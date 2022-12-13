ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEWSBTC

Why Bitcoin Could Return to $17,000 In the Short Term

The price of Bitcoin continues to grind slowly to the downside while other major digital assets follow. The market is moving in tandem with the legacy financial sector, pricing in a higher terminal rate for 2023. As of this writing, Bitcoin trades at $16,600 with sideways movement in the last...
NEWSBTC

Grayscale Says It May Return 20% Of Investor Capital, Bitcoin Refuses To Budge

Besides the macroeconomic headwinds, when it comes to crypto, there are two main concerns at the moment: Binance and DCG. The situation surrounding Genesis Trading, Digital Currency Group (DCG) and Grayscale, which is still unresolved after a month, is depressing the market sentiment around Bitcoin. As reported by the Wall...
NEWSBTC

Can Ethereum Prevent More Losses As Altcoin King ETH Slips 7% In Last 7 Days?

Further pain was inflicted on the markets as major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum slipped on macroeconomic pressures and other factors. As of time of writing, the top altcoin Ether has lost nearly 7% in the weekly timeframe. This is reflected in the other altcoins as most, if not all, move...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Backpedals To $16,000 Level As Crypto Market Sheds $50 Billion

In the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has slid beneath the important support level of $17,000 as weekly bears have taken the driver’s seat. The most popular cryptocurrency is presently selling at $16,723, a decrease of 2.5% over the past week. There has been significant selling pressure on the cryptocurrency...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Prints Bearish Technical Pattern, Why It Could Continue Lower

Bitcoin price declined heavily and traded below $17,000. BTC is consolidating losses and remains at a risk of more losses below the $16,500 support. Bitcoin started a fresh decline below the $17,200 and $17,000 support levels. The price is trading below $17,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC

Goldman Sachs, FTX Crisis and The Case for Gold NFTs

The Goldman Sachs group is set to invest a large sum of money into cryptocurrency companies. After the recent FTX exchange collapse, which took a toll on many crypto companies’ valuations and investor interest, Goldman Sachs plans to invest millions of dollars into these businesses. Goldman Sachs, FTX and...
NEWSBTC

Crypto Score Card: Snowfall Protocol (SNW) leading with 600% gains; Binance (BNB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) prices fall

For a long while, Binance (BNB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have shown no significant growth in price. This has made investors seek better cryptos for investment. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is their best bet right now. The token has shown an impressive rise since its presale. The innovative cross-chain solutions by Snowfall Protocol (SNW) have helped it gain a 300% price raise. Let’s learn more about these three tokens in this article.
NEWSBTC

Stablecoins Flow Into Spot Exchanges, Fuel For Christmas Bitcoin Rally?

On-chain data shows the number of stablecoin transactions going into spot exchanges have risen recently, something that could help fuel a Christmas Bitcoin rally. Stablecoin Deposits To Spot Exchanges Have Shown Increasing Demand Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there has been an increasing demand...
NEWSBTC

What Happens If Crypto Exchange Binance Bust Like FTX and Terra?

Binance bust will create huge impact on the entire crypto market including bitcoin. ETHW, USDC, XDC, XCN, CSPR, BSV relatively remain unaffected even after Binance bust. In the crypto market, a lot can change within a day. In May, the cryptocurrencies TerraUSD (UST) and Terra (LUNA) crashed after Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com, engaged in market manipulation.
NEWSBTC

CoinEx Launches Proof of Reserve to Ensure Asset Security and Build a Crypto Trust System

Since 2022 kicked off, the crypto industry has witnessed a series of incidents involving security breaches. Three Arrows Capital was accused of misappropriating client funds and faced a liquidity crisis; FTX also suffered a run that led to a liquidity crunch because it misused users’ assets. To date, many individual and institutional investors still cannot get their money back from Three Arrows Capital and FTX. Crypto technology was showered with praise when it was invented, and people used to say that it was the trust machine that would enable full information transparency. However, after more than a decade since the birth of Bitcoin, today’s crypto industry is accused of frequent frauds and a lack of transparency.
NEWSBTC

Litecoin Price Bleeds, Why The Bulls Could Stay On Sidelines

Litecoin price started a fresh decline from the $80 resistance against the US Dollar. LTC is struggling and remains at a risk of more losses towards the $55 support. Litecoin started a fresh decline from the $85 resistance against the US Dollar. The price is now trading below $70 and...
NEWSBTC

Why should Toon Finance (TFT) Big Eyes (BIG) Dogecoin (DOGE) be on your list for 2023?

Are you looking to decentralize your financial life in 2023 and capitalize on the opportunities that defi has to offer? Toon Finance has all the answers!. Toon Finance is a crypto project that warrants close attention for investors this 2023. Toon Finance brings a unique combination of features to the blockchain world, including its NFTs, DeFi capabilities, and trading features.
NEWSBTC

Avalanche (AVAX), Tron (TRX) Community Are Buying Up Orbeon Protocol’s Presale

Avalanche and Tron are two huge cryptocurrencies that have revolutionised the market, both supporting their own communities on their respective blockchains.. Investors looking for the next big project have shifted their attention towards Orbeon Protocol’s ORBN which is now in stage 3 of the presale, having already risen 655% from stage 1 after a surge in demand from savvy investors.
NEWSBTC

One Green Crypto Presale That’s Ended And One That Promises More: IMPT Token And Big Eyes Coin

In this age of cutting-edge technologies, the competition is so fierce that it’s practically impossible to survive with merely an average delivery. The stakeholders demand more, and every day, new cryptocurrencies are registered, saturating the space more than ever. This creates an ever-widening gap that better is filled with purpose-driven projects.
NEWSBTC

Benefits Of The Next Big Coin In Crypto Toon Finance (TFT) DEX new Pancakeswap (CAKE)

Everyone Is Talking About Toon Finance Because Of Benefits the project offers. The cryptocurrency market has a wide variety of coins for sale. Despite this, Toon Finance is the most popular internet trend now dominating the industry. It swept into the cryptocurrency market like a tidal wave and is quickly replacing a large number of currently used cryptocurrencies. If you want to learn more about Toon Finance and its benefits, you’ve come to the right spot.
NEWSBTC

SmarterWorx Reshapes Art Investments with Fractionalized NFT Platform, Invest Alongside ApeCoin and Shiba Inu

With the recent rise of blockchain technology and the growing popularity of NFTs, many new opportunities have opened up for investors. SmarterWorx, ApeCoin, and Shiba Inu are crypto gems you can use to diversify your portfolio. One that stands out is SmarterWorx. This platform has created an amazing platform for buying and selling NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) backed by real-world assets.
NEWSBTC

Earn 175% APR Through ApeCoin (APE) Staking on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec 14, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has recently launched ApeCoin (APE) staking in its “Earn” – “Flexible” section, users will be able to earn APE token with an annual return of 175% (floating adjustment), and withdraw anytime without locking.
NEWSBTC

Litecoin Continues To Slide, Now Below Shiba Inu In Market Cap

Litecoin has been having a hard time recently, and it would appear that its struggles haven’t stopped yet as the coin has now dropped below Shiba Inu in terms of market cap. Litecoin Has Taken A 15% Beating During The Past Week. While the last week has been red...

