wdrb.com
Metro Council set to vote on new president as it recognizes departing members
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At its last meeting of the year, Metro Council recognized seven departing members at it prepares to vote for a new leader. Thursday's meeting may have been the last of the year, but it also marked the final meeting for the departing members with experience ranging from less than a year to 20 years.
Metro Council passes houseless ordinance amendments 16-8
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is from when WHAS11 reported on the ordinance in September 2022. Metro Council approved changes to Louisville's houseless ordinance to Thursday night. The changes make it illegal to camp or store personal property in public areas. People could get fines of...
Metro Council OKs new rules requiring registration, inspections of rental properties
Louisville Metro will soon require owners of rental properties to register with the city and submit to random inspections.
wdrb.com
Camping ordinance passes Metro Council
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A packed agenda in the final meeting of Louisville Metro Council on Thursday included the debate of legislature that divided Democrats. Sponsors said the camping ordinance expands the window that officials have to reach an area before it's established as a camp, addresses camping in parks and calls for removing items that block access to sidewalks.
WLKY.com
Louisville residents in District 4 encouraged to join new neighborhood advisory board
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro councilman Jecorey Arthur is encouraging Louisville residents to be change agents with a new neighborhood advisory board that will showcase the power of the people in his District 4. "Your voice is so important," Arthur said. "Your voice is beyond the vote you cast during...
WLKY.com
Metro Council to hear ordinance on Dream Hotel proposed in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A $100 million proposal aimed at bringing a new hotel to downtown Louisville will go before Metro Council on Thursday. The new project would turn six vacant and historic buildings along West Main Street into the Dream Hotel. The hotel's design includes 160 rooms, food and...
WLKY.com
Louisville mayor-elect stacks senior leadership team with familiar faces
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg has announced his senior leadership team and it is stacked with familiar faces. He has the outgoing Metro Council president on his team, a Metro Council member and a former council member. Meet the team:. Deputy mayor: Barbara Sexton Smith. Deputy mayor,...
wdrb.com
Construction progressing at UofL Health South Hospital in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Things are starting to take shape at the UofL Health South Hospital off Interstate 65 and Brooks Road in Bullitt County. The $70 million expansion project will add more beds to the emergency room and inpatient care, which is much needed in the county. The crane...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Republican leaders share plans for upcoming legislative session at Louisville Forum
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Republican leaders shared their plans for the upcoming legislative session at a luncheon in downtown Louisville on Wednesday. The 2023 Kentucky General Assembly Preview was hosted by the Louisville Forum at Vincenzo's. Sen. Damon Thayer, Majority Floor Leader, and Rep. Jason Nemes, Majority Whip, spoke about the future of Kentucky.
wdrb.com
New library being built in Fern Creek after budget cuts closed location in 2019
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews broke ground Thursday on a new library in Fern Creek. The 18,000-square-foot space, located on Fern Creek Road next to Fern Creek High School, will be similar in size and scope to the recently built St. Matthews Library. Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher said he is...
wdrb.com
Catholic Charities of Louisville purchases $5.1 million property for new headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Archdiocese of Louisville announced today that Catholic Charities of Louisville purchased a property from Stock Yards Bank to house its new headquarters. The property — which is on East Broadway — was purchased for $5.1 million and includes a 75-space surface parking lot at the...
wdrb.com
Free camps to be held during JCPS winter break at 12 Louisville community centers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Parks and Recreation is offering free camps during the Jefferson County Public Schools winter break. The camps will be offered at 12 community centers across the city. They will give various age groups an opportunity to play sports, make crafts and new friendships. Some of...
wdrb.com
Confusion surrounds Kentucky utility tax changes for some homeowners that starts Jan. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky homeowners will face higher utility bills after the first of the year. There is confusion around the new tax, because it will impact only additional properties you pay utilities on. But the tax does not apply to your primary residence. If you own one Kentucky home and live in it, you don't have to worry about the changes in residential utility sales taxes.
FOCUS: Residents near Louisville airport wait years for federal noise insulation
Muhammad Ali International has helped 647 homes get noise insulation since 2010, but thousands more are either ineligible or waiting for their turn. From the outside, Louisville's Schnitzelburg, Audubon neighborhoods and the city of Parkway Village seem like quiet areas to live. Sheri Ferguson, who lives on the east edge...
wdrb.com
Prosecutor's office considering charges after fight in bathroom at Jeffersonville High School
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- At least a dozen students were part of a chaotic scene this week inside a Jeffersonville High School bathroom, video showing one student being physically targeted by the group. Robert Thomason, whose nephew — a freshman at the school — was that targeted student, is furious....
Kentucky couple weds at White House as Biden signs marriage equality act
As President Biden was signing the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday, two Kentuckians were signing their marriage license just feet away.
wdrb.com
Bond set at $500,000 for man charged with January murder at Louisville hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man at a hotel near Jeffersontown was given a $500,000 bond during a court appearance Friday morning. Malik Abdullah, 22, is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Cameron Seay at the InTown Suites on Wattbourne Lane, near South Hurstbourne Parkway.
wdrb.com
Veterans encouraged to file PACT Act claims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More veterans are eligible for VA health care thanks to a historic new law. Tuesday evening, the Robley Rex VA Medical Center held an awareness event for veterans about the PACT Act. The law expands health care benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other...
wdrb.com
More bolt repairs done at troubled Kennedy Bridge joint
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – There were more repairs this week to part of the Kennedy Bridge where a malfunctioning roadway joint caused several months of lane closures last year. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Jim Hannah said inspectors noticed 10 loose bolts, two broken bolts and one missing entirely during...
wdrb.com
New sales tax on conventions leaves Kentucky Venues searching for guidance from Frankfort
After recovery from pandemic setbacks, Kentucky Venues grapples with new sales tax on conventions. A new law that goes into effect Jan. 1 will impose a 6% sales tax on rental space for meetings and conventions. In Louisville, that could pose an obstacle for potential business at Kentucky Venues in 2023.
