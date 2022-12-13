Read full article on original website
Related
Could You Imagine? Wesley Snipes Was Supposed To Be The Star Of The First Black Panther Film
We all know of the success that the Black Panther has seen. What we all might not know is that there was another star who was supposed to be the leading man of the franchise initially.
Michael B. Jordan Breaks His Silence On Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Connection
Michael B. Jordan finally talks about his connection to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Angela Bassett Reveals Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cut an Emotional Scene 'to Make a Surprise'
Angela Bassett approved of the way a certain Wakanda Forever reveal was altered, though it left a scene for her character on the "cutting room floor" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett says an important Black Panther: Wakanda Forever scene featuring her character Queen Ramonda was cut "to make a surprise for the audience." In an interview with Variety published Monday, Bassett, 64, said that she filmed a scene for the movie with child actor Divine Love Konadu-Sun,...
Box office: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ joins the $400 million club as it spends its last week at #1
James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” is hitting theaters in just one short week, giving Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” very little time to achieve some of the milestones of the original “Black Panther” back in 2018. Even so, with Friday’s box office it hit the $400 million benchmark that has been crossed by only two other movies in 2022 (“Top Gun: Maverick” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”), despite any potential hurdles posed by the COVID pandemic. The original “Black Panther” was able to hit the $400 million mark after just 10 days, but it also...
Collider
Ryan Coogler Took 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast & Crew to Chadwick Boseman's Final Resting Place
If you felt emotional while you watched Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – especially in the first few minutes —, you won’t find it hard to imagine how it was for the movie’s cast and crew. Everyone on the team was close enough to Chadwick Boseman to feel his loss, and as director Ryan Coogler revealed in The Official Black Panther Podcast, he even considered quitting the film industry at some point. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, however, the director revealed that cast and crew had to go through a grieving process together, and one of the steps was visiting the late actor’s final resting place.
goldderby.com
Danai Gurira interview: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
When the cast of “Black Panther” won Best Film Ensemble at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was star Chadwick Boseman who spoke on behalf of the cast. “We all know what it’s like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured, yet you are young, gifted and Black,” Boseman said as he was flanked by his SAG Award-winning co-stars. “We know what it’s like to be told there’s not a screen for you to be featured on; a stage for you to be featured on. We know what it’s like to be the tail and not the head; we know what it’s like to be beneath and not above. And that is what we went to work with every day. Because we knew — not that we would be around during awards season and it would make $1 billion – that we had something special that we wanted to give the world. That we could be full human beings in the roles that we were playing. That we could create a world that exemplified a world we wanted to see.”
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Will Be Waiting a While for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Disney+ Debut
In what shouldn't be a huge surprise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's streaming debut on Disney+ may not be for a while. Deadline brings word that the box office success for the Marvel sequel has nearly guaranteed the film won't debut on the streamer before the end of the year. According to the trade the sequel has "robust theatrical window" meaning it will be exclusive to movie theaters for at least 45 days. On the flip side the recent Walt Disney Animation release Strange World is flopping at the box office, meaning it could very well debut on Disney+ in time for Christmas.
Black Adam Is Losing Money At The Box Office, So What Does That Mean For The Rock’s Planned Franchise?
Black Adam was not the box office smash that it needed to be.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel has bad news for anyone expecting Namor and his mighty bulge to get a solo movie
For a long time, it looked as though audiences would never get the chance to see Namor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Kevin Feige having repeatedly described the rights issues regarding the iconic character as “complicated.”. Of course, things changed when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever entered development, with...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Concept Art Reveals a Sleeker Design for Ironheart
Newly revealed concept art from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever shows off a different armor design for Ironheart. Riri Williams, played by Dominique Thorne, made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the Black Panther sequel, and will next be seen headlining her own Disney+ series. The Ironheart from the comics is inspired by Tony Stark and uses discarded Iron Man armor to create her own suit, and Wakanda Forever's Ironheart shows off that same genius intellect. While fans can expect some shiny new suits in the upcoming Ironheart streaming series, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever concept art gives a look at what could have been for the new Marvel hero.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Dominique Thorne Teases Different Side of Ironheart
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Dominique Thorne teased how Riri Williams is going to be different in Ironheart. Her turn in the MCU sequel was received exceedingly well by fans. But, she told Rolling Stone that Riri will be a little different on Disney+ next year. In her comments, she pointed out that the young hero was in a pretty extraordinary situation as it related to her everyday life. When Ironheart gets rolling, being a student at MIT probably won't have the kind of geopolitical stakes that the battle between Talokan and Wakanda does. That isn't to say that the Disney+ show won't have its own conflicts and struggles, but the weight of an entire nation probably won't be on Thorne's shoulders in her first time out as a solo hero. Check out what else she had to say!
Box office: David Harbour’s ‘Violent Night’ takes strong 2nd place to unstoppable ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Some might say that second place is nothing to write home about, but not in the case of David Harbour’s violent holiday action-comedy “Violent Night.” It opened in 3,682 theaters against Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which has topped the box office since opening in mid-November four weeks ago. SEE2023 Oscars: Deadlines and dates for key stops on the road to the 95th Academy Awards Even so, “Violent Night” came out on top Friday with $4.9 million over “Wakanda’s” $4.1 million, although the former did include the $1.1 million from Thursday previews in that number. “Wakanda” still ended up winning the weekend...
How Michael B. Jordan Kept His ‘Wakanda Forever’ Cameo Secret! (Exclusive)
On Monday, Michael B. Jordan was honored at the Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. “Extra” spoke with Michael, who reflected on receiving the Mevlin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award and also spoke about his surprise appearance in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”!
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Used Rattlesnakes for the Sound of Namor's Wings
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was being promoted to viewers, it was clear that despite the African kingdom losing its king and protector, they were still an exceedingly powerful nation. So, this meant, whoever was going to lead the assault on the most powerful nation in the world had to be equally powerful – not just powerful but scary and ominous. Step forward, the K'uk'ulkan aka Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), the subaquatic villain and king of the underwater kingdom of Talokan. To conjure up the most intimidating persona for the villain, director Ryan Coogler came up with an idea to make Namor’s wings tailored toward a deadly member of the animal kingdom.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever breaks another box office record
Wakanda Forever has hit another box office milestone
Collider
Will 'Black Adam' Break Even For Warner Bros.?
Having barely scraped past the lifetime gross of Shazam!, fellow DC tentpole Black Adam might be flaming out at the box office. A new Variety report estimates that the big-budget superhero film might lose money for Warner Bros. That would’ve been a massive blow at any other time as well,...
Box Office 2022: Which Movies Made the Most Money?
There was a lot of excitement at the box office this year. From "Black Panther" to "Top Gun," people were rushing to the movies in droves. The total market gross this year was more than $6 billion,...
Netflix Head Honcho Admits ‘Lots’ Of Money Could Have Been Made If Glass Onion Had Stayed In Theaters Longer
Glass Onion had a strong theatrical run but even the head of Netflix admits it could have been better.
Lupita Nyong’o: Speaking Spanish in Wakanda Forever was ‘Dream Come True’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Lupita Nyong’o is gushing about the opportunity she received when she was asked to speak Spanish and called it a “lifelong dream come true.”. “I was so excited about it,” Nyong’o said in EW’s Around the Table video series. “It was just a...
thesource.com
Samuel L. Jackson vs. Quentin Tarantino: Jackson Blasts Tarantino Stance Against Marvel Films
Marvel Films and their stars are “not movie stars” according to Quentin Tarantino. In response, Samuel L. Jackson, a star in numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe films, who also worked alongside Tarantino in classics, offered a response. “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is you have all these actors...
Comments / 0