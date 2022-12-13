ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

stlouiscnr.com

KMOV Channel 4’s New Headquarters Now Under Construction by Keystone Construction Company

Design-build contractor Keystone Construction Company has begun work on the new 45,000-square-foot headquarters and state-of-the-art production studio for KMOV Channel 4 in Maryland Heights, Missouri. KMOV has broadcast from Gateway Tower at One Memorial Drive in downtown overlooking the Gateway Arch for more than 50 years and is expected to move into their new facility in May 2023.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
thebengilpost.com

Gillespie Council approves $394,000 tax levy, authorize pay increase for police chief

Members of the Gillespie City Council on Monday night approved a $394,102 tax levy for 2022 property taxes collectible in 2023 and, with one dissenting vote, authorized a substantial pay increase for Gillespie Police Chief Jared DePoppe. The council also approved a $250 resolution for the 2023 motor fuel tax street maintenance program, agreed to particpate in the state’s Illinois Funds investment program, hired a full-time police dispatcher and accepted a bid to exterminate termites at the city’s water treatment plant.
GILLESPIE, IL
FOX 2

New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Evan Crosby

10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

St. Louis, Mo. - As the job market in the St. Louis region continues to recover following the pandemic, many companies are not only hiring, but they are paying quite well. Just like in many parts of the country, employers are struggling to find enough workers, so they have to boost pay.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

IMPACT Strategies begins construction of urgent care addition in East St. Louis

IMPACT Strategies began construction last week on a 5,000-square-foot urgent care addition to an existing SIHF Healthcare health center at 2001 State Street, East St. Louis. The addition will include four exam rooms and one procedure room plus lab and radiology services. This will be a $2.8 million investment, partially funded by the State of Illinois.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
starvedrock.media

Former Metro East power broker Tom Lakin dies at 82

MADISON COUNTY — Tom Lakin, a once-prominent Metro East trial lawyer and Democratic Party power broker later sentenced to prison on federal drug charges, died Monday at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. He was 82. Lakin, who headed the influential Lakin Law Firm in Wood River, established himself by the 1990s as...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Gold coin dropped in Salvation Army Red Kettle

The local Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is on target to reach its goal of $217,500. About $61,000 is already accounted for. They received a gold coin over the weekend at the Schnucks Store in Wood River. Alton Salvation Army Captain Sean Grey tells The Big Z bell ringers are...
ALTON, IL
stlpublicradio.org

VA urges veterans potentially exposed to hazardous toxins to apply for PACT Act benefits

Many St. Louis area veterans may qualify for toxic exposure-related health care and benefits under the PACT Act. The new law, which Congress passed this summer, expands benefits and health care for veterans who have been exposed to hazardous toxins like radiation, smoke, toxic air, Agent Orange and burn pits. The VA St. Louis Health Care System is hosting an event to encourage veterans to apply for those benefits.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wgel.com

Godfrey Woman Found Deceased In Vehicle In Bond County

A female from Godfrey was found deceased last Tuesday, December 6, at Noffsinger Cemetery, between Mulberry Grove and Keyesport. Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh identified the woman as Stephanie L. Trail, age 49 of Godfrey. He said after an investigation, the incident has been deemed to be an apparent suicide due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
BOND COUNTY, IL

