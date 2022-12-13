Read full article on original website
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting in non-English language). FADEL: People demanded freedom of speech, opportunity and a say in who governed them. Autocrats toppled in Tunisia, Egypt, then Libya. But Tunisia was the only nation to emerge with a nascent democracy - until now. Rights groups say it appears to be regressing back to autocracy under President Kais Saied in a global trend of populist leaders getting elected. Earlier this week, a protest grew near the clocktower on the main avenue in the center of Tunis.
NPR
Are sanctions on Russia working?
Audio will be available later today. The international community has slapped an unprecedented number of sanctions on Russia since it invaded Ukraine. What impact have they had?
‘We’ve had enough’ – Boris Johnson’s intensive care nurse
The nurse who cared for Boris Johnson when he became seriously ill with Covid-19 has said that nurses have “had enough”.Jenny McGee resigned in 2021, citing the Government’s pay offer and its “lack of respect” for the profession.In a new interview she said nurses feel under “so much pressure… every single shift”.Ms McGee, who cared for Mr Johnson in intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London in 2020, said nurses “can’t give the care that we so desperately want to give”."We are terribly understaffed - there are not enough nurses on our wards". Jenny McGee, the nurse who...
NPR
China navigates a COVID surge after shifting away from draconian restrictions
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Non-English language spoken)... UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: Xi Jinping. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Non-English language spoken)... UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: Xi Jinping. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Non-English language spoken)... UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: Xi Jinping. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Non-English language spoken)... UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: Xi Jinping. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Non-English language spoken)... UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: Xi Jinping. SCHMITZ: That's the sound of...
NPR
The House panel investigating Jan. 6 prepares for its final meeting
As Congress rushes to complete its work before the end of 2022, the House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol attack is preparing its full report and will hold its final meeting on Monday. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Throughout its investigation, the January 6 committee revealed new and explosive details about what...
NPR
Eight out of 10 Americans believe the U.S. faces a threat to democracy
Eight out of 10 Americans believe the U.S. faces a threat to democracy but disagree on what is causing it. The final NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll of 2022 reveals insights into public opinion. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll out today finds that more than 8 in 10 Americans...
NPR
Japan shifts away from its post-war defense policies
Japan announced a major shift away from its post-war defense policies, beefing up its defense spending and aiming to acquire weapons, including U.S. missiles, capable of striking other nations. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Today, Japan released a plan for one of the biggest changes to its defense policy since World War...
NPR
New Zealand cracks down on lighting up
New Zealand enacted one of the strictest anti-smoking laws in the world. But how effective will it be?. In the fight against smoking, New Zealand has always been on the front lines. Back in 1990, it was one of the first countries to ban smoking in many workplaces. In 2004, it banned smoking in all restaurants and bars. And this week New Zealand passed a law that will ban tobacco sales for anyone born after 2008. This rolling lifetime prohibition is just one of some of the strictest measures ever taken by one country. The new legislation also sharply limits where tobacco can be sold and the amount of addictive nicotine cigarettes can contain. Chris Bostic has been following this news. He's policy director for Action on Smoking and Health, an NGO dedicated to global tobacco control. Welcome.
NPR
In Japan, longtime restrictions are lifted to allow a major defense buildup
The policy change is widely seen as a major step toward rearming Japan more than seven decades after its demilitarization after World War II. Japan's government today announced plans to acquire weapons that can strike other nations. Japan has avoided doing that since the end of World War II. Its post-war constitution forbids the nation from waging war. This is a major shift for Japan, for the region and for Japan's ally, the U.S. Here to discuss it with us is NPR's Anthony Kuhn, who's been in Japan reporting on this issue this week. He joins us now from Seoul. Hey, Anthony.
NPR
Encore: Gov. Ron DeSantis may be in the middle of a stealth campaign
Republicans didnt see the so-called red wave they were hoping for this year's midterms, but the party did dominate in Florida. And the overwhelming reelection victory for Governor Ron DeSantis has seemed to solidify his position as a possible 2024 presidential contender. He hasn't publicly indicated he's ready to throw his hat in the ring, but NPR's Greg Allen took a closer look at the governor's stealth campaign for president.
NPR
These are the humanitarian crises expected to worsen in 2024
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon speaks to David Miliband, president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee, about the group's watchlist of humanitarian crises for the coming year.
NPR
Extremism experts say Germany's far-right actors are familiar
Far-right actors in Germany were arrested for plotting a coup last week — parts of the story are fantastical but chilling. Extremism experts in the U.S. say some themes are familiar. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. We're still learning details about a far-right group's planned coup in Germany. There was stunning...
NPR
Iran doubles down on a tactic to crush unrest: death sentences and executions
Three months into the protests in Iran, the government is doubling down on an alarming tactic to crush the unrest - death sentences and executions. Several people have already been sentenced to die, and at least two executions have been reported in recent days. This comes after the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman in the custody of the so-called morality police in September. The woman, known Jina or Mahsa Amini, was detained for what the police called improper attire.
NPR
China is facing what could be the world's biggest COVID surge yet
Three years into the COVID pandemic, the world could be on the cusp of the biggest outbreak yet - in China. It's a stunning turn for a country that until just a few weeks ago was trying for zero transmission. Up to 800 million people in China could be infected in the next several months. That might set off more political protests in the country and rattle an already uncertain global economy.
NPR
Morning news brief
Twitter suspends journalists who shared information about Elon Musk's jet. Tunisians go to the polls Saturday for parliamentary elections. To try to stop protests, Iran sentences more people to death. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Elon Musk is a loud and self-professed champion of free speech. Last night, though, he suspended...
