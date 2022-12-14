Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth.
NASDAQ
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
Motley Fool
The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income
Oil prices rise and fall, but demand for product remains resilient throughout the cycles. Low global refinery capacity means high utilization and high returns. Valero has consistently produced growing dividends at an attractive valuation.
Motley Fool
Want $1,000 in Passive Income? 3 High-Dividend Stocks to Snap Up
Many dividend stocks pay well above the S&P 500's average return. Dividend stocks also offer the potential for long-term stock price appreciation.
It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerhouse Dividend Stock
This REIT has a long track record of increasing its annual dividend payouts and is well-positioned to weather a recession.
Motley Fool
2 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023
Berkshire Hathaway maintains a stock portfolio worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Warren Buffett is widely known as one of the greatest investors of all time. It's not a bad idea to take a page out of Buffett's playbook.
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy.
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
Here's a revealing data point: older Americans are scared more of outliving wealth than of death itself. Also, retirees who have constructed a nest egg have valid justifications to be concerned, since the traditional ways to plan for retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses. Some retirees are now tapping their principal to make a decent living, pressed for time between decreasing investment balances and longer life expectancies.
NASDAQ
Morgan Stanley Doubles Carvana Stake as Debt Restructuring Likliehood Rises
Morgan Stanley filed a 13G/A form with the SEC on Wednesday, revealing it doubled its Carvana Co (CVNA) stake to 13.1 million shares or 12.4% as the stock tumbled more than 40%. Shares hit a new low on Wednesday, trading down 43% at $3.85 a share. The shares have lost...
Costco First-Quarter Earnings Live Blog
Costco (COST) - Get Free Report reported what some considered disappointing sales numbers in November. That has sent its stock slightly down as it ignited concerns over whether the chain would underperform the holiday season. Sales numbers, of course, aren't really the story for the chain, Instead, the big numbers...
NASDAQ
Best Value Stock to Buy for December 9th
Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:. Sanmina SANM: This San Jose, California-based company which is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
Southwest Airlines reinstates quarterly dividend
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) on Wednesday reinstated its quarterly dividend program more than two years after suspending it in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, as demand for travel shows no signs of easing despite an economic slowdown.
National Beverage Corp. Reports Highest Second Quarter Sales
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) today announced results for its second quarter ended October 29, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005901/en/ New Rip It Energy Fuel Flavors (Graphic: Business Wire)
NASDAQ
Triton International Named Top 25 Dividend Stock With 4.24% Yield (TRTN)
Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN) has been named as a Top 25 dividend stock, according the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among the coverage universe, TRTN shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. For example, the recent TRTN share price of $66.05 represents a price-to-book ratio of 1.5 and an annual dividend yield of 4.24% — by comparison, the average company in Dividend Channel's coverage universe yields 4.2% and trades at a price-to-book ratio of 2.5. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Triton International Ltd, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
Top Wall Street Strategist Says Job Collapse Could Crush Market in 2023: 7 Safe Dividend Proxy Stocks to Buy Now
One of the most respected strategists on Wall Street sees the potential for a collapsing labor market in 2023. These seven top bond market proxy stocks look like solid and safe defensive ideas in case the stock market takes a beating next year.
NASDAQ
Saga Rejects Unsolicited $30 - $33 a Share Buyout Offer
Saga Communications (US:SGA) on Wednesday said it rejected a confidential, unsolicited and nonbinding offer to acquire the company via either a cash and stock merger or for $30 to $33 a share in cash. Under the merger scenario, Saga shareholders would receive $12.47 a share and stock, giving them 81.3%...
via.news
Mitek Systems And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Mitek Systems (MITK), Champions Oncology (CSBR), Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
NASDAQ
ADC Dividend Yield Pushes Above 4%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $2.88), with the stock changing hands as low as $71.78 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 4% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
crowdfundinsider.com
Bondora Reports Slower Investment and Origination Stats for November 2022
As the colder weather settled in, Bondora platform originations and investment figures are also “cooling.”. With “a 6.4% decline in loan originations, as well as a 5.8% decline in investments.” Spain, however, continues “to increase its origination standing.” There was also “a substantial increase in new investors joining Bondora.” Their amount of cash recovered “increased to just below €1M”
NASDAQ
American Tower (AMT) Rewards Investors With 6.1% Dividend Hike
American Tower Corporation AMT rewarded its investors with a 6.1% sequential hike in the quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock, increasing it to $1.56 per share from the $1.47 paid out earlier. The raised dividend is scheduled to be paid out on Feb 2 to shareholders of record as of Dec 28, 2022.
