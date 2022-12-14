ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

‘Hey Dude’ Costars Christine Taylor and  David Lascher Look Back on Their Romance: ‘It Was Full of Teen Angst’

By Kat Pettibone
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CvJiG_0jhmiu0n00

Yippy-tai-yai-what? Christine Taylor and David Lascher may not have played love interests on Nickelodeon’s Hey, Dude — but their offscreen relationship was a different story.

TV Couples Who Dated in Real Life: Photos

Read article

“You are my first real love, it was full of teen angst and everything you can imagine,” Lascher, 50, told Taylor, 51, during the first episode of their “ Hey Dude … The ’90s Called! ” Podcast on Sunday, December 11. “You and I bonded over humor, laughter and I just remember we would just make fun of everyone and everything in a lighthearted way. We just laughed for two years straight.”

Lascher and Taylor starred as Ted and Melody, respectively, on the ’90s hit comedy from 1989 to 1991. The series followed a group of friends as they work together at a dude ranch and face the ups and downs of adolescence.

While their characters never crossed paths in a romantic context on screen, the actors themselves sparked quite a romance when the cameras turned off.

In October 2014, the cast reunited during the ATX Festival in Austin , telling fans that “nobody dated” during the show's four-season run. However, the Zoolander star and the Blossom alum decided to “own it” after starting their rewatch podcast.

“I was nervous to even ask you if wanted to talk about it, but we’re both happily married and we’re adults,” Lascher said during Sunday's episode. “But yea, we were hot and heavy.”

The twosome explained that the cast, who stayed at a hotel in Tucson, Arizona, during the three years of filming, were essentially “living on their own” as teenagers. Their unique situation allowed them to bond “like a family.”

“I know you, no matter how many years have gone by. We know each other and it’s a comfortability,” the Sabrina the Teenage Witch actor said. “You and I had a friendship that was above and beyond anything else.”

The Dodgeball star, for her part, revealed that while the duo are good pals again now, working together became difficult following their breakup.“[It] was not fun. I have memories of you being really angry with me during certain episodes,” she quipped, before adding that she took “full responsibility” for their split.

“I was terrible. I was non-confrontational and had no idea how to talk or deal with it,” the Pennsylvania native said.

While the twosome’s romance may not have lasted forever, they both found love elsewhere after Hey, Dude came to an end. The Two of a Kind star tied the knot with wife Jill London in 1999 and the couple share three kids: Hannah, Casey and Chelsea.

Taylor, meanwhile met husband Ben Stiller in 1999 while filming a TV pilot titled Heat Vision and Jack . The couple tied the knot less than a year later and went on to star in multiple projects together over the years. In 2002 and 2005, they welcomed daughter Ella and son Quinlin, respectively.

Throwback! ‘90s TV Shows You Loved But Probably Forgot About

Read article

After 17 years of marriage, the twosome announced they were calling it quits in 2017 . Two years later, however, they made waves at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards as they smiled for photos on the purple carpet. They were also seen looking “happy” and never leaving “each others’ sides,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

Taylor and Stiller remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, with the Friendsgiving star noticeably dodging a question about whether they were officially back together in October 2018. " We’re a big family. We’re together all the time," she exclusively told Us . When pressed about her seemingly “nice” post-split relationship with Stiller, the Search Party actress responded, “It’s wonderful, it’s wonderful.”

In February 2022, Stiller revealed to Esquire that the pair were officially back together after he moved home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were separated and got back together and we’re happy about that. It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic,” he said.

Swooning on Set! Actors Who Had Crushes on Their Costars

Read article

After Stiller confirmed the duo's reunion, a source told Us that their previous split was "a serious eye-opener" for the actor. “He missed [Christine] terribly and hated the idea of their kids growing up in a broken home,” the insider added, noting that Stiller realized “what he’d lost” after the breakup.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Reality Bites director made time for "a lot of self-evaluation" that helped him rekindle his romance with Taylor. “He made a conscious effort to stop sweating the small stuff and figure out how to channel his energy whilst compromising with Christine on those issues that really didn’t matter at the end of the day," the source told Us .

