ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Judge denies lower bond for 10-year-old accused of killing mom

A judge is refusing to lower the $50,000 bail imposed on a 10-year-old Milwaukee boy accused of intentionally killing his mother because she would not buy him a virtual reality headset. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that the boy’s attorney argued in his initial court appearance Wednesday that the bail should be lowered from $50,000 to $100 because he has no source of income. Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Jane Carroll refused to lower the bail amount and also imposed travel restrictions on the boy, should bail be posted. The boy was charged as an adult last month with alternate counts of first-degree intentional homicide or first-degree reckless homicide.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wgtd.org

New Kenosha County Initiative to Help OD Victims; Drug House Busted

(WGTD)---Beginning next year, Kenosha overdose victims who are revived by paramedics can expect a follow-up. The Kenosha Overdose Response Initiative is a partnership between Kenosha County Public Health, Kenosha Fire Department Emergency Medical Services and peer support specialists from Oakwood Clinical Associates. Now in a pilot phase, the program is...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WEHT/WTVW

Gurnee man accused of meeting police posing as underage girl

GURNEE, Ill. — A suburban man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of wanting to meet a child, who was actually police, for sex. Eddie Murillo, 43, of Gurnee, has been charged with traveling to meet a minor and grooming. On Wednesday, police allege Murillo drove to meet with an underage girl, who was really […]
GURNEE, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 10-year-old accused of killing mom, attorneys push $100 bail

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee 10-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his mother over a virtual reality headset appeared in court Wednesday, Dec. 14 for a second initial appearance, charged as an adult. His attorneys asked the court to lower his bail. The public defender argued cash bail is used...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Kenosha County Man Jailed, After Being Hospitalized Following Head-On Antioch Crash

(Waukegan, IL) A Kenosha County man accused of causing a head-on crash in Antioch has been released from the hospital and is now in the Lake County Jail. Raymond Underwood is accused of stealing a vehicle on December 3rd, and driving around both Lake and Kenosha County’s in a reckless manner. The 29-year-old was severely injured after crashing head-on into another vehicle along Route 173 near Tiffany Road. The driver of the victim vehicle only suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital the same day. Underwood now faces charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, multiple counts of fleeing and eluding, DUI, reckless driving and more. Bond has been set at 500-thousand-dollars…with a court date set for January 5th.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy