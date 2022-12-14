Read full article on original website
Kishyah Anderson Earns NJCAA Player of the Week Honors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Freshman forward Kishyah Anderson of the Yavapai College women’s basketball team has earned NJCAA Player of the Week honors the NJCAA announced Wednesday afternoon. The honor comes after Anderson helped lead the Roughriders to a pair of conference victories on the road last week against...
Congratulations To The NARTA Class 53
28 NARTA grads earn badges, positions with Arizona law enforcement agencies. The Yavapai College-based Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy, NARTA, is sending 28 new police officers to work supporting law enforcement agencies across Arizona. NARTA Class 53 graduates celebrated their successful completion of a rigorous 21-week training program Dec. 8...
Welcome 45 New Registered Nurses
Healthcare frontlines soon to gain 45 YC-trained registered nurses. A passing score on a national exam is now the only thing separating 45 new Yavapai College Nursing Program graduates and their dreams of joining the healthcare frontlines. The 44 men and women representing both the YC Prescott and Verde Valley...
Congratulations To The 17 New Firefighters
17 YC students achieve fire service dreams, earn firefighter credential. One of the youngest Yavapai College Fire Academy classes in memory celebrated the successful completion of an intense 16 weeks of training the same way they started the life-changing journey – looking forward to a career in the fire service.
Prescott Valley Police ask public’s help to locate stolen trailer
On Thursday, December 15, the Prescott Valley Police Department received a report of a stolen trailer from the area of South State Route 69 in Dewey, Arizona. The trailer, a 2019 PJ 18’ long flatbed trailer (similar trailer in photo) was removed from a gated yard. A Wyoming License...
Forest Service Initiating 30 Day Comment Period
Forest Service Initiating 30 Day Comment Period for Upper Verde. River Wild and Scenic Suitability Draft Environmental Assessment. The Bradshaw and Chino Valley Ranger Districts of the Prescott National Forest are seeking comments on the Upper Verde Wild and Scenic River Suitability Study Draft Environmental Assessment (DEA). The purpose of this draft environmental assessment is to determine whether the eligible portions of the Upper Verde River continue to be suitable for and should be recommended to Congress for inclusion in the National Wild and Scenic River System (NWSRS). Comments received will inform Responsible Officials from the Prescott and Coconino National Forests of the best alternatives available for preserving the river’s free-flowing condition and Outstanding Remarkable Values (ORVs), in relation to a proposal by the Bureau of Reclamation to construct two fish barriers in NWSRS-eligible sections of the Upper Verde River.
New Tri-City Traffic Enforcement Detail
On December 13th, 2022 the Prescott Police Department, Prescott Valley Police Department, and Chino Valley Police Department partnered together to conduct a traffic enforcement detail in The Town of Chino Valley and surrounding area. This 4-hour detail resulted in 22 traffic stops, 7 speed citations, 2 distracted driving citations, 8...
First Case of Its Kind in County
YAVAPAI COUNTY NARCOTICS TASKFORCE MAKES CROSS COUNTRY ARREST OF DRUG DEALER FOR NEGLIGENT MANSLAUGHTER IN OVERDOSE DEATH OF PRESCOTT MAN: First Case of Its Kind in County. The Partners Against Narcotic Trafficking (PANT), the multi-jurisdictional and multi-agency task force has arrested a suspect in the first Yavapai County case of holding a drug dealer responsible for the death of someone to whom he sold drugs.
