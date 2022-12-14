ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Banshees of Inisherin Streaming: How To Watch The Colin Farrell Movie

By Philip Sledge
More than a decade after first working with the pair of Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in the 2008 black comedy In Bruges , British-English filmmaker Martin McDonagh teamed up with decorated actors for The Banshees of Inisherin . The movie,  which centers on the seemingly overnight dissolution of a longtime friendship, has received heaps of praise since its release and has become one of the most decorated 2022 movies in the process.

If you missed the movie during its theatrical run or simply want to watch its story unfold once again, you're in luck, as you can watch The Banshees of Inisherin streaming right now. So, if you want to know more about what will surely become one of Brendan Gleeson's best movies and a Colin Farrell performance you won't want to miss , stick around because we're about to break it down now...

How To Watch The Banshees of Inisherin Streaming

If you want to watch The Banshees of Inisherin streaming and finally check out the movie that follows a devastated Irishman (Colin Farrell) as he tries to figure out why his longtime best friend (Brendan Gleeson) no longer wants anything to do with him, you can do just that with an HBO Max subscription . Not even 24 hours after the Golden Globe nominations were announced in December 2022, Martin McDonagh’s decorated black comedy debuted on the streaming service that is also home to several other big nominees, including movies like Elvis and a collection of shows that includes The White Lotus , House of the Dragon , and Hacks .

Stream The Banshees of Inisherin on HBO Max.

Are There Other Ways To Watch The Banshees of Inisherin?

If you want to check out The Banshees of Inisherin but don’t have HBO Max for one reason or another, there are still other ways to watch the movie before the major awards shows take place in early 2023.

The first option is to purchase a digital copy of The Banshees of Inisherin on Amazon. There currently isn’t a rental option, but hopefully that will change when the movie comes out on home video later in the month. You can go ahead and preorder the black comedy ahead of its December 20, 2022 release.

Buy The Banshees of Inisherin on Amazon.
Preorder The Banshees on Inisherin on Blu-ray on Amazon (December 20, 2022 Release Date).

You can also watch The Banshees of Inisherin on the big screen, if you act fast. As of mid-December, the movie is still showing at theaters throughout the country, but you will need to check your local listings to see if it’s still showing at your neighborhood movie house.

Check local listings on Fandango.

All The Nominations Received By The Banshees Of Inisherin

When the 2023 Golden Globe nominations came out, many were probably surprised to find out that The Banshees of Inisherin was leading the pack, beating out the likes of The Fabelmans , Avatar: The Way of Water , and Top Gun: Maverick in terms of total nods. The latest feature from Searchlight Pictures is up for a total of eight Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, Best Actor - Musical or Comedy (Colin Farrell), Best Supporting Actress (Kerry Condon), Best Supporting Actor (Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan), Best Director (Martin McDonagh), Best Screenplay (Martin McDonagh), and Best Score (Carter Burwell).

Expect this number to grow as the nominations for other awards shows are announced in the coming weeks.

The Banshees of Inisherin is just one of the many new and recent movies streaming on various platforms right now, so make sure to give it and other Golden Globe nominees a watch before the big ceremony on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

