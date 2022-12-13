Read full article on original website
stlouiscnr.com
KMOV Channel 4’s New Headquarters Now Under Construction by Keystone Construction Company
Design-build contractor Keystone Construction Company has begun work on the new 45,000-square-foot headquarters and state-of-the-art production studio for KMOV Channel 4 in Maryland Heights, Missouri. KMOV has broadcast from Gateway Tower at One Memorial Drive in downtown overlooking the Gateway Arch for more than 50 years and is expected to move into their new facility in May 2023.
Contested Spire natural gas pipeline granted permanent certificate
ST. LOUIS — Federal officials on Thursday granted Spire Inc. a permanent certificate to operate a natural gas pipeline in Missouri and Illinois, angering the environmental group that had sued over the project. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission first granted approval for the Spire STL Pipeline in 2018 and...
Possible concrete issues in Collinsville, Ill. overpass
Collinsville police are on the scene on Beltline Road. On the right lane of overpass 55 northbound, there looks to be some cracking or a hole in the bridge.
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Council approves $394,000 tax levy, authorize pay increase for police chief
Members of the Gillespie City Council on Monday night approved a $394,102 tax levy for 2022 property taxes collectible in 2023 and, with one dissenting vote, authorized a substantial pay increase for Gillespie Police Chief Jared DePoppe. The council also approved a $250 resolution for the 2023 motor fuel tax street maintenance program, agreed to particpate in the state’s Illinois Funds investment program, hired a full-time police dispatcher and accepted a bid to exterminate termites at the city’s water treatment plant.
New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
Permanent closure on westbound 1-270 exit
If the weather is good, the exit ramp for westbound I-270 at West Florissant will close for good this morning.
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
St. Louis, Mo. - As the job market in the St. Louis region continues to recover following the pandemic, many companies are not only hiring, but they are paying quite well. Just like in many parts of the country, employers are struggling to find enough workers, so they have to boost pay.
Flooded concourse causes delays at St. Louis Lambert Airport
Clean up is underway at Lambert St. Louis International Airport after a water pipe burst early this morning leading to some flooding in parts of Concourse C in Terminal 1.
Belleville couple gets result after sinkholes in yard; caused by rusty city pipes
An elderly couple from Belleville, Illinois, finally got results after dealing with sinkholes in their backyard.
Illinois Business Journal
IMPACT Strategies begins construction of urgent care addition in East St. Louis
IMPACT Strategies began construction last week on a 5,000-square-foot urgent care addition to an existing SIHF Healthcare health center at 2001 State Street, East St. Louis. The addition will include four exam rooms and one procedure room plus lab and radiology services. This will be a $2.8 million investment, partially funded by the State of Illinois.
St. Louis aldermen pass guaranteed $500 monthly income to 440 parents
(The Center Square) – Approximately 440 parents will receive $500 per month for 18 months if St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signs a bill creating guaranteed basic income, part of a $52 million federal pandemic funds allocation. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted 21-1, with one present and...
St. Louis May Get 8 Inches Of Snow
Or maybe nothing. You know, usual Missouri weather things
starvedrock.media
Former Metro East power broker Tom Lakin dies at 82
MADISON COUNTY — Tom Lakin, a once-prominent Metro East trial lawyer and Democratic Party power broker later sentenced to prison on federal drug charges, died Monday at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. He was 82. Lakin, who headed the influential Lakin Law Firm in Wood River, established himself by the 1990s as...
edglentoday.com
Wall to Wall Home & Commercial Furnishing Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville
Edwardsville's newest furniture and home furnishing store, Wall to Home & Commercial Furnishing, opened its doors to the Edwardsville Community.
stlpublicradio.org
Group pushing secession from Illinois says Madison County is a key target
Lori Fuller started to consider the idea of seceding from Illinois when state legislators doubled the gas tax in 2019. “A lot of people started getting really angry,” said Fuller, a retired high school English teacher. Fuller, who lives in Highland on the eastern edge of Madison County, is...
edglentoday.com
Letter to the Editor: An Opinion About Edwardsville School District's Consideration Of Closing Midway Elementary
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 is considering closing Midway Elementary and sending all northern K-2 students, who come from an area larger than 50 square miles to Hamel. Through the D7 engagement process, it has become clear that D7 gathered little background on the condition of the Midway aside...
advantagenews.com
Gold coin dropped in Salvation Army Red Kettle
The local Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is on target to reach its goal of $217,500. About $61,000 is already accounted for. They received a gold coin over the weekend at the Schnucks Store in Wood River. Alton Salvation Army Captain Sean Grey tells The Big Z bell ringers are...
stlpublicradio.org
VA urges veterans potentially exposed to hazardous toxins to apply for PACT Act benefits
Many St. Louis area veterans may qualify for toxic exposure-related health care and benefits under the PACT Act. The new law, which Congress passed this summer, expands benefits and health care for veterans who have been exposed to hazardous toxins like radiation, smoke, toxic air, Agent Orange and burn pits. The VA St. Louis Health Care System is hosting an event to encourage veterans to apply for those benefits.
Residents react to new St. Louis police chief
Some St. Louis residents are surprised their new police chief will come from outside the ranks of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
wgel.com
Godfrey Woman Found Deceased In Vehicle In Bond County
A female from Godfrey was found deceased last Tuesday, December 6, at Noffsinger Cemetery, between Mulberry Grove and Keyesport. Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh identified the woman as Stephanie L. Trail, age 49 of Godfrey. He said after an investigation, the incident has been deemed to be an apparent suicide due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
