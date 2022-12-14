2 children injured in Bronx hit-and-run

NYPD: 2 kids injured by hit-and-run driver in the Bronx 00:19

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who injured two children in the Bronx .

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday at East 180th Street and Arthur Avenue in the Tremont section.

Police say it appears the driver fled the scene.

The children, whose ages are unknown at this time, were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and are expected to be OK.