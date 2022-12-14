Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic - made by Ken Griffey Jr. - will debut at the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in SeattleJalyn SmootSeattle, WA
Related
King County and Chief Seattle Club announce first residents moving into new Health Through Housing building in Pioneer Square
News Release Government of King County - Executive Dow Constantine King County Executive Dow Constantine announced the latest opening for Health Through Housing: Salmonberry Lofts, a newly constructed building providing 76 units of permanent supportive housing in Pioneer Square. The building will ...
Seattle, Washington
Farewell, Pier 63, and welcome, salmon, and other fish!
Over the last couple of months, the Office of the Waterfront & Civic Projects has been working to remove Pier 63, for good. To accomplish this, nearly 50,000 square feet of decking and 894 creosote-treated timber piles were removed!. Pier 63 was closed in 2017 due to safety concerns, and...
nwnewsradio.com
Ferry staffing/high-speed rail get updates in Olympia
(Image courtesy Washington State Ferries) Washington State Ferries will have to change its practices to reach staffing sustainability, according to consultants reporting to state lawmakers. Staffing shortages have led to a lot of canceled sailings in recent months, and Scott Nostaja with Segal Consulting says it’s because the ferries operate...
secretseattle.co
This Hidden Seattle Restaurant Is One Of The Top 100 Restaurants Of 2022
The Pink Door is the only Seattle restaurant on this best-of list. Looking for an Italian restaurant in Seattle? How about one that just landed on a best-of list? OpenTable just included The Pink Door in Seattle in its list of the top 100 restaurants in America of 2022. No other Seattle restaurant made it onto the list, so let’s see what makes The Pink Door so remarkable.
seattlerefined.com
20 years of elegant excellence at Cafe Juanita in Kirkland
The Juanita neighborhood of Kirkland may seem, on the surface, a strange place to go for destination dining. Yet, this suburban area, a half-hour from Seattle, is home to what is almost universally considered one of Western Washington's finest restaurants. "If Michelin gave stars in Seattle, there's no question in...
KOMO News
Road work, concerts bring traffic delays to Puget Sound this weekend
If you plan to drive this weekend, several road projects and major events could delay your commute. In Seattle, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is planning to close the northbound SR 99 tunnel lanes at 10 p.m. Friday for scheduled maintenance and inspections. The southbound lanes will remain open.
thejoltnews.com
Port moves forward with bottler lease despite public pushback
The Port of Olympia commission unanimously approved a 75-year lease contract with Swire, a Coca-Cola bottler, despite appeals from the public to postpone the vote during a meeting held on Monday, December 12. The lease is for a 95-acre airport property in Tumwater, which Swire plans to use for manufacturing...
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: No ‘snowpocalypse’ on horizon for Seattle metro area
While rumors of a White Christmas are swirling around the Seattle metro area, Cliff Mass, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington (UW), is expecting only a mild dusting and thinks it’s dangerous to report differently. “You may see a little bit of light snow, but...
Central District family claims affordable housing ordinance violates their constitutional rights
SEATTLE — A Seattle family is filing a lawsuit alongside the Institute for Justice alleging the city's Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) program is preventing them from moving their loved ones onto their property in the rapidly gentrifying Central District. The Institute for Justice is a law firm that says...
3 Stunning Homes Available in the Fanciest Seattle Neighborhoods
When most people think of Seattle, WA thoughts probably lean towards The Space Needle and Pikes Place Market but home wise some of the best-kept secrets are tucked in the fanciest neighborhoods located in the suburbs of Seattle, Wa. Whether you're searching for a place to own or love window shopping these three unique locations in the Seattle area could be your dream come true.
q13fox.com
Hopeful progress towards resolution for Bellevue family who lost home in a landslide
BELLEVUE, Wash - A family in Bellevue who lost everything in a devastating landslide hopes to reach a resolution and compensation soon. On Jan. 17, 2021, the home of John and Barb Surdi was ripped from its foundation during a landslide. For the first time in 23 years, the Surdi family won’t be home for the holidays.
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle City Council incumbents are dropping out — Will Sawant run in 2023?
District 3 representative Kshama Sawant has some thinking to do as she faces reelection in 2023. Two of the seven incumbent council members with seats on the line next year are now out leaving their districts — and the progressive makeup of the council — up for grabs in the coming political season expected to pit Seattle’s hopes for progressive policies up against concerns over crime, drugs, and homelessness in the city.
KING-5
High praise for Puyallup pizza served from a Shell station - Fuel Up
PUYALLUP, Wash. — It’s Puyallup’s best kept secret. “If you know, you know,” said Leena Kaur. The best pizza in town. At a Shell station on 84th Street East and Canyon Road. "So we're at Canyon Pizza and Mini Mart in Puyallup. It's owned by my...
Report: Homeownership less likely for people of color as rents, home values rise in western Washington
SEATTLE — A new report from the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) revealed rents and home values have risen sharply and that home ownership is increasingly less likely for people of color across western Washington. The monitoring report, which was released this month, is a part of Puget Sound...
Study: Seattle is the No. 1 city in the US for single people
If you are single and loving it, you might be surprised that one Washington state city is No. 1 in the nation for singles. And if you guessed Seattle, then you are right!. According to Wallet Hub, the Emerald City is the best for living single. “19% of people in...
KING-5
At Al's Hot Chicken, the heat is always on!
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — On opening day of Al's Hot Chicken this past October, there were cars loaded with customers waiting for hours down the street, the traffic wrapped twice around the restaurant. There were tents in the parking lot and people wrapped up in blankets waiting for the doors to open.
downtownbellevue.com
Bellevue LifeSpring’s Thrift Shop at Bellevue Square Closes to Pursue New Ventures
Bellevue LifeSpring’s thrift shop, Thrift Culture, is permanently closed. It was located on the third level of Bellevue Square. Community members were able to shop, donate, and volunteer at the thrift shop. Its purpose was to serve families living in poverty and to raise funds for other programs at Bellevue LifeSpring like providing food, education, and emergency assistance.
nwnewsradio.com
North Sound city bans Facebook comments
(LAKE STEVENS) The city of Lake Stevens has turned-off the comments on its Facebook page, citing too many spam accounts were using it. Any agency, organization, or city will tell you that a social media presence requires manpower. You have to read, edit, patrol, and distribute messages to the right department.
Multiple King County cities ramp up protections for tenants
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Several King County cities rolled out significant changes to landlord-tenant law in 2022, in some cases providing renters more protections as pandemic-prompted eviction moratoriums expired. Cities across the county offer a patchwork of policies, and some advocates such as the Stay Housed, Stay Healthy Coalition,...
Hundreds of Fred Meyer, QFC employees say they’ve experienced problems receiving paychecks
Hundreds of workers at local Fred Meyer stores are telling KIRO 7 that there’s an ongoing problem with their paychecks. Some say their paychecks are coming up short, while others say they’re not getting paid at all. Unions representing Fred Meyer and QFC workers say they’ve tried everything...
Comments / 0