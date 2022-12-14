ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Metro Council set to vote on new president as it recognizes departing members

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At its last meeting of the year, Metro Council recognized seven departing members at it prepares to vote for a new leader. Thursday's meeting may have been the last of the year, but it also marked the final meeting for the departing members with experience ranging from less than a year to 20 years.
Metro Council passes houseless ordinance amendments 16-8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is from when WHAS11 reported on the ordinance in September 2022. Metro Council approved changes to Louisville's houseless ordinance to Thursday night. The changes make it illegal to camp or store personal property in public areas. People could get fines of...
Camping ordinance passes Metro Council

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A packed agenda in the final meeting of Louisville Metro Council on Thursday included the debate of legislature that divided Democrats. Sponsors said the camping ordinance expands the window that officials have to reach an area before it's established as a camp, addresses camping in parks and calls for removing items that block access to sidewalks.
Louisville mayor-elect stacks senior leadership team with familiar faces

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg has announced his senior leadership team and it is stacked with familiar faces. He has the outgoing Metro Council president on his team, a Metro Council member and a former council member. Meet the team:. Deputy mayor: Barbara Sexton Smith. Deputy mayor,...
Kentucky Republican leaders share plans for upcoming legislative session at Louisville Forum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Republican leaders shared their plans for the upcoming legislative session at a luncheon in downtown Louisville on Wednesday. The 2023 Kentucky General Assembly Preview was hosted by the Louisville Forum at Vincenzo's. Sen. Damon Thayer, Majority Floor Leader, and Rep. Jason Nemes, Majority Whip, spoke about the future of Kentucky.
Confusion surrounds Kentucky utility tax changes for some homeowners that starts Jan. 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky homeowners will face higher utility bills after the first of the year. There is confusion around the new tax, because it will impact only additional properties you pay utilities on. But the tax does not apply to your primary residence. If you own one Kentucky home and live in it, you don't have to worry about the changes in residential utility sales taxes.
Bond set at $500,000 for man charged with January murder at Louisville hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man at a hotel near Jeffersontown was given a $500,000 bond during a court appearance Friday morning. Malik Abdullah, 22, is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Cameron Seay at the InTown Suites on Wattbourne Lane, near South Hurstbourne Parkway.
Veterans encouraged to file PACT Act claims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More veterans are eligible for VA health care thanks to a historic new law. Tuesday evening, the Robley Rex VA Medical Center held an awareness event for veterans about the PACT Act. The law expands health care benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other...
More bolt repairs done at troubled Kennedy Bridge joint

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – There were more repairs this week to part of the Kennedy Bridge where a malfunctioning roadway joint caused several months of lane closures last year. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Jim Hannah said inspectors noticed 10 loose bolts, two broken bolts and one missing entirely during...
