Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
WKBW-TV
OutLoud Sports Buffalo brings together LGBTQ+ community
BUFFALO, NY — OutLoud Sports Buffalo is a sports league organization that offers people who identify as LGBTQ+ a competitive outlet through sports. "It's not like we have a ton of gay bars and stuff around here, so it's kind of like a way to break up the monotony of the bar scene and meet new people. So I wanted that to be able to come to Buffalo," said Katie Jurkas, OutLoud Sports Buffalo General Manager.
WKBW-TV
A free men's clothing giveaway is helping the community suit up for the holiday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From every measurement, every option and every color on the rack. "Now remember the shoes, we're going with the shoes right," said Dewitt Lee, Founder of St. Brian Clothiers. "So, we're thinking burgundy right?" The inaugural Suit Up for the Holidays Free men's Clothing Giveaway...
WKBW-TV
Super 7: John F. Kennedy High School sophomore Michael Mingle
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY. (WKBW) — John F. Kennedy High School’s Michael Mingle knows ball. So much so that this sophomore has become a focal point for the Bears. But this is a role Michael has always been prepared for. "When I started playing basketball I was always playing with...
WKBW-TV
Lake flakes will be slow to go into Monday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo saw one of its snowiest December 17th's on record yesterday with an official total of 10.2" of snowfall. The snowy salvos will be turned off for metro Buffalo today, and effectively for the city, this event is over. Lake effect snow warnings for Buffalo points north have been allowed to expire.
WKBW-TV
Kaleida Health to host nurse recruitment event at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, Kaleida Health will host a nurse recruitment event at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the lobby. Attendees are asked to bring their résumés. Free parking will be available in the surface lot on the southwest corner of High and Ellicott Streets. You can RSVP here but Kaleida said walk-ins are welcome.
WKBW-TV
Lake effect snows continue
Lake Effect Snow Warning through 1pm Sunday for Northern Erie and Genesee Counties for 8-16" of snow. Lake Effect Snow Warning through 1pm Monday for Southern Erie and Chautauqua Counties for 16-24" of snow, and Wyoming and Cattaraugus Counties for 8-16". Lake effect will develop tonight with several inches of...
WKBW-TV
Breezy and chilly today with light snow showers. Wild weather to end the week.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold with a few flurries today. Quiet weather for Tuesday and Wednesday. A strong storm arrives on Thursday with rain likely. Rain will change to snow on Friday with snow and strong winds for Saturday and Sunday!. MONDAY. AFTERNOON: Breezy and...
WKBW-TV
Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect for parts of Western New York through early Monday
Lake Effect Snow Warning 7pm Friday through 1pm Sunday for Northern Erie and Genesee Counties for 8-16" of snow. Lake Effect Snow Warning 7pm Friday through 1pm Monday for Southern Erie and Chautauqua Counties for 16-24" of snow, and Wyoming and Cattaraugus Counties for 8-16". Lake effect will develop tonight...
WKBW-TV
Draudt's Farm Market braces for another storm while recovering from the last
As Western New York prepares to another winter weather event, 7 News met with one family owned business in Hamburg that is still recovering from the last. Draudt's Farm Market and Greenhouses collapsed under the weight of November's storm. "Yeah, last time this was all metal and collapsed and snow,"...
WKBW-TV
Gas prices in WNY continue to drop ahead of the holiday, but not as quickly as the rest of the country
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lower demand and increased supply is driving gas prices down just as more people are expected to hit the road for the holidays. AAA of Western and Central New York reports the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.14, down 12 cents from a week ago, and more than 20 cents lower than this time last year.
Comments / 0