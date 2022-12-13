ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WKBW-TV

OutLoud Sports Buffalo brings together LGBTQ+ community

BUFFALO, NY — OutLoud Sports Buffalo is a sports league organization that offers people who identify as LGBTQ+ a competitive outlet through sports. "It's not like we have a ton of gay bars and stuff around here, so it's kind of like a way to break up the monotony of the bar scene and meet new people. So I wanted that to be able to come to Buffalo," said Katie Jurkas, OutLoud Sports Buffalo General Manager.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Super 7: John F. Kennedy High School sophomore Michael Mingle

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY. (WKBW) — John F. Kennedy High School’s Michael Mingle knows ball. So much so that this sophomore has become a focal point for the Bears. But this is a role Michael has always been prepared for. "When I started playing basketball I was always playing with...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
WKBW-TV

Lake flakes will be slow to go into Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo saw one of its snowiest December 17th's on record yesterday with an official total of 10.2" of snowfall. The snowy salvos will be turned off for metro Buffalo today, and effectively for the city, this event is over. Lake effect snow warnings for Buffalo points north have been allowed to expire.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Kaleida Health to host nurse recruitment event at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, Kaleida Health will host a nurse recruitment event at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the lobby. Attendees are asked to bring their résumés. Free parking will be available in the surface lot on the southwest corner of High and Ellicott Streets. You can RSVP here but Kaleida said walk-ins are welcome.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Lake effect snows continue

Lake Effect Snow Warning through 1pm Sunday for Northern Erie and Genesee Counties for 8-16" of snow. Lake Effect Snow Warning through 1pm Monday for Southern Erie and Chautauqua Counties for 16-24" of snow, and Wyoming and Cattaraugus Counties for 8-16". Lake effect will develop tonight with several inches of...
ERIE COUNTY, NY

