ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

2 children injured in Bronx hit-and-run

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GWgG3_0jhmn11e00

NYPD: 2 kids injured by hit-and-run driver in the Bronx 00:19

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who injured two children in the Bronx .

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday at East 180th Street and Arthur Avenue in the Tremont section.

Police say it appears the driver fled the scene.

The children, whose ages are unknown at this time, were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and are expected to be OK.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

1 man dead, 1 wounded after shooting in the Bronx

NEW YORK - One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting late Thursday night in the Bronx. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Burnside Avenue in University Heights. Police said officers responded to a 911 call and found a 32-year-old man shot in the head. He was later pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital. A 27-year-old man was also shot in the groin. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. There's no word on a suspect or possible motive. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
PIX11

6 NYPD officers hurt in Brooklyn, Bronx car crashes: police

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six NYPD officers were hospitalized after a pair of car crashes in Brooklyn and the Bronx early Friday, as rain blanketed New York City. The first smash-up came just after 1 a.m., when two police cars en route to a reported burglary on Driggs Avenue in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Suspect made antisemitic remarks during Central Park attack

NEW YORK - The search is on for the suspect behind what police believe was a hate crime in Central Park. Investigators say the suspect attacked a man around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Terrace and East Drive. He allegedly knocked the 63-year-old victim to the ground, causing the man to break his hand and chip a tooth. Police say the attacker also made antisemitic remarks. The suspect took off with a bike and trailer, which had a sign reading "hungry disabled."Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Mother, son pepper sprayed at Bronx subway station

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say pepper sprayed a woman and her 2-year-old son at a subway station in the Bronx. It happened Wednesday afternoon inside the 149th Street Grand Concourse station. Police said the man was arguing with two women before he tried pepper spraying them, but missed and hit the mother and child instead. The victims were treated at Lincoln Hospital.Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Harlem toddler died of methadone drug overdose: ME

HARLEM, NY (PIX11) – After a year and a half, investigators have deemed a Manhattan toddler’s death a homicide due to a drug overdose, police said on Friday. Mariya Huebler, 2, was found unconscious in her home on Hamilton Place in Harlem on June 7, 2021, around 11:40 p.m. after police received a 911 call. First responders transported the toddler to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she was declared dead, authorities said.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Innocent bystander hit by stray bullet in broad-daylight NYC shooting

An innocent 55-year-old man who was shot on his way to work in Brooklyn says he may never fully recover after falling victim to Gotham’s epidemic of senseless gun violence. Phillips was heading back to his office just before 4 p.m. Wednesday when a y bullet cut through the window of his work van as he crossed Eastern Parkway while heading north on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.  “I see the glass shatter and I felt a lot of pain in my chest,” Desmond Phillips told The Post Thursday. “I put my hand on my jacket, and I see a lot of blood coming out.” The gunshot victim...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Family blames NYPD, first responder for father's death

NEW YORK -- A family is blaming the NYPD and a first responder for their father's death after he was hit by a car in Queens.Seventy-year-old Genci Frasheri, of Whitestone, died in November, three days after he was hit crossing 158th Street at Northern Boulevard.His family has filed a $20 million wrongful death lawsuit, claiming it took nearly one hour to take him to the hospital."He's flailing his legs, arms, which are all conditions which occur when one has a brain injury, which is what he had. And instead of immediately taking him to the hospital, they had him charged with assault, charged with a crime while he's laying there on the floor with a fractured skull," the family's attorney, Sanford Rubenstein, said."Had he been treated with the urgency and care required given his medical condition at that time, he could have pulled through," the victim's daughter Enika Sopiqoti said.A spokesperson for the city says they will review the claim.The Attorney General's office is investigating.
QUEENS, NY
norwoodnews.org

Queens Man Charged after Cocaine worth $300,000 & $50,000+ in Cash Seized in The Bronx

The Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor (SNP) has charged Queens man, Reynaldo Almonte, 29, in connection with the seizure of approximately 6 kilograms of cocaine (over 13 pounds), and more than $50,000 in cash from his burgundy Nissan sports car while in the West Farms section of The Bronx. Almonte was arrested after law enforcement tracked his vehicle from Queens to The Bronx on Nov. 28.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
138K+
Followers
27K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy