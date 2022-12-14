Read full article on original website
Don Rickles Made Quentin Tarantino Want To Crawl Under A Rug On The Set Of Casino
There never seems to be a dull moment when Quentin Tarantino is around. For over 30 years, Tarantino has helmed some of the most memorable movies in recent memory. Whether he's changing the game for independent cinema with "Reservoir Dogs" and "Pulp Fiction" or acting as a historical revisionist with "Inglorious Basterds" or "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Tarantino has put practically any vision in his head onto the big screen. In the process, he has achieved great success with his work, with all his films earning a combined worldwide gross of over $2.3 billion (via The Numbers) and the filmmaker himself receiving two Oscars for best original screenplay (via IMDb).
Ben Affleck Says Netflix Makes Movies on an 'Assembly Line' as He Touts New Production Company
"It’s a thing that requires attention and dedication and work," Ben Affleck said of making "great" movies Ben Affleck is adamant that his new production company with Matt Damon won't follow Netflix's business model. At The New York Times' DealBook Summit in New York City on Wednesday, Affleck, 50, said that their new company Artists Equity will strive to create commercially popular films that audiences will still "remember 20 years later," according to Deadline. The two-time Academy Award winner said during a question and answer session at the...
Tom Cruise to Receive David O. Selznick Award From Producers Guild of America
Tom Cruise is synonymous with movie stardom. But over the decades, Cruise has also developed a talent for producing the films he stars in, along with a few other movies where he’s not the name above the title. In gratitude for, you know, nearly saving the movie business this summer with “Top Gun: Maverick,” Cruise will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award by the Producers Guild of America (PGA). He will accept the honor at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Feb. 25, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton. The award’s namesake, David O. Selznick, oversaw the...
Oscar Experts Typing: Could the Best Actor lineup be filled out by Toms?
Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, as “The Whale” hits theaters, we reexamine Best Actor. Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! We’re back at it again with our fingers ready to type about what seems like one of the most competitive acting categories of the year, even if Film Twitter doesn’t want to admit that’s the case. I’m typing, of course, about Best Actor, where Brendan Fraser has been the online pick of choice for months thanks to his performance...
Quentin Tarantino: Leonardo DiCaprio Was ‘Nervous’ to Improvise ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Monologue
Leonardo DiCaprio had a bit of hesitation getting fully into the mind of Rick Dalton. Playing the fictional ’70s actor in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” DiCaprio apparently was a “little nervous” to have a full-on temper tantrum as Rick during a tense monologue sequence. The scene involved Rick (DiCaprio) storming off set after forgetting his lines and icing his face in his trailer. “What happened there was, I knew I wanted to have that scene but I didn’t want to write it out. I didn’t want it to have to be dialogue he remembered,” writer-director Tarantino said during the “2...
Jennifer Lopez wants a sequel to one of her worst movies
Jennifer Lopez is one of many popstar-actor hybrids in Hollywood, and like many of those performers, she has made some pretty great movies and also some pretty bad ones. When asked which of her films should get a sequel, J-Lo picked arguably the worst of them all. The movie based...
Charlize Theron Realized Aeon Flux Would 'Flop' While Making It: 'Definitely Knew We Were in Trouble'
Charlize Theron said her early realization that 2005's Aeon Flux wasn't working led her to her guest role on Arrested Development Charlize Theron said she "knew it from the beginning" that her 2005 action movie Aeon Flux would not do well at the box office. The actress, 47, told The Hollywood Reporter that she quickly realized the sci-fi action movie, directed by Karyn Kusama, "was going to be a f---ing flop," which led her to take a guest role in the sitcom Arrested Development shortly after. "This is...
Margot Robbie Admits She Improvised Brad Pitt Kiss In “Babylon”
Margot Robbie says she improvised a scene in “Babylon” so that she could kiss Brad Pitt. Margot Robbie says that she improvised a kiss scene in Babylon to sneak in a kiss with her co-star Brad Pitt. Robbie recalled the moment during an interview with E! News on Monday.
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
Tom Cruise eyes 4th and possibly 5th Oscar nom (and his 1st in 23 years) for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
If it seems like it’s been light years since a fella named Tom Cruise has tasted any Oscar attention, its because it has — 23 years to be precise. His last Academy Award nomination came in 2000, a supporting nod for the 1999 film “Magnolia.” But that all figures to change thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick.” Cruise not only stars in the film but is also one of the credited producers, so a Best Picture nom would bring him his fourth overall Oscar nomination even if he’s shut out of the Best Actor race. If he’s honored for his performance...
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Reese Witherspoon to Star in and Produce ‘Election’ Sequel at Paramount+
Reese Witherspoon will star in and produce “Election” sequel “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” at Paramount+. The “Big Little Lies” actress will reprise her role as Tracy Flick in the adaptation based on Perrotta’s latest novel of the same name. “Tracy Flick Can’t...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Named Best Picture by National Board of Review
“Top Gun: Maverick” has been named best picture by the National Board of Review, the organization announced Thursday. The big acting winners included Colin Farrell taking the best actor prize for “The Banshees of Inisherin” after coming off the New York Film Critics Circle win earlier this month. Two NBR winners in the last 12 years have translated to Oscar winners — Casey Affleck for “Manchester by the Sea” (2016) and Will Smith for “King Richard” (2021). For winners becoming eventual nominees, only three men were snubbed by the Academy in the end — Oscar Isaac for “A Most Violent Year”...
Olivia Colman and Sam Mendes on the Comfort and Magic of the Movies in 'Empire of Light'
Empire of Light harkens back to audiences' first film experiences that drew them back again and again. The film, starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman, is a moving drama about the power of human connection that takes place during extremely turbulent times.
Andrew Dominik Says Brad Pitt Is the Reason He Gets Out of ‘Director Jail,’ Not Wanting to Make ‘Bedtime Stories’
“I spend a lot of time in director jail, then my friend Brad Pitt comes down and talks to the parole board and convinces them to let me out. Then I just go out and re-offend again, I’m incorrigible,” said director Andrew Dominik when speaking to an audience at the Red Sea Film Festival about why he doesn’t get the chance to direct as often as he would like. The hour-long career conversation held in Jeddah focused mostly on the making and reception of Dominik’s latest, “Blonde,” adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’ eponymous fiction book on Marilyn Monroe’s life, and starring...
Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon
Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
‘Octavia's Day!' Oscar-Winner Octavia Spencer Gets Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Thursday honoring Octavia Spencer for a film acting career that has gone from a one-line role to stardom and three Oscar nominations, including winning for best supporting actress in 2012. Will Ferrell and Allison Janney joined Spencer at the 11:30...
Star Production Shingles a Hot Commodity As Brad Pitt’s Plan B Cashes In
The global economy might be on the brink of shambles, but the celebrity-entertainment industrial complex shows no sign of slowing down. Big stars, who have already amassed fame and fortune in front of the camera, are increasingly securing generational wealth for their work behind the camera. The latest move comes courtesy of Plan B Entertainment, the production company owned by actor Brad Pitt, which has been sold to French media conglomerate Mediawan, the companies announced Friday afternoon.More from The Hollywood ReporterJennifer Lopez Returns to Social Media to Announce New Album 'This Is Me ... Now'How Personal Baggage Will Impact Oscar ChancesMatt...
Oscar frontrunners dominate AFI Top 10 list of the best American-made movies
The AFI announced its annual list of the Top 10 American-made movies of the year on Wednesday and eight of its choices — “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” The Fabelmans,” “TAR,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Woman King” and “Women Talking” —- number among our 10 frontrunners for Best Picture at the Oscars. One of our leading Academy Awards contender — “The Banshees of Inisherin” — was ineligible because the American Film Institute only considers homegrown films. However, it is to be feted with a special award at the ceremony. The AFI list is rounded out by...
'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' releases grim trailer starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford
With three weeks to go until the release of the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923," Paramount+ has released a new trailer showcasing stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton.
