On New Community Space In OKC’s Innovation District
MAPS 4 broke ground on a new community space Wednesday morning in the heart of Oklahoma City's Innovation District. The development will offer stores, restaurants, and offices near Northeast 8th and I-235. The project is planned as a four acre development and will be the site for the Innovation Hall.
EF2 Tornado Causes Damage In Wayne, Okla.
The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday morning that an EF2 tornado hit the town of Wayne, Okla., in McClain County. It's a storm News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope had been tracking since 4 a.m. on News 9 This Morning. Tornado warnings were issued in several counties across Oklahoma, dominating much of the western and southern parts of the state Monday night through Tuesday morning.
State Board Of Education Approves Nearly 100 Emergency Teaching Certificates
The Oklahoma State Board of Education approved nearly 100 more emergency teaching certificates on Thursday to fill open positions across the state. Nearly 3,800 people have requested emergency certifications this year. About two-thirds of those are for renewals. According to the state board, nearly 1,000 of those requests are for...
OKC Thunder Players Surprise Millwood Students With Shopping Spree
The Oklahoma City Thunder is always out and about in the community, and Thursday was the surprise of a lifetime for some students at Millwood High School. Millwood students went to school Thursday expecting to take a field trip for a community event. “My mom was nervous; she was like:...
