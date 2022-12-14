Read full article on original website
KUTV
Governor's office looks to help as Utah tech industry sees more layoffs
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah’s tech industry sees a wave of layoffs just before the holidays, the governor says his office is getting involved. At his monthly news conference Thursday, Gov. Spencer Cox said the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity is beginning discussions with tech companies to try to place laid-off workers at other companies who are hiring.
More than 96 percent of Utahns are REAL ID compliant as deadline pushed to 2025
As federal officials pushed the requirement to have a REAL ID back to 2025, most Utahns are ahead of the curve.
kmyu.tv
Utah election audit finds no widespread fraud but says there's room for improvement
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An audit into the security of Utah’s 2022 midterm elections has found “no evidence of systematic problems, widespread errors, or significant fraud." However, the report from the Office of the Legislative Auditor General found, there are “several risk areas that provide opportunities...
kuer.org
‘I just cried’: recent layoffs could signal the Utah tech boom is tapering
When 26-year-old Kyra Stoner showed up for work on Wednesday, Nov. 2, she thought it would be a normal day. Instead, she was blindsided by unexpected news. Stoner worked for nearly three years as a recruiting specialist and eventually a university recruiter at Qualtrics, a software company specializing in customer experience data.
Why Utah is looking to remove as many 4-year degree requirements as possible
Utah is looking at reevaluating bachelor’s degree requirements in its hiring processes while asking private businesses to do the same.
Utah is the worst state for elder care, according to a new study
Utah may be the worst state in the nation when it comes to care and abuse for its 65 or older population, according to a study published by WalletHub on Wednesday.
What auditors found in Utah’s 2022 primary election
The Legislative Auditor General revealed small differences in votes counted and ballots processed in Utah’s 2022 primary election. Auditors found no evidence of systematic problems, widespread errors or significant fraud.
cityweekly.net
Gov. Cox Says Utahns Displaced by I-15 Freeway Expansion Will be "Very Well Compensated"
UNIVERSITY—Utah Gov. Spencer Cox started his monthly PBS Utah press conference on Thursday with a cheerful greeting of "Happy Holidays, Happy Snowydays," and a rundown of the recent string of winter storms along the Wasatch Front. The state's mountain snowpack—which supplies virtually all of Utah's drinking water—is at 150%...
morethanjustparks.com
10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Utah (Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Utah. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
KSLTV
Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson dies
PROVO, Utah — Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson has died at the age of 86. Wilkinson, who served from 1981 through 1989, passed away Saturday. He is survived by his wife, four children and 17 grandchildren. Current Attorney General Sean D. Reyes released a short statement Tuesday, saying:
Utah Drivers Ranked Worst In The Nation
Recently, auto insurance aggregator site QuoteWizard listed Utah as having the worst drivers in the nation. This was based on a set of criteria such as the number of accidents per capita, and not just on personal attacks as many in the beehive state would assume. When I read that...
ksl.com
School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
ksl.com
You and your family are likely eligible for low-cost to free health insurance
This story is sponsored by Association for Utah Community Health. For all its virtues, Utah's had a bit of a shaky past with healthcare coverage. In 2020, Wendy Leonard for Deseret News reported that many Utahns find healthcare difficult to afford. In the study, Utah ranked 35th out of 42 states surveyed by Altarum Healthcare Value Hub.
KSLTV
SLC man designs Pride version of Utah state flag that people can purchase
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City man has created a different version of the newly re-designed Utah state flag by meshing it with the Progress Pride flag. The design is now on sale to the public in both flag and sticker form. In his home office, Riley...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyo Sec Of State Defends Email Asking GOP Members For Lawsuit Money Because Not From Official Email
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. During his nearly three months in office, interim Secretary of State Karl Allred hasn’t been shy about remaining involved in state politics. On Wednesday morning, Allred sent an email message out to Wyoming Republican Party Central Committee members asking for...
8 Utahns charged for defrauding consumers of $100 million through the sale of dietary supplements
Eight Utahns and one man from Washington have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Utah for allegedly participating in a fraudulent online scheme through which they obtained more than $100 million by stealing credit and debit card payments.
ABC 4
Gov. Spencer Cox removes bachelor’s degree requirement for state government jobs
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah State Governor Spencer Cox launched a “skills-first” hiring initiative as part of an effort to increase job opportunities for qualified Utahns on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The initiative would eliminate the requirement for bachelor’s degrees in employee recruitment for many state...
ksl.com
'We're not starting from scratch': Homeless providers discuss progress in addressing crisis
SALT LAKE CITY — In the past year, over 18,000 people have accessed services from a homeless services provider in Utah, according to the Coalition of Religious Communities. While many of those people accessing services received help intended to prevent homelessness, over 10,000 utilized emergency shelter services. "That's a...
kuer.org
Utah has a lot to do if it’s going to move away from coal-fired power
Take a second to imagine what an ideal future in Utah might look like. The air is clear. Inversion is minimal. Almost everyone drives electric cars. And power plants that once burned fossil fuels have been decommissioned. According to the latest report from the International Energy Agency, renewables are set...
KSLTV
Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday
DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