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart’s Daughters Are Bonding Amid Their Developing Romance (Exclusive)

Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 43, have been dating since August and the good news is their daughters Penelope Disick, 10, and Delilah del Torro, 11, totally “get along.” A source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Kimberly and Scott have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and it has been incredibly refreshing for the both of them. They like their private lives private, and they have been friends for so long that this entire thing has developed so organically and beautifully. They are not certain where their future is headed but they do have much love for each other. Kimberly’s daughter Delilah gets along well with Scott’s daughter Penelope, as she also does with his two boys.”
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Considering Moving To Utah To Be Closer To Christine Following Kody Split

Janelle Brown has spent the last year jetting off on vacations and taking road trips with her former sister wife and current bestie, Christine. Now, days after it was confirmed Janelle and Kody have officially called it quits on their nearly 30 year marriage, a source spilled the mom-of-six is planning on possibly moving to Utah to be closer to Christine and her kids. "Janelle is so relieved that everyone knows now that she's done with Kody so she can officially move on with her life," the source shared. "She has been spending time in Las Vegas with her daughter....
UTAH STATE
People

Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'

The Violent Night actress tells PEOPLE she fell in love with Al Pacino when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Saviati, who encouraged her to be with the Oscar-winning actor Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and Salviati eloped shortly after meeting at a party in...
OK! Magazine

Sandra Bullock & Ex Bryan Randall Torn Apart By Money Woes, Marriage & Kids: 'She Resented His Resentment'

Between money issues, being on different pages about their future and parenting woes, Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall ultimately decided to call off their seven-year romance. Weeks after rumors of their split made headlines, an insider offered insight into what allegedly went wrong, hinting that Randall tried to hold on to their relationship until he couldn't anymore."Bryan assured Sandra early on he'd stick with her through thick and thin," one insider spilled to a news publication. "He's done his best to keep his promise." 'BURNT OUT' SANDRA BULLOCK DITCHES HOLLYWOOD, FELT INCAPABLE OF MAKING 'HEALTHY, SMART DECISIONS' AFTER EXHAUSTING 35...
TEXAS STATE
RadarOnline

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina Hits The Town With His New Boyfriend Zu Days After Coming Out

Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-boyfriend August Alsina’s relationship with his boyfriend Zu is going strong with the two spending the Thanksgiving holiday together, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, August’s new musician beau named Zu posted a selfie of the two-eating lunch outside. The two are seated close to each other and were matching in all-black ensembles. August followed up with his own post on Instagram which showed the two in an elevator while posing for the camera. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, August revealed Zu as his partner to the world on an episode of The Surreal Life.During a...
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom’ Cast Laughs At Amber Portwood’s Daughter Leah Comparing Her To A ‘Demon’

It appears that the Nov. 2, 2021 episode of Teen Mom OG has made the cut in the second season of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In — and it has the cast cracking up. MTV dropped a teaser for the Nov. 29 episode of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In just hours ahead of the show (seen below), and a portion of the clip looked back on a dinner Amber Portwood, 32, attended with her daughter Leah and Leah’s father Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina. During the dinner, Amber tried to start a conversation with Leah, who is now 14, about a movie she was going on about to her sister. Leah originally didn’t show much interest in engaging in conversation with her mother, but eventually came around and spoke about a plot with a mother who has come back from the dead.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch

Janelle Brown, 53, gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness progress on Instagram Dec. 12, following her split from husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a video with a montage of her transformation, including a clip of her lifting weights at the gym. “At what point do you decide it’s time to put your health first,” Janelle wrote on the video, before the footage showed her choosing a healthier lifestyle. “Because this has been a game changer,” she also wrote, adding, “I’m coming for you 2023.”
ARIZONA STATE
Us Weekly

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mom Connie Boss Alexander Breaks Silence on His Death: ‘Your Mother Loves You to Eternity and Beyond’

Mourning her son. Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, wrote an emotional message to the DJ while thanking well-wishers following his death. “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now,” Alexander […]
ALABAMA STATE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

266K+
Followers
25K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy