BUFFALO, NY — OutLoud Sports Buffalo is a sports league organization that offers people who identify as LGBTQ+ a competitive outlet through sports. "It's not like we have a ton of gay bars and stuff around here, so it's kind of like a way to break up the monotony of the bar scene and meet new people. So I wanted that to be able to come to Buffalo," said Katie Jurkas, OutLoud Sports Buffalo General Manager.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO