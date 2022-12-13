Read full article on original website
wgtd.org
Experts Differ On Whether Murderer Should Go To Prison or Mental Hospital
(WGTD)---If Tamir Williams was suffering from schizoaffective disorder with a bipolar twist, he remained high-functioning. That point has been driven home a number of times in the sanity portion of Williams’ murder trial that’s going on this week in Racine County. Williams, a barber, shot and killed a...
Judge denies lower bond for 10-year-old accused of killing mom
A judge is refusing to lower the $50,000 bail imposed on a 10-year-old Milwaukee boy accused of intentionally killing his mother because she would not buy him a virtual reality headset. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that the boy’s attorney argued in his initial court appearance Wednesday that the bail should be lowered from $50,000 to $100 because he has no source of income. Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Jane Carroll refused to lower the bail amount and also imposed travel restrictions on the boy, should bail be posted. The boy was charged as an adult last month with alternate counts of first-degree intentional homicide or first-degree reckless homicide.
wgtd.org
New Kenosha County Initiative to Help OD Victims; Drug House Busted
(WGTD)---Beginning next year, Kenosha overdose victims who are revived by paramedics can expect a follow-up. The Kenosha Overdose Response Initiative is a partnership between Kenosha County Public Health, Kenosha Fire Department Emergency Medical Services and peer support specialists from Oakwood Clinical Associates. Now in a pilot phase, the program is...
ABC7 Chicago
10-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing mom asks to pay bail with piggy bank money
MILWAUKEE -- A 10-year-old Wisconsin boy is charged as an adult for fatally shooting his mother, allegedly over a virtual reality headset. The boy made his first in-person appearance in court Wednesday. It was the first in-person hearing for the boy, as the small child was walked into the courtroom...
Gurnee man accused of meeting police posing as underage girl
GURNEE, Ill. — A suburban man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of wanting to meet a child, who was actually police, for sex. Eddie Murillo, 43, of Gurnee, has been charged with traveling to meet a minor and grooming. On Wednesday, police allege Murillo drove to meet with an underage girl, who was really […]
20-year-old nursing student killed by drunk driver on her way to work
Johanna Renee Pascoe, 20, of Racine, was killed by a drunk driver Monday around 6:15 a.m. while on her way to work at Aurora St. Luke’s Hospital.
wpr.org
Milwaukee County officials raise questions following murder-suicide of 7-year-old and her mother
Some Milwaukee County officials are worried mistakes were made preceding the death of a 7-year-old and her 25-year-old mother, both of whom were pulled out of a vehicle submerged in Milwaukee's Northridge Lake last week in an apparent murder-suicide. A spokesperson for the Milwaukee Police Department said the death of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee drunk driving crash, mother of 4 killed, friend charged
MILWAUKEE - A surprise trip back home to Milwaukee took a tragic turn when a woman was killed in a drunk driving crash. DeeAnna Edwards, 31, was in the passenger seat of a car driven by a close friend. Investigators say that friend was nearly 3 times the legal limit.
wuwm.com
You may think you know what happened in the Slender Man Stabbing. Here's the story behind the salacious headlines
Nearly a decade ago, a stabbing in Waukesha stunned the community and made international headlines. It became known as the Slender Man stabbing, named for an internet meme that morphed into an ideology for two 12-year-old girls who stabbed and nearly killed their best friend in a wooded area in Waukesha.
b93radio.com
Judge Rejects 100 Dollar Bond For Milwaukee Boy Accused Of Killing Mom
(WHBL) – The 10-year-old Milwaukee boy being tried as an adult after being accused of killing his mom over a virtual reality headset will stay in jail on 50 thousand-dollars bond despite a plea from his attorney to set his bond at just 100 bucks. The boy’s attorney on...
Nurse attacked in Milwaukee hospital: 'Street brawl you would see in a movie'
Lawmakers in our state have taken notice, and passed a law this year, making it a felony to threaten a healthcare worker.
wtmj.com
Milwaukee man accused of negligently housing 113 animals facing 12 charges
MILWAUKEE — 12 counts of various charges related to animal cruelty and negligence were filed against a man who police say housed 113 animals in horrid conditions that left several of the animals sick, or in some cases, facing euthanasia. Court documents obtained by WTMJ show that Larry Darnell...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 10-year-old accused of killing mom, attorneys push $100 bail
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee 10-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his mother over a virtual reality headset appeared in court Wednesday, Dec. 14 for a second initial appearance, charged as an adult. His attorneys asked the court to lower his bail. The public defender argued cash bail is used...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman killed at friend's house, family can't understand why
A Milwaukee woman went to a friend's house for dinner but never returned home. Prosecutors say a joke led to violence and that friend shot and killed her near 19th and Wright.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northridge Lake mother, daughter deaths; 911 calls released
Khalilah Brister and her daughter, Tyrielle Jefferson, were found dead in a vehicle submerged in Milwaukee's Northridge Lake. Family members believe it could have been prevented.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee postman's murder prompts acts of kindness for letter carriers
A growing memorial on 65th Street marks where Aundre Cross was on his rounds delivering mail Friday when he was killed. Since then, there has been an outpouring of support for his family. Others, seeing the passion he had for his job, said they want to pay it forward.
CBS 58
Gemma, local dog believed to have been intentionally set on fire, finds forever home
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A dog believed to have been intentionally set on fire back in October has officially been adopted. Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) shared the update in a post on social media Thursday, Dec. 15. Gemma was found in the middle of the road near...
wlip.com
Kenosha County Man Jailed, After Being Hospitalized Following Head-On Antioch Crash
(Waukegan, IL) A Kenosha County man accused of causing a head-on crash in Antioch has been released from the hospital and is now in the Lake County Jail. Raymond Underwood is accused of stealing a vehicle on December 3rd, and driving around both Lake and Kenosha County’s in a reckless manner. The 29-year-old was severely injured after crashing head-on into another vehicle along Route 173 near Tiffany Road. The driver of the victim vehicle only suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital the same day. Underwood now faces charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, multiple counts of fleeing and eluding, DUI, reckless driving and more. Bond has been set at 500-thousand-dollars…with a court date set for January 5th.
WISN
Exclusive: Woman who reported daughter, granddaughter missing responds to lack of alert
MILWAUKEE — Questions still remain about why more urgent action wasn't taken when a mother and daughter were reported missing last week. Last Thursday, a witness saw a submerged vehicle in Northridge Lake near 71st Street and Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee. Crews later pulled the bodies of 25-year-old...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee letter carrier robberies preceded postal worker's murder
Milwaukee police are looking for the person who shot and killed Milwaukee postal worker Aundre Cross as he delivered mail near 65th and Lancaster on Dec. 9. The letter carrier union says Cross' murder is heartbreaking and terrifying, but the job is becoming more dangerous.
