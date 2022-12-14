Read full article on original website
Vox
A rogue Trump judge has thrown the Supreme Court in disarray
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee...
Florida federal Judge Aileen Cannon ‘slammed’ by appeals court in Trump case
Three months ago, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon made the controversial call to appoint an independent expert to examine documents — including classified government materials — seized by FBI agents from former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach residence.
Washington Examiner
DOJ warns Supreme Court immigration case could allow states to sue over 'virtually any policy'
Justices on the Supreme Court appeared concerned Tuesday about the prospect of allowing states to sue the Biden administration over one of its immigration policies, and the Justice Department warned doing so could allow states to "sue the federal government about virtually any policy." The DOJ is seeking to overturn...
Supreme Court justices may finally have to decide if the White House can write immigration rules
When the Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over whether the Biden administration is flouting federal immigration law by prioritizing certain non-citizens for deportation, some justices revealed an underlying concern about how the government can realistically deal with more than 11 million undocumented people in the United States.
Griffin Fails to File Paperwork: New Mexico Supreme Court Affirms Couy Griffin Removal
The deposed Republican Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin failed to explain to New Mexico’s highest court how he would challenge his removal from elected office, so the court threw out his appeal.
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan tears into credibility of Supreme Court Alito whistleblower in explosive hearing
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the House Judiciary Committee's ranking Republican, tore into a former anti-abortion leader who alleged he was informed in advance about the outcome of a 2014 Supreme Court ruling Thursday, casting serious doubt on the whistleblower's allegations that the information came from Justice Samuel Alito. Jordan sought...
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
“They are going to slam this judge”: Experts say appeals court will shut down Trump judge’s “circus”
Legal experts predicted that the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals will soon shut down the special master process in the Mar-a-Lago probe that was ordered by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. The special master process ordered by Cannon, a Trump appointee, effectively allows former President Donald Trump to challenge the...
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
The Supreme Court Stonewalls In Defense Of Samuel Alito
The court acted as defense counsel in response to threats of congressional inquiries into its ethical lapses.
U.S. Supreme Court to consider prohibition on encouraging illegal immigration
Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a bid by President Joe Biden's administration to revive a federal law that makes it a criminal offense to encourage illegal immigration after it was struck down by a lower court as a violation of free speech rights.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court justices question Biden administration’s reckless border policy
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana over Biden administration guidelines that severely restricted the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement of federal immigration law against illegal aliens. Twenty other states supported Texas and Louisiana with amicus briefs, ranging from Arizona to...
Donald Trump Explains Why He Thinks His Supreme Court Justices Betrayed Him
The former president once again attacked SCOTUS after it cleared the way for his tax returns to be released to Congress.
abovethelaw.com
Donald Trump Becomes Increasingly Unhinged Waiting For 11th Circuit Ruling In Special Master Case
Donald Trump is not mad. Please don’t let them put in the newspaper that he is mad … in any sense of the word. Look how calm and sane he was yesterday on his Truth Social wannabe Twitter site:. Many Republican Judges go out of their way to...
Vox
A Trump judge seized control of ICE, and the Supreme Court will decide whether to stop him
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. In July, a Trump appointee...
Lawyer for Supreme Court defends Justice Samuel Alito after allegations of a second leak
A lawyer for the Supreme Court said on Monday that there is no evidence that Justice Samuel Alito leaked the ruling of a major Supreme Court case regarding contraceptives in 2014. “There is nothing to suggest that Justice Alito’s actions violated ethical standards,” legal counsel for the court Ethan Torrey wrote in a letter to Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.). The two Democratic lawmakers have demanded an investigation into “serious allegations” that surfaced in a New York Times report earlier this month in which a former anti-abortion leader, Rev. Rob Schenck, claimed that he was tipped off about...
US appeals ruling that would lift asylum restrictions
The U.S. government said Wednesday it is appealing a court ruling that would otherwise lift asylum restrictions that have become the cornerstone of border enforcement in recent years.The enforcement rule first took effect in March 2020, denying migrants' rights to seek asylum under U.S. and international law on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.The Homeland Security Department said it would file an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, challenging a November ruling by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan that ordered President Joe Biden's administration to lift the asylum restrictions.The restrictions were put in place under former President Donald Trump at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The practice was authorized under Title 42 of a broader 1944 law covering public health, and has been used to expel migrants more than 2.4 million times.
Measure 114 on hold as state Supreme Court dismisses Oregon AG’s request
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has asked the state Supreme Court to review a temporary restraining order by a county judge which prevents enforcement of Oregon gun reform Measure 114.
Federal Appeals Court Slam-Dunks on Judge Who OK’d Trump’s Special Master
Good trial lawyers learn early never to ask a question you don’t already know the answer to—and the federal Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit clearly knew the answer to the question it posed at the start of its slam-dunk opinion on Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon’s decision to appoint a special master in that Mar-a-Lago matter.
So long, California: Major county votes to study secession
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — The November elections saw Californians continue to embrace progressive leadership, but voters in one of the state’s most populous counties are so frustrated with this political direction that they voted to consider seceding and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal approved...
