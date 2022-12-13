Read full article on original website
fightnights.com
Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde - Undercard Details
The WBA flyweight championship clash between the champion Artem Dalakian from Ukraine and Costa Rican challenger David Jiminez will take place in support of the forthcoming Artur Beterbiev-Anthony Yarde showdown at the OVO Arena, Wembley on January 28, live on BT Sport. Ilford man Yarde challenges for the WBC, WBO...
fightnights.com
Erik Bazinyan vs. Alantez Fox, Yves Ulysse vs. Javier Molina on February 2, Montreal
Erik Bazinyan and Yves Ulysse Jr. will kick off Eye of the Tiger's 2023 calendar when they share the spotlight at the event presented on Thursday, February 2 at the Casino de Montral, alongside Raphael Courchesne, Christopher Guerrero, Alexandre Gaumont and Avery Martin-Duval. 2023 looks very promising for EOTTM; 6...
fightnights.com
Quilisto Madera looks to secure challenging fights after win over Zepeda
Middleweight Quilisto Madera will look to keep his winning streak alive when he squares off against Hector Zepeda Saturday evening at the Memorial Civic Auditorium in Stockton, California. The scheduled eight-round bout will serve as the main event of a Toscano Boxing Promotions card streamed live on FightHype. Madera (13-3,...
fightnights.com
Frank Martin vs. Michel Rivera - Undercard Details
LAS VEGAS – December 17, 2022 – Mayweather Promotions’ Sin City Showdown is back on Saturday, December 17th at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan immediately following Premier Boxing Champions’ action-packed bouts. Fight fans will be able to enjoy two fight cards under the same roof on the same night.
fightnights.com
David Benavidez extends promotional agreement with Sampson Lewkowicz
Sampson Lewkowicz proudly announces that Interim WBC World Super Middleweight Champion, David “El Bandera Roja” Benavidez has again renewed his exclusive multi-year promotional agreement with Sampson Boxing. Already the youngest super middleweight world champion in boxing history, the now 25-year-old Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs), is currently a two-time...
