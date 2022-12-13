Read full article on original website
BBC
Crime gang convicted over industrial-scale drug lab
Four members of an organised crime gang have been convicted of running an industrial-scale amphetamine lab in Scotland. The group, who also trafficked heroin and cocaine from the site, were caught after a National Crime Agency investigation. They used a garage in Motherwell to store chemicals to make amphetamine. The...
BBC
Gosport pitch fees rise could discourage sport, FA warns
Plans to raise pitch hire fees could lead to people "walking away" from sport, the Hampshire FA has warned. Gosport Borough Council has proposed new parking fees and charges for hiring sports facilities as the local authority's costs rise. The FA criticised the "sudden large increase" which would see the...
BBC
Fans fall silent for boys who died in Solihull lake fall
Football fans at matches across the West Midlands are paying tribute to four boys who died after falling into an icy lake. A minute's silence was held at Birmingham City's match on Friday night against Reading, while similar plans are in place for Saturday's fixtures. Blues' players and staff also...
