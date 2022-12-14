New concert program creates accessible event for persons with sensory sensitivities and their families. The South Carolina Philharmonic presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM at the Koger Center for the Arts. This concert event is designed especially for persons with sensory sensitivities and their families. As a component of the SCP’s educational and outreach programs, this inclusive concert gives audience members the ability to fully experience orchestral music without any of the constraints of a standard performance. During this 60-minute program, audience members are free to move about, dance, speak, sing, vocalize or move between the auditorium and the lobby if desired. The SC Philharmonic is also dedicated to accessible ticketing for this event, with prices ranging from $10-$20. Half-price student tickets are available in all sections. Tickets may be purchased at scphilharmonic.com or by calling the Koger Center Box Office at 803.251.2222.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO