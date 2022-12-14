A school district that gave preschoolers a book on cross-dressing has changed its procedures for giving out books after news of the incident surfaced last week. As first reported exclusively by The Lion and The Heartlander news sites, a 4-year-old preschooler in the Turner School District in Kansas City, Kansas, took home the book Jacob’s New Dress. It’s a picture book in which a little boy wears girls’ clothes and even competes with his friend Emily to be a princess.

