NEWSBTC
Why Bitcoin Could Return to $17,000 In the Short Term
The price of Bitcoin continues to grind slowly to the downside while other major digital assets follow. The market is moving in tandem with the legacy financial sector, pricing in a higher terminal rate for 2023. As of this writing, Bitcoin trades at $16,600 with sideways movement in the last...
NEWSBTC
Grayscale Says It May Return 20% Of Investor Capital, Bitcoin Refuses To Budge
Besides the macroeconomic headwinds, when it comes to crypto, there are two main concerns at the moment: Binance and DCG. The situation surrounding Genesis Trading, Digital Currency Group (DCG) and Grayscale, which is still unresolved after a month, is depressing the market sentiment around Bitcoin. As reported by the Wall...
NEWSBTC
Can Ethereum Prevent More Losses As Altcoin King ETH Slips 7% In Last 7 Days?
Further pain was inflicted on the markets as major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum slipped on macroeconomic pressures and other factors. As of time of writing, the top altcoin Ether has lost nearly 7% in the weekly timeframe. This is reflected in the other altcoins as most, if not all, move...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Backpedals To $16,000 Level As Crypto Market Sheds $50 Billion
In the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has slid beneath the important support level of $17,000 as weekly bears have taken the driver’s seat. The most popular cryptocurrency is presently selling at $16,723, a decrease of 2.5% over the past week. There has been significant selling pressure on the cryptocurrency...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Prints Bearish Technical Pattern, Why It Could Continue Lower
Bitcoin price declined heavily and traded below $17,000. BTC is consolidating losses and remains at a risk of more losses below the $16,500 support. Bitcoin started a fresh decline below the $17,200 and $17,000 support levels. The price is trading below $17,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
Goldman Sachs, FTX Crisis and The Case for Gold NFTs
The Goldman Sachs group is set to invest a large sum of money into cryptocurrency companies. After the recent FTX exchange collapse, which took a toll on many crypto companies’ valuations and investor interest, Goldman Sachs plans to invest millions of dollars into these businesses. Goldman Sachs, FTX and...
NEWSBTC
Crypto Score Card: Snowfall Protocol (SNW) leading with 600% gains; Binance (BNB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) prices fall
For a long while, Binance (BNB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have shown no significant growth in price. This has made investors seek better cryptos for investment. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is their best bet right now. The token has shown an impressive rise since its presale. The innovative cross-chain solutions by Snowfall Protocol (SNW) have helped it gain a 300% price raise. Let’s learn more about these three tokens in this article.
NEWSBTC
Stablecoins Flow Into Spot Exchanges, Fuel For Christmas Bitcoin Rally?
On-chain data shows the number of stablecoin transactions going into spot exchanges have risen recently, something that could help fuel a Christmas Bitcoin rally. Stablecoin Deposits To Spot Exchanges Have Shown Increasing Demand Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there has been an increasing demand...
NEWSBTC
After Its Booming Presale, Will Big Eyes Coin Retain Its Popularity Against Ripple And Aave?
The crypto world is full of buyers and traders who love exploring advanced projects. The meme coins have played a significant role in the crypto market with their visionary functions. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of those meme coins that have gained the attention of buyers before even release.
NEWSBTC
What Happens If Crypto Exchange Binance Bust Like FTX and Terra?
Binance bust will create huge impact on the entire crypto market including bitcoin. ETHW, USDC, XDC, XCN, CSPR, BSV relatively remain unaffected even after Binance bust. In the crypto market, a lot can change within a day. In May, the cryptocurrencies TerraUSD (UST) and Terra (LUNA) crashed after Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com, engaged in market manipulation.
NEWSBTC
CoinEx Launches Proof of Reserve to Ensure Asset Security and Build a Crypto Trust System
Since 2022 kicked off, the crypto industry has witnessed a series of incidents involving security breaches. Three Arrows Capital was accused of misappropriating client funds and faced a liquidity crisis; FTX also suffered a run that led to a liquidity crunch because it misused users’ assets. To date, many individual and institutional investors still cannot get their money back from Three Arrows Capital and FTX. Crypto technology was showered with praise when it was invented, and people used to say that it was the trust machine that would enable full information transparency. However, after more than a decade since the birth of Bitcoin, today’s crypto industry is accused of frequent frauds and a lack of transparency.
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Price Bleeds, Why The Bulls Could Stay On Sidelines
Litecoin price started a fresh decline from the $80 resistance against the US Dollar. LTC is struggling and remains at a risk of more losses towards the $55 support. Litecoin started a fresh decline from the $85 resistance against the US Dollar. The price is now trading below $70 and...
NEWSBTC
The Three Cryptocurrencies Using Uncommon Patterns To Succeed Are Solana, IOTA, and Dogeliens
With the high rate of competition out there, both new and existing cryptocurrencies have to offer something unique to survive. Dogeliens (DOGET) is one of the three cryptos below that proves this fact. Stay tuned!. Solana Is A Publicly Successful Crypto. Solana (SOL) has been steadfast in growth because it...
NEWSBTC
Why should Toon Finance (TFT) Big Eyes (BIG) Dogecoin (DOGE) be on your list for 2023?
Are you looking to decentralize your financial life in 2023 and capitalize on the opportunities that defi has to offer? Toon Finance has all the answers!. Toon Finance is a crypto project that warrants close attention for investors this 2023. Toon Finance brings a unique combination of features to the blockchain world, including its NFTs, DeFi capabilities, and trading features.
NEWSBTC
Avalanche (AVAX), Tron (TRX) Community Are Buying Up Orbeon Protocol’s Presale
Avalanche and Tron are two huge cryptocurrencies that have revolutionised the market, both supporting their own communities on their respective blockchains.. Investors looking for the next big project have shifted their attention towards Orbeon Protocol’s ORBN which is now in stage 3 of the presale, having already risen 655% from stage 1 after a surge in demand from savvy investors.
NEWSBTC
One Green Crypto Presale That’s Ended And One That Promises More: IMPT Token And Big Eyes Coin
In this age of cutting-edge technologies, the competition is so fierce that it’s practically impossible to survive with merely an average delivery. The stakeholders demand more, and every day, new cryptocurrencies are registered, saturating the space more than ever. This creates an ever-widening gap that better is filled with purpose-driven projects.
NEWSBTC
Benefits Of The Next Big Coin In Crypto Toon Finance (TFT) DEX new Pancakeswap (CAKE)
Everyone Is Talking About Toon Finance Because Of Benefits the project offers. The cryptocurrency market has a wide variety of coins for sale. Despite this, Toon Finance is the most popular internet trend now dominating the industry. It swept into the cryptocurrency market like a tidal wave and is quickly replacing a large number of currently used cryptocurrencies. If you want to learn more about Toon Finance and its benefits, you’ve come to the right spot.
NEWSBTC
SmarterWorx Reshapes Art Investments with Fractionalized NFT Platform, Invest Alongside ApeCoin and Shiba Inu
With the recent rise of blockchain technology and the growing popularity of NFTs, many new opportunities have opened up for investors. SmarterWorx, ApeCoin, and Shiba Inu are crypto gems you can use to diversify your portfolio. One that stands out is SmarterWorx. This platform has created an amazing platform for buying and selling NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) backed by real-world assets.
NEWSBTC
Earn 175% APR Through ApeCoin (APE) Staking on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec 14, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has recently launched ApeCoin (APE) staking in its “Earn” – “Flexible” section, users will be able to earn APE token with an annual return of 175% (floating adjustment), and withdraw anytime without locking.
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Continues To Slide, Now Below Shiba Inu In Market Cap
Litecoin has been having a hard time recently, and it would appear that its struggles haven’t stopped yet as the coin has now dropped below Shiba Inu in terms of market cap. Litecoin Has Taken A 15% Beating During The Past Week. While the last week has been red...
