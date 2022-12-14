Read full article on original website
State lawmakers react to new 4-day week at Independence Public Schools
That change takes effect next school year and it has politicians on both sides concerned.
KCTV 5
KC mayor slams Independence 4-day school week as ‘gimmick,’ says it will hurt parents and kids
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence School Board voted 6-1 Tuesday night to move the district to a four-day school week. But as the sun rose Wednesday morning, Kansas City’s mayor had some choice words for the school district to the east. “Thank you, (Board Member) Anthony Mondaine,...
arizonasuntimes.com
Cross-Dressing Book for Pre-K Students Crossed the Line in Kansas
A school district that gave preschoolers a book on cross-dressing has changed its procedures for giving out books after news of the incident surfaced last week. As first reported exclusively by The Lion and The Heartlander news sites, a 4-year-old preschooler in the Turner School District in Kansas City, Kansas, took home the book Jacob’s New Dress. It’s a picture book in which a little boy wears girls’ clothes and even competes with his friend Emily to be a princess.
KCTV 5
Jackson County authorities gather in Blue Springs after 30 opioid overdoses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs community is meeting Thursday night to have an open discussion to share ideas about how to stop fentanyl and opioid abuse among young people in Jackson County. The Blue Springs Police Department, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District and other community agencies...
Kansas City-area mom says son almost died after peer pressured into taking ‘happy pill’
A Kansas City-area mother said a TikTok trend and peer pressure convinced her son to take "happy pills," nearly killing him.
kcur.org
Jackson County Republican wants to change Missouri Constitution to recognize same-sex marriages
With the right to same-sex marriage now protected by federal statute, a Jackson County Republican lawmaker believes it is time for Missouri to retire a portion of the state constitution that says the only valid marriages are “between a man and a woman.”. Rep. Chris Sander, R-Lone Jack, for...
One Missouri City Named Among 'Hardest Working Cities' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the hardest working cites across the country.
KCTV 5
Kansas City ordinance outlines proposed slave reparations for Black residents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A year and a half after Mayor Quinton Lucas pledged to establish a pilot program for reparations for Black Kansas City residents, a recently-filed ordinance outlines how the proposal would move forward. Ordinance # 220966, sponsored by Councilmember Melissa Robinson, states it is “expressing apologies...
bluevalleypost.com
This open field in south Overland Park could soon see new homes
Plans are moving forward once again for a new single-family subdivision in the far southern reaches of Overland Park. Catch up quick: For a second time, the Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday voted to approve a rezoning request for the subdivision on 34 acres of open land at the northwest corner of 191st Street and Antioch Road.
KMBC.com
KC mom turns recipe need into booming 'schrooming' business
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local stay-at-home mom became a successful entrepreneur all because she couldn’t find a specific ingredient for cooking. So, she decided to grow her own. Now she can’t keep up with demand. What looks like a normal warehouse in North Kansas City now...
Cyclist says crash, injuries at notorious Northland intersection ended Army career
A U.S. Army colonel, out for a bike ride, was slammed by a turning vehicle which caused injuries forcing an end to his military career.
Child hit while exiting bus Thursday afternoon near Excelsior Springs
A hit-and-run driver hit a child Thursday afternoon as the child got off a school bus near Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
missouribusinessalert.com
Royals declare 'our conclusion is clear' on downtown ballpark
The Royals believe a new downtown ballpark is best move for the future of the team, telling 350 people at a public event Tuesday that it would cost less than rebuilding Kauffman Stadium and bring much more economic benefit to the community. “For the Royals, our conclusion is clear,” said...
Ray County sheriff suspects ‘big cat’ in recent cattle attack
The Ray County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about two recent attacks on cattle. In one he suspects, in his words, a big cat.
bluevalleypost.com
McLain’s wants to open new bakery in south Overland Park
McLain’s, a Kansas City bakery fixture since 1945, is looking to open a new south Overland Park location. Catch up quick: The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved final development plans for a new McLain’s Market at 15102 Travis St., in the former Jersey Boyz Subs and Deli near 151st and Metcalf.
kcur.org
A Kansas City family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing. It became an American obsession
For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Before the supermarket aisles, before the ad campaigns, and before the iconic curvy bottle, there was just the Wishbone restaurant in Kansas City. A classy establishment located at 4455 Main Street, the Wishbone served...
Driver arrested after student injured in Clay County hit-and-run
The Clay County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested a driver who struck a child who was getting off a school bus Thursday.
Second phase of construction work on I-435 in KCMO starts Tuesday
Beginning on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., crews will shift into the second phase of the bridge expansion joint replacements on westbound I-435 between Three Trails Crossing and 103rd Street in KCMO.
northwestmoinfo.com
Sheriff Fish Provides Update on Clinton County Law Enforcement Tax
PLATTSBURG, MO – Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish issued an update on the law enforcement tax which was implemented on April 1st of this year. Sheriff Fish says the starting wage for Deputies is now $43,200 compared to $25,000 five years ago. Communications Officers wages have gone up from $22,100 to $39,500 and Detention Officers now make $37,500 compared to $26,300 five years ago. Fish says Clinton County Sheriff’s Office wages are competitive with neighboring agencies, allowing them to attract high-quality candidates and improve employee retention rates.
Leawood police investigate armed robbery at Town Center
Leawood police investigate the report of an armed robbery at Town Center where the thief stole a woman's purse at gunpoint.
