When the cast of “Black Panther” won Best Film Ensemble at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was star Chadwick Boseman who spoke on behalf of the cast. “We all know what it’s like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured, yet you are young, gifted and Black,” Boseman said as he was flanked by his SAG Award-winning co-stars. “We know what it’s like to be told there’s not a screen for you to be featured on; a stage for you to be featured on. We know what it’s like to be the tail and not the head; we know what it’s like to be beneath and not above. And that is what we went to work with every day. Because we knew — not that we would be around during awards season and it would make $1 billion – that we had something special that we wanted to give the world. That we could be full human beings in the roles that we were playing. That we could create a world that exemplified a world we wanted to see.”

8 DAYS AGO