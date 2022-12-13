Read full article on original website
Related
Big raise for Utah teachers may depend on passing controversial school voucher bill
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — When Utah's Gov. Spencer Cox announced his budget proposal, which included $6,000 raises for every teacher in the state of Utah, he drew applause, not only inside Centennial Junior High where he unveiled the plan, but in teachers' classrooms across the state. “I was...
Utah election audit finds no widespread fraud but says there's room for improvement
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An audit into the security of Utah’s 2022 midterm elections has found “no evidence of systematic problems, widespread errors, or significant fraud." However, the report from the Office of the Legislative Auditor General found, there are “several risk areas that provide opportunities...
Utah couple waiting since October for moving company to deliver belongings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A moving company still has not delivered furniture and belongings to a Utah couple after they’ve been living in the state for two months. Cade and Kyra Peirce moved across the country from Atlanta to the Salt Lake City area in the first week of October. Cade lost his job, so they had to move quickly and somewhat unexpectedly.
Utah parolee on run since October named high priority for Metro Gang Unit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A career criminal and parole fugitive is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. Leslie Jerome Underwood, 55, is on the Metro Gang Unit's Ten Most Wanted list for a reason. He has multiple convictions for weapons offenses and the former...
Utah has lots of extra cash even after accounting for inflation, tax cuts
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers will have more than $1.2 billion in additional money to play with during the upcoming legislative session – even after setting aside billions for infrastructure projects, tax cuts, and inflation cost increases. That number was revealed during the state’s Executive Appropriations...
Backcountry guide shares 'incredible' Utah avalanche rescue amid risks of new slides
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A veteran backcountry skiing guide shared how she and other women saved the life of a man back in March who was buried up to six feet deep in the snow. “The second person down triggered the avalanche,” said Winslow Passey, of a March...
Brighton mayor arrested in Idaho on charge of driving under the influence
BRIGHTON, Utah (KUTV) — The mayor of Brighton was arrested in Idaho and is facing a charge for driving under the influence. According to booking documents, Danial Knopp, 65, was arrested late Saturday night and was released Sunday morning. 2News located a booking photo of Knopp from the Blaine...
Utah driver recounts two recent crashes during snowy commute
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The continual snow fall and dropping temperatures is making for slick roads. Mike Schmidt might know that better than most these days. Schmidt has been in two recent crashes during snowy commutes. “You know it’s a little bit unpredictable,” Schmidt said. Every day...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Next winter weather event happening on first day of winter
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Snowstorms and freezing temperatures have been an issue for morning commuters every day of the week so far. This article will be updated below throughout the storm with the latest information and forecasts. Wherever you are, you can get up-to-the -minute forecasts, information and...
