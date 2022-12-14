Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
The Arena Invitational calls off first day of games due to weather; action resumes Friday
SIOUX CITY -- The first day of games at the Arena Invitational were called off Thursday due to inclement weather. Two high school boys game, West Lyon vs. Remsen Saint Mary's and Boys Town of Omaha vs. Vermillion, had been scheduled Thursday night at the Tyson Events Center. The invitational,...
Sioux City Journal
Blowing snow, gusty winds made Thursday travel treacherous in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — When temperatures are hovering around 27 degrees, the window for making snow at Cone Park opens. Thursday's temperatures, which hovered in the low to mid-20s were ideal for running the snow guns at the all seasons park, 3800 Line Drive. They'll also be running Friday and during the weekend, according to Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore.
Sioux City Journal
Photos: Sioux City East takes fourth and Davenport West and Davenport North also compete in Class IV Lyrical at state dance
Sioux City East earned a fourth-place finish in Class IV Lyrical, which also included Davenport West and Davenport North, on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. East finished with 346.5 points in the category won by West Des...
Sioux City Journal
Former Northwest Iowa Community College dean, Steve Waldstein, combats genetic disease in early retirement
SHELDON, Iowa — Steve Waldstein's unexpected falls in the hallways always provided a good laugh. But deep down, as he chuckled along with his Northwest Iowa Community College colleagues, Waldstein wondered why he couldn't get back up after falling for apparently no reason. "I was thinking what in the...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City expecting minor snow accumulation, but roads could be dicey as storm rolls through
SIOUX CITY — Winter weather supplies are flying off Siouxland store shelves ahead of a massive winter storm. The storm, which has already spawned tornadoes in Oklahoma and Texas, is forecast to produce blizzard-like conditions in the Midwest. An ice storm warning that stretched from Lyon County over toward...
Sioux City Journal
Delays expected for Dec. 16, 2022 print edition of Sioux City Journal
Due to the inclement weather in the area, especially to the north, we expect delays in delivery of the Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 print edition of the Sioux City Journal. Please bear with us as we navigate these wintery conditions. Ron Howard describes experience directing “Thirteen Lives”
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City spends $2.1M on new fire engines
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Fire Rescue unveiled four new 2022 Rosenbauer Pumper Engines Friday at Station 1. The engines cost the city $2.1 million and are expected to be in frontline service for 20 years. The engines replace four older engines -- 1, 3, 5 and 6, which will...
Sioux City Journal
Weekender Calendar
Mike Zito Band, 8 p.m., Dec. 16; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Classic Langley Originals and Holiday Favorites, 2 p.m., Dec. 18; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242. Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Christmas With The Symphony featuring Brulé, 3 p.m., Dec. 18;...
Sioux City Journal
USD offers in-state tuition to Illinois and Wisconsin
VERMILLION, South Dakota -- New and transfer students from Illinois and Wisconsin now qualify for in-state tuition rates at the University of South Dakota. The two states join Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming in the South Dakota Advantage program. This change will start summer of 2023. The...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for December 15
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal. (15) updates to this series since Updated 13 min ago.
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Camera Club will present its 'greatest hits' at Sioux City Art Center
SIOUX CITY — "Greatest Hits, Photographs of the Sioux City Camera Club" will be on display on the first floor of the Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St., now through Feb. 12. 14 local photographers submitted images for selections during the annual exhibit. Art center staff then selected...
Sioux City Journal
Acclaimed Native American group Brule to perform at Sioux City Symphony Orchestra's Christmas show
When the Native American Music Association handed out its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award to Paul LaRoche on Nov. 21, it was a long time in coming. Nearly three years, to be precise. "I was notified about the award in Dec. 2019 and was slated to receive the honor in 2020...
Sioux City Journal
Trailer considered total loss following fire at Sioux City mobile home park
SIOUX CITY -- An investigation is continuing into a structure fire occurring at Regency of Sioux City, 4101 Gordon Drive, on Friday afternoon. At around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a call of a fire at Lot 182. Upon arrival, firefighters say smoke and flames were visible from the residential trailer that was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.
Sioux City Journal
Northwestern College senior safeties Van't Hof, Snyder form special bond
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Anchoring the back end of a stingy Northwestern College defense, Noah Van't Hof and Jaden Snyder have a rapport that goes back to their elementary school days together. "Being able to play with Jaden is just awesome," Van't Hof said. "We've been competing since we were...
Sioux City Journal
Sloan Westwood nets nifty victory over Lawton-Bronson 67-64
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Sloan Westwood had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Lawton-Bronson 67-64 in Iowa boys basketball on December 13. Last season, Sloan Westwood and Lawton-Bronson squared off with December 14, 2021 at Sloan Westwood High School last season. For...
Sioux City Journal
27-year-old gets life in prison for Lake Park, Iowa murder
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A Sioux City woman who strangled a woman to death inside her Lake Park, Iowa, home was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. District Judge Shayne Mayer handed down the mandatory sentence to Allison Decker, whom Mayer found guilty in June of first-degree murder, third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit third-degree theft for the Dec. 21, 2020, death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman.
Sioux City Journal
Church News
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 Lakeport St., will celebrate Advent and Christmas with special worship services. Advent worship services are held each Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. On Dec. 18, the Kindercottage Preschool Christmas Program will be held at 1 p.m., and the Children’s Christmas Program will be held at 4 p.m. Christmas Eve candlelight worship services will be held at 11 a.m., 4 p.m., and 11 p.m. with a contemporary service at 7 p.m. Christmas Day will have worship services with Holy Communion at 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. with a delicious family Christmas brunch served from 9:15 to 10:30 a.m.
Sioux City Journal
Open Woodbury County Board position sees interest from eight individuals
SIOUX CITY — Eight people have contacted Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill expressing interest in the soon-to-be vacant board of supervisors seat. A committee made up of Treasurer Tina Bertrand, incoming County Attorney James Loomis and Gill will meet in January to decide if an appointment will be made or an election held.
Sioux City Journal
Grammy-nominated duo Thompson Square to perform at Anthem
SIOUX CITY -- The Grammy Award-nominated duo Thompson Square will be coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on Feb. 11, 2023. Made up of the husband-and-wife team of Keifer and Shawna Thompson, Thompson Square exploded out of Nashville with their multiplatinum hit "Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not."
Comments / 0