Independence, MO

arizonasuntimes.com

Cross-Dressing Book for Pre-K Students Crossed the Line in Kansas

A school district that gave preschoolers a book on cross-dressing has changed its procedures for giving out books after news of the incident surfaced last week. As first reported exclusively by The Lion and The Heartlander news sites, a 4-year-old preschooler in the Turner School District in Kansas City, Kansas, took home the book Jacob’s New Dress. It’s a picture book in which a little boy wears girls’ clothes and even competes with his friend Emily to be a princess.
KANSAS CITY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

This open field in south Overland Park could soon see new homes

Plans are moving forward once again for a new single-family subdivision in the far southern reaches of Overland Park. Catch up quick: For a second time, the Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday voted to approve a rezoning request for the subdivision on 34 acres of open land at the northwest corner of 191st Street and Antioch Road.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

KC mom turns recipe need into booming 'schrooming' business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local stay-at-home mom became a successful entrepreneur all because she couldn’t find a specific ingredient for cooking. So, she decided to grow her own. Now she can’t keep up with demand. What looks like a normal warehouse in North Kansas City now...
KANSAS CITY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Royals declare 'our conclusion is clear' on downtown ballpark

The Royals believe a new downtown ballpark is best move for the future of the team, telling 350 people at a public event Tuesday that it would cost less than rebuilding Kauffman Stadium and bring much more economic benefit to the community. “For the Royals, our conclusion is clear,” said...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

McLain’s wants to open new bakery in south Overland Park

McLain’s, a Kansas City bakery fixture since 1945, is looking to open a new south Overland Park location. Catch up quick: The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved final development plans for a new McLain’s Market at 15102 Travis St., in the former Jersey Boyz Subs and Deli near 151st and Metcalf.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Sheriff Fish Provides Update on Clinton County Law Enforcement Tax

PLATTSBURG, MO – Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish issued an update on the law enforcement tax which was implemented on April 1st of this year. Sheriff Fish says the starting wage for Deputies is now $43,200 compared to $25,000 five years ago. Communications Officers wages have gone up from $22,100 to $39,500 and Detention Officers now make $37,500 compared to $26,300 five years ago. Fish says Clinton County Sheriff’s Office wages are competitive with neighboring agencies, allowing them to attract high-quality candidates and improve employee retention rates.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO

