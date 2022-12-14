Read full article on original website
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
thelakemurraynews.net
The South Carolina Philharmonic presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert Sunday, February 19, 2023
New concert program creates accessible event for persons with sensory sensitivities and their families. The South Carolina Philharmonic presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM at the Koger Center for the Arts. This concert event is designed especially for persons with sensory sensitivities and their families. As a component of the SCP’s educational and outreach programs, this inclusive concert gives audience members the ability to fully experience orchestral music without any of the constraints of a standard performance. During this 60-minute program, audience members are free to move about, dance, speak, sing, vocalize or move between the auditorium and the lobby if desired. The SC Philharmonic is also dedicated to accessible ticketing for this event, with prices ranging from $10-$20. Half-price student tickets are available in all sections. Tickets may be purchased at scphilharmonic.com or by calling the Koger Center Box Office at 803.251.2222.
manninglive.com
CCGOP Christmas Party - Dec. 15
Clarendon County GOP will hold their Christmas Party Meeting tonight, Dec. 15, at the Cornerstone Fellowship FWB Church, 2116 Greeleyville Hwy, Manning. Doors open at 6pm, Supper at 6:30, Meeting begins at 7pm.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia Food and Wine Festival Announces 2023 Dates and Limited Pre-Sale Tickets
Columbia Food and Wine Festival, presented by Certified South Carolina, is pleased to announce its 2023 festival dates. The weekend-long celebration of Columbia’s hospitality scene will take place Wed., April 19 – Sun., April 23, with eight events across the five-day span in two counties. Now in its sixth year, the festival features the region’s finest plates and pours from nearly 100 local restaurants, breweries and more. For one week only, Dec. 19 – 23, pre-sale tickets to the festival’s Grand Tasting are available online at columbiafoodandwinefestival.com.
Historic Black church building in Columbia to get new life
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A historic Black church building in downtown Columbia got the green light on Thursday for a three story addition and a new courtyard in an effort to transform the building into a cultural arts center. Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission on Thursday approved plans to transform the...
A canopy of lights on Main Street in Columbia, SC
The Main Street District installed 28,000 canopy lights to brighten up downtown Columbia.
Twitch's impact on dancers here in the Midlands
IRMO, S.C. — Stephen Boss's death is hitting home for some here in the Midlands. The dancer and DJ, known as tWitch touched hundreds from the Irmo dance community by his kind spirit. "It's very rare in this industry to have somebody that everybody loved and that was tWitch,"...
WIS-TV
Awareness: Orangeburg band to host their annual Christmas Eve Gala, Local painter lands national deal with hotel chain
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Awareness is a local program that focuses on issues facing South Carolina and its communities. This week on Awareness the lineup is a special one because it includes host Billie Jean Shaw’s dad, his band mates, “The Exotics,” and one of the most talented artists in the world- Ija Charles! The Exotics are hosting their twenty-third annual Christmas Eve scholarship gala in Orangeburg. Ija Charles has a new partnership with Cambria Hotels across the state, which was highlighted by Forbes!
columbiabusinessreport.com
New Freddy's Frozen Custard location coming to West Columbia
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a Kansas-based chain founded in 2002, will soon be opening a new location in West Columbia. Mary Winter Teaster, senior brokerage assistant with Colliers South Carolina, recently represented 316 Restaurant Group/Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in the purchase of a building site located at 1309 Charleston Highway in West Columbia.
WIS-TV
Columbia law firm having free bike helmet giveaway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Parents, if you’re giving your child a new bike, scooter, or a pair of rollerblades this Christmas, a Columbia law firm wants to emphasize the importance of your child wearing a properly-fitting helmet. And the law firm is going to help add some holiday cheer...
thenewirmonews.com
Green Eyed Lady takes first place
Studio 3P, LLC is pleased to announce that their lead photographer Kimberly Case’s portrait “Green Eyed Lady” brought home the Blue Ribbon for Photography in the 5th Annual Crooked Creek Art League’s Still Hopes 2022 Exhibition. Case’s portrait photograph depicts a young lady returning the viewer’s gaze with clarity and purpose.
WIS-TV
Midlands mother funds billboards remembering lives lost to gun violence, encouraging safe firearm storage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A mother who lost her son to gun violence has put up billboards across the Midlands, remembering lives cut short and encouraging safe storage of firearms. The woman, who paid for the campaign anonymously using her son’s life insurance money, made the donation in partnership with...
WIS-TV
Local networking group surprises restaurant servers with thousand dollar tips
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A busy restaurant, a hard-working server, and a group of generous professionals: add it all up, and it was the perfect recipe for some holiday cheer at Cafe Strudel in Lexington. On any normal day, the popular diner is packed with hungry customers. In the midst...
coladaily.com
Sistercare recognizes Minister Sarah Jackson for 30 years of volunteer service
Minister Sarah Jackson is a volunteer ambassador for Sistercare and has dedicated 30 years of service to the organization. Jackson experienced many hardships before moving to Columbia to volunteer with Sistercare. Jackson is a native of South Carolina and the oldest of 10 children by the late Moses and Mary...
WIS-TV
Racist vandalism spray painted in high school restroom
Racist vandalism spray painted in high school restroom
Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia REALTOR® Morris Lyles named South Carolina REALTOR® of the Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina REALTOR® (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor® with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 REALTOR® of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia.
abccolumbia.com
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is opening in Lexington!
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is opening it’s fourth area location in Lexington!. The 2,400 square-foot restaurant is set to open Dec. 14 at 111 Swartz Road, joining three other area locations in West Columbia, Columbia and Irmo. The fast-casual restaurant seats 38 guests,...
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
WIS-TV
Fort Jackson issues noise advisory for holiday howitzer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you hear loud booms, Dec. 13, Fort Jackson is advising the public to not be alarmed. Organizers said Tuesday will see the fort play host to a holiday run at around 6 a.m. To celebrate the end of the race a howitzer will be fired at around 6:40 a.m.
First-time Shop with a Cop takes place in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — Twenty Students at the Continuous Learning Center in Camden were given $50 and a cop to shop with before the holidays. It's called 'Shop with a Cop' and its a way to help out deserving families and get children comfortable with law enforcement. "The holiday season...
