A judge is refusing to lower the $50,000 bail imposed on a 10-year-old Milwaukee boy accused of intentionally killing his mother because she would not buy him a virtual reality headset. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that the boy’s attorney argued in his initial court appearance Wednesday that the bail should be lowered from $50,000 to $100 because he has no source of income. Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Jane Carroll refused to lower the bail amount and also imposed travel restrictions on the boy, should bail be posted. The boy was charged as an adult last month with alternate counts of first-degree intentional homicide or first-degree reckless homicide.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO