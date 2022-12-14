ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

Blowing snow, gusty winds made Thursday travel treacherous in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — When temperatures are hovering around 27 degrees, the window for making snow at Cone Park opens. Thursday's temperatures, which hovered in the low to mid-20s were ideal for running the snow guns at the all seasons park, 3800 Line Drive. They'll also be running Friday and during the weekend, according to Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Delays expected for Dec. 16, 2022 print edition of Sioux City Journal

Due to the inclement weather in the area, especially to the north, we expect delays in delivery of the Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 print edition of the Sioux City Journal. Please bear with us as we navigate these wintery conditions. Ron Howard describes experience directing “Thirteen Lives”
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City spends $2.1M on new fire engines

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Fire Rescue unveiled four new 2022 Rosenbauer Pumper Engines Friday at Station 1. The engines cost the city $2.1 million and are expected to be in frontline service for 20 years. The engines replace four older engines -- 1, 3, 5 and 6, which will...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Weekender Calendar

Mike Zito Band, 8 p.m., Dec. 16; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Classic Langley Originals and Holiday Favorites, 2 p.m., Dec. 18; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242. Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Christmas With The Symphony featuring Brulé, 3 p.m., Dec. 18;...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

USD offers in-state tuition to Illinois and Wisconsin

VERMILLION, South Dakota -- New and transfer students from Illinois and Wisconsin now qualify for in-state tuition rates at the University of South Dakota. The two states join Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming in the South Dakota Advantage program. This change will start summer of 2023. The...
VERMILLION, SD
Sioux City Journal

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Trailer considered total loss following fire at Sioux City mobile home park

SIOUX CITY -- An investigation is continuing into a structure fire occurring at Regency of Sioux City, 4101 Gordon Drive, on Friday afternoon. At around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a call of a fire at Lot 182. Upon arrival, firefighters say smoke and flames were visible from the residential trailer that was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sloan Westwood nets nifty victory over Lawton-Bronson 67-64

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Sloan Westwood had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Lawton-Bronson 67-64 in Iowa boys basketball on December 13. Last season, Sloan Westwood and Lawton-Bronson squared off with December 14, 2021 at Sloan Westwood High School last season. For...
LAWTON, IA
Sioux City Journal

27-year-old gets life in prison for Lake Park, Iowa murder

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A Sioux City woman who strangled a woman to death inside her Lake Park, Iowa, home was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. District Judge Shayne Mayer handed down the mandatory sentence to Allison Decker, whom Mayer found guilty in June of first-degree murder, third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit third-degree theft for the Dec. 21, 2020, death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Church News

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 Lakeport St., will celebrate Advent and Christmas with special worship services. Advent worship services are held each Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. On Dec. 18, the Kindercottage Preschool Christmas Program will be held at 1 p.m., and the Children’s Christmas Program will be held at 4 p.m. Christmas Eve candlelight worship services will be held at 11 a.m., 4 p.m., and 11 p.m. with a contemporary service at 7 p.m. Christmas Day will have worship services with Holy Communion at 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. with a delicious family Christmas brunch served from 9:15 to 10:30 a.m.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Open Woodbury County Board position sees interest from eight individuals

SIOUX CITY — Eight people have contacted Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill expressing interest in the soon-to-be vacant board of supervisors seat. A committee made up of Treasurer Tina Bertrand, incoming County Attorney James Loomis and Gill will meet in January to decide if an appointment will be made or an election held.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Grammy-nominated duo Thompson Square to perform at Anthem

SIOUX CITY -- The Grammy Award-nominated duo Thompson Square will be coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on Feb. 11, 2023. Made up of the husband-and-wife team of Keifer and Shawna Thompson, Thompson Square exploded out of Nashville with their multiplatinum hit "Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not."
SIOUX CITY, IA

